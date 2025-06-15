Underdogs (docuseries): Release date, concept, and everything we know so far 

Underdogs, the new wildlife docuseries by National Geographic, makes the viewers step into the lesser-known worlds of several unique animals. From escape tricks to finding their life partners, the animals shown in the series are touched upon per their special traits or actions. Along with learning the distinct behavior patterns and lifestyle of these species, the docuseries also offers a special narration by actor Ryan Reynolds.

Ad

Underdogs is set to release on June 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET on National Geographic and will also be simulcast on ABC. The show will also be available for streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

When and where to watch Underdogs?

Underdogs introduces to lesser-known misfits of the wild to the audience (Image via National Geographic)

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

The new docuseries Undergoes is slated to premiere on National Geographic on June 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will also be simulcast on ABC. The series will roll out its first episode on June 15, following which viewers can also stream it on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

Ad

Trending

The release schedule for the show across regions is listed in the table given below:

Region Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 pm June 15, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 pm June 15, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 11:00 am June 16, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 am June 16, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:30 am June 16, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 10:00 am June 16, 2025

Ad

The docuseries contains five episodes and their release dates are listed below (as per ET schedule):

Episode number Title Date of release 1 Superzeroes June 15, 2025 2 Terrible Parents June 15, 2025 3 S*xy Beasts June 22, 2025 4 The Unusual Suspects June 22, 2025 5 Total Grossout June 29.,2025

Ad

Viewers can watch the show online via Disney+ and Hulu.

To subscribe to Disney+, the basic (with ads) plan is charged at $9.99/month with 4K UHD & HDR4 streaming option on multiple devices at a time. Offline downloading is not available in this plan. To enjoy the features of 4K UHD & HDR4 quality ad-free stream, Dolby Atmos audio, and offline downloads, a premium plan can be opted for at $15.99/month. Viewers can further check bundle subscription plans as well.

Ad

In order to subscribe to Hulu, a basic ad-supported plan is charged at $9.99 per month. For ad-free streaming, one can choose a plan worth $18.99/month. Student discounts, bundle subscriptions, and Hulu+ Live TV plans can also be checked by interested viewers.

Also read: Has Ryan Reynolds narrated the upcoming docuseries Underdogs? Details explored

All about the concept and details about National Geographic's Underdogs

Ad

The docuseries promises a glimpse at the wild world that is rarely seen before. The misfits of nature, shadowed by the usual popular animals, continue their odd and unique ways of living—with the show presenting an ode to them.

Its official synopsis reads:

"This ground-breaking series tells the stories of the heroic underdogs of the natural world – the good, the bad, and the ugly. Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals."

Ad

As the viewers will get to witness various aspects of these animals, narrator Ryan Reynolds will guide through each episode, explaining in detail about the animals in an entertaining yet informative style.

Episode 1 titled Superzeroes will explore varied animal species that are lesser-known, but their powers, like superglue slime, make them a natural wonder. Some faulty, risky, and misunderstood parenting styles of different animals will be explored in the second episode Terrible Parenting.

Ad

How animals find their fated mates in a rather unusual manner will be explored in the episode titled S*xy Beasts. The outcast con artists of wildlife will be introduced to the audience through the penultimate episode The Unusual Suspects. Lastly, episode 5 titled Total Grossout will showcase how some of these misfit species bring questionable solutions to their problems.

Underdogs is produced by Wildstar Films and Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds' company.

Ad

Watch Underdogs on National Geographic and ABC, and stream it online on Disney+ and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More