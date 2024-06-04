Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4: What does Daniel discover about Armand's dark past?

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4, titled I Want You More Than Anything in the World, was released on AMC and AMC+ on June 2, 2024. The fourth episode was expected to shed light on the relationships of some of the show’s old and new characters.

However, it went beyond this as hidden truths about some of the character’s lives, particularly Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), were revealed. Season 2’s second and third episodes partially focused on Armand’s backstory.

He’s a 300-year-old vampire leading the coven called Children of Satan who lured Lestat into the cemetery Les Innocents by kidnapping Lestat’s human companion Nicolas. However, when Lestat entered the lair, the coven had discovered Armand’s lies and sneaky ways to control them.

Armand, feeling demoralized after his coven had seen through his manipulation, seeks revenge against Lestat. So, he tries to seduce Lestat and make him his companion, although Armand falls in love with Lestat in the end.

In Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4, more of Armand’s dark past came to light as Daniel remembered the fact that Louis and Armand had attempted, but failed, to kill him in the '70s.

Read on to learn more about how Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 progressed and what hidden truths about Armand’s backstory are further revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4.

What secrets was Armand hiding from Daniel in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4?

At the end of Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4, in the current timeline, Louis and Armand are fighting over photographs while Daniel is listening. Unbeknownst to them, Daniel is starting to remember the first time he met Armand in San Francisco.

Also, in the present timeline, as Daniel shuffles some files around, he finds evidence of past attacks and Armand’s involvement in them, which raises more questions about their history. He also found surveillance photos of him and Louis in the ‘70s, including audio of their previous interview, to which he listens as someone is getting attacked.

It’s been implied in Interview with the Vampire that Daniel’s first interview ended with Louis attacking him all those years ago. But after listening to the audio tape, Daniel remembered the event in the '70s when Louis attacked him during an interview, a fact that both Armand and Louis had been keeping back from him at the present timeline.

He also has visions of Armand, something that he couldn’t comprehend until the end of episode 4. He’s starting to realize that Armand may have secretly disoriented his memories, making him forget and planting false memories in his head.

Whether or not it is only the memory of Louis attacking him all those years ago or more, he’s not sure. That said, in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4, he’s now aware that he’s trapped with a pair of vampires who once tried to kill him, although they failed.

Was Armand getting suspicious of Daniel?

Louis and Armand’s interview with Daniel Malloy continues in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4. They recount events during Claudia’s big show at the Theatres des Vampires. Flashback scenes show Claudia portraying a young girl in her theater performance.

Meanwhile, in the current timeline, Daniel was intrigued and decided to ask the duo about how Claudia felt about being infantilized, to which Louis admitted that Claudia did have issues with it.

Daniel and Armand in Interview with the Vampire (Image via @immortal_amc/ Instagram)

Elsewhere during the interview, Daniel asked Louis about his visions of Lestat, asking him whether or not he’s schizophrenic. Daniel denied it, although he mentioned how seeing Lestat in his mind makes him feel, which made Armand jealous.

Daniel also asked the duo for further details on the fire at the Theatres des Vampires, asking them if they were the only two survivors. The question alarmed Armand, as Daniel wasn’t supposed to know that the theater had been turned to ashes.

The fire was not part of the intel Armand had intended for the journalist. Daniel learned about it from an old newspaper clipping courtesy of Raglan James, the computer hacker who had been feeding him intel.

Did Armand tell Louis about his trauma in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4?

Armand in Interview with the Vampire (Image via @immortal_amc/ Instagram)

By far, the meatiest part of Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 is Armand and Louis’ Night at the Museum date, staying true to the episode’s I Want You More Than Anything in the World title.

Walking around the Louvre with only a flashlight to illuminate the walls, Armand brought Louis to the Adoration of the Shepherds With a Donor painting by Palma Vecchio and revealed his backstory.

The facts in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 are - Vampire Armand was born Arun and was sold into slavery to the captain of a merchant ship by his parents. He ended up abused in a brothel before his maker, Marius de Romanus, rescued him at 15. He was renamed Amadeo, but Marius, who had saved him from abuse, also whored him out to his friends later on.

Much later, the Roman coven, who had burned Marius alive, renamed him Armand and sent him to run the Paris coven after it was abandoned by Magnus, Lestat’s maker. Armand’s backstory shakes up the duo’s dynamic—Louis’ running a brothel in the red-light district is very much tied to Armand’s trauma as a child.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Interview with the Vampire season 2 as the year progresses.

