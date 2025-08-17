“We’re so back” - Kate Hudson and Netflix unveil that Running Point season 2 is in production

Running Point season 2 was announced just one week after the season 1 finale premiered on Netflix in February 2025. On August 15, 2025, the streaming platform shared a photo of the cast on Instagram, confirming that production had officially begun. The post was captioned:&quot;we're so back. RUNNING POINT season 2 is officially in production!&quot;Unlike most shows on Netflix, season 1 of the series released all ten episodes simultaneously, with the finale leaving Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon’s future precariously balanced despite a heroic turnaround. The show revolved around Gordon as she took over her brother’s role at the fictional NBA team LA Waves, despite being constantly overlooked in the past.However, as the series unfolded, Gordon thrived in the role and navigated the treacherous world of professional basketball management almost effortlessly. But by the season finale, the team’s championship hopes were up in the air, as was Gordon’s future at the team.Kate Hudson and Netflix share photo to celebrate start of Running Point season 2’s production View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNetflix shared an update on Running Point season 2 on Instagram, featuring a behind-the-scenes photo with Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Drew Tarver, Fabrizio Guido, and Scott MacArthur. The post announced that production on the show’s second season has officially begun.However, plot details of Running Point season 2 remain tightly guarded, but it will likely follow Isla Gordon’s challenges after the season one finale. While she had secured the team’s financial future, it came at a personal cost, with the Running Point season 1 finale reintroducing a major problem for Gordon.Meanwhile, Jay Brown (Jay Ellis), the head coach of the Waves, left for family reasons, leaving the team in a lurch. Running Point season 2 will likely explore how the team deals with his absence.What Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson have said aboutRunning Point season 2A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)In an interview with Tudum, the series's co-creator and executive producer, Mindy Kaling, opened up about the show and revealed how happy they were to deliver Running Point season 2.&quot;We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,&quot; Kaling said.She also touched upon the responses from the audiences and thanked various partners for helping them make the show what it has become.&quot;We still cannot believe the response from audiences - thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point,” she added.In the same interview, Kate Hudson, star of the show and an executive producer as well, also opened up and revealed that she wanted to get back into comedic stories. She added that the opportunity to bring a female view into a male-dominated world was also a big reason for her joining Running Point season 2.“I've been eager to dive into something comedic with a team I admire, and this role offered a fresh challenge and was hilarious and engaging right from the start. The chance to work with people I respect and to bring a unique female perspective to a male-driven world was incredibly appealing,” she said.Hudson also talked about working with Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss and admitted that Buss’ life and career helped make the show.“Jeanie's life and career in the male-dominated world of professional basketball are inspiring, and her willingness to let us explore a comedic version of that world was liberating. Jeanie's openness and sense of humor allowed us to push boundaries and have fun with the character. We were able to focus on the heart and passion of a woman striving to succeed in a challenging role,” the actress added.Also read: Will there be BMF season 5? Renewal possibilities and moreInterested viewers can watch Running Point season 1 on Netflix.