Vision series reportedly in the works with Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas as showrunner

One of Marvel’s fan-favorite characters, Vision, developed initially by Ultron and improved by Tony Stark, is set to see a return to the MCU via an upcoming series. The character, who is a synthezoid made from Vibranium, was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and was then seen in the hit series WandaVision.

Earlier today, Marvel announced that the series will be helmed by none other than the executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, Terry Matalas. The series was earlier reported to have been titled 'Vision Quest.' However, the name was then dropped as a new title is set to be announced in the coming time.

The character was a magical remnant that was created by Agatha Harkness, the antagonist of the WandaVision series. The original Vision had died and had been experimented upon by S.H.I.E.L.D, which wanted to use the vibranium that his body was made of.

Marvel announces Vision series set to enter production

The series in itself will delve into White Vision, who was seen engaged in battle with Harkness’ version of him that she had created to trap Wanda Maximoff in Westview. The series will take things up from the conclusion of WandaVision, and effectively sees the return of the original character which was killed off by Thanos, albeit with blocked memories.

The character was created to eliminate Wanda who was assumed to have taken control of Westview and its inhabitants. However, when it is revealed that it was actually Agatha Harkness who had trapped people and Wanda by using black magic, he is given his memories back by Maximoff, and then fights and defeats Harkness’ version of himself.

The series will delve into this character in the aftermath of WandaVision, as his past lover had herself delved into madness following its events. After all, Wanda Maximoff had attempted to hunt down America Chavez, a creature capable of multiversal travel, in order to be reunited with her lost children.

However, the movie did not delve into what happened with him in the series’ aftermath, something which will be taken up by the upcoming series. No details about it, including the title or the prospective plot, have been released thus far. The series is merely set to enter production which means that further information about it can be expected in the coming time.

Apart from Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Enterprise, Terry Matalas has also worked on projects such as 12 Monkeys, Terra Nova, and MacGyver, and has ample sci-fi experience which should keep him in good stead with respect to this newly announced series as well.

While Matalas taking over the project is the first piece of information that has been released thus far, further updates can be expected to be quicker, as the show enters production and finalizes its cast.