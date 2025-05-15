What is the controversy surrounding Eleanor Lee? The Journey of Legend reported to replace actress’ parts with AI

Making off-hand comments can land anyone in trouble, and it has certainly derailed popular Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee's dreams to work in the Chinese media industry.

The actress faced immense backlash online after an audio recording of hers was allegedly leaked online. This audio clip, which is alleged to be Lee's, has a female voice bashing the Chinese people and calling them 'idiots.' The clip, which went viral on Chinese social networking platform Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote), was reportedly leaked by a user claiming to be Lee's former assistant on Weibo.

What other problems did the leaked audio clip cause for Eleanor Lee?

The audio clip drew millions of views and thousands of comments. The fans began to condemn the behaviour and accused Lee of showing disrespect towards the country and its citizens who gave her a career.

Eleanor Lee released a public statement via her studio, clearing the air and apologizing to the fans for any such sentiments. While she refrained from taking ownership of the audio clip, her agency in China claimed the audio clip to be "completely fake and fabricated." The official statement was issued in Chinese by Lee's representatives, and its translation by Mothership reads,

"Recently, it has come to our attention that some online users have been maliciously spreading false information about Lee, severely damaging her reputation, causing serious problems in her private and professional life, and leaving a toxic impact on society."

However, the public sentiment has largely remained unchanged. The netizens are calling for a boycott of her upcoming drama The Journey of Legend. It is reported by the Chinese publication Oriental Daily that she will be removed from the drama. However, since replacing the actress will be an expensive venture, her face will reportedly be swapped with AI instead.

Her name was also reportedly removed from the cast list. She was supposed to play the second female lead in the drama. The drama is scheduled to premiere on May 20, but many believe that Lee's controversy will cause further delay. Online promotion materials for the drama featuring the actress have also been removed. The makers of the drama are yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Who is Eleanor Lee?

Eleanor Lee is a Singaporean actress and singer known for her roles in Chinese dramas like Solaso Bistro (2017), My Poseidon (2019), and The Enchanting Phantom (2020), a remake of the classic A Chinese Ghost Story. She is the daughter of Taiwanese actress Quan Yi Fong and Singaporean artist Peter Yu.

In addition to acting, she has also lent her voice for soundtracks of her own dramas, in addition to releasing original singles, including recent singles like My Colors, Change, and Red Lights.

Despite her quick apology following the audio leak scandal, the fate of Eleanor Lee remains uncertain as an actress.

