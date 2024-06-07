Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen return for White Collar revival, following Matt Bomer’s reveal

Jeff Eastin’s American police procedural drama series, White Collar, aired its last season on December 18, 2014. Since then, fans of the TV series, starring Matt Bomer, have been waiting to see if they get another season. According to a November 2023 statement by Bomer, the show will be making its way back to the screens.

The actor told several media houses that the show is set to be revived, as there was "very legitimate talk" about brining the show back to life. Additionally, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen, who also star in White Collar, confirmed news of the drama's revival. They will also be seen along with Matt Bomer in the upcoming season.

White Collar follows Matt Bomer, who plays the role of Neal Caffrey, a con artist, who has been arrested by an FBI agent, Peter Burke, played by Tim DeKay. To avoid going to prison, Neal strikes a deal with the FBI and helps them catch white-collar criminals. The show first aired on the USA Network in October 2009 and has had a total of six seasons and 81 episodes to date.

Trending

It was nominated for the Favorite Dramedy and Favorite TV Obsession at the People's Choice Awards in 2011 and 2015.

White Collar revival: Everything we know so far

Superman: Unbound (2013) actor Matt Bomer confirmed the revival of White Collar after years of hints and rumors about a new season. Bomer told several media houses that there have been talks about bringing White Collar back to life.

However, he added that several things have to fall into place for the revival to be successful, adding that they already have a plan for it. Fans will have to wait for announcements from the show's stars to get more information about the show's future.

Jeff Eastin, the creator of White Collar, confirmed on June 6, 2024, that he was writing a script. The creator was speaking at Variety’s TV Fest, on the occasion of the 15th-anniversary reunion panel.

Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffani Thiessen, also confirmed that they will be a part of the show when it returns. Tim discussed the show's script at the TV festival and said that the script was "fantastic" and that it answered all the questions viewers of the show would have had.

“It’s a fantastic script. It answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well,” the actor said.

However, the revival will be incomplete without the show's fourth main cast member, Willie Garson, who played the role of Mozzie in this drama. Garson passed away in September 2021. Matt Boomer stated that the revival will honor Mozzie and his contribution to the show.

Bomer added that there was "no way" that he would have been involved with the show again if it didn't honor Garson.

"There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show,” Matt said.

There has been no confirmation about when the show will return, however, more news is expected once production begins. Since it is a Fox Television Studios production, the show is expected to be released on Hulu with its revival season. That being said, no platform has been specified for its revival.

All six seasons of White Collar are now streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video.