“They’re the losers for saying that” — Meg Bellamy talks about receiving negative comments over playing Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’

Meg Bellamy, the actress from The Crown, has recently spoken candidly about the issues she had to face while portraying the role of Princess Kate Middleton in the series finale. Bellamy recently shared that internet trolls claimed she was “too fat” for the part.

Bellamy portrayed the young Princess of Wales, along with Ed McVey’s Prince William and Luther Ford’s Prince Harry. It was the first significant role each of the three actors had played on the show.

In an interview with the U.K. Mail for Sunday’s You magazine, which was published on Sunday, June 23, Bellamy stated,

“I’d had this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online.”

Trending

However, It seemed that Bellamy couldn’t care less about the trolls. Addressing the same, Bellamy stated in the interview,

“They’re the losers for saying that. I’m living my best life over here.”

The Crown actress Meg Bellamy opened up about the internet trolls that she recently faced

Meg Bellamy portrayed Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’ (Image via Getty)

The love story between Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Princess of Wales, was eventually revealed in the last season of The Crown. The show runners casted newbie Meg Bellamy to play Kate.

Regarding the same, Meg Bellamy recently disclosed that online trolls had claimed she was too chubby to portray the role. Speaking with the Mail On Sunday's You magazine, Bellamy further revealed that after landing the prominent job, she was disappointed to see all the negative comments about her body when she checked her phone after a hectic day of press interviews.

The 21-year-old, who portrayed a teenage Kate, went on to say,

“The comments were mostly, ‘You’re too fat to play Kate.’ That was a glimpse into being a woman in this industry. I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself because it doesn’t mean anything.’”

She added,

“You can’t listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture.”

Meg Bellamy further stated that even though she has encountered these bullies, many amazing things have happened to her since the show. She looked back on her time on the show with fondness. Regarding the trolls, she remarked that they are the losers for saying all those things.

You magazine further reported that Bellamy stated that she viewed “hours" of footage of Kate to be ready for the part.

“I spent so much time ‘with’ her. You get this weird parasocial connection. She’s so gracious and wonderful and self-assured. I will always be fond of Kate.”

Nevertheless, Bellamy stated that since the show’s filming concluded, she has “tried to put the character behind” her.

Additionally, she disclosed that she has sought assistance from her Australian co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Diana, in the same season of The Crown. Meg Bellamy said that Elizabeth has been really helpful and Meg could talk to her about anything over the phone.

Continuing to talk about the show and bringing up Kate’s cancer diagnosis, she stated,

“I’ve tried to put the character behind me. But, of course. I so feel for her and for the family.”

Meanwhile, Kate didn’t say anything about its portrayal of the royal family yet.

The Princess of Wales is currently going through her cancer treatment. A video message from the princess was made on March 22 to convey the news of her illness. This came months after she had scheduled abdominal surgery.

In the video, Kate went on to say that although the surgery was successful, subsequent testing revealed evidence of cancer, even though doctors had initially thought her illness was noncancerous when she had surgery.

Middleton additionally disclosed that she was receiving chemotherapy in an Instagram post on Friday, June 21, 2024.