What is Sunny Hostin allergic to? The View co-host recalls almost dying on air

Sunny Hostin shared how she got an allergic reaction while filming for The View. On the June 20, 2025, episode of the show, she recalled a segment from the June 18, 2025, episode where The View's former co-host, Debbie Matenopoulos, appeared to promote her new cookbook, Greek.ish.

Ad

On Wednesday, Matenopoulos prepared Greek food from her cookbook and let the show's hosts try it. Sunny Hostin, who is allergic to walnuts, also tried the dish with the ingredient. While they were eating, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Debbie if the dish had walnuts, and she agreed, causing Hostin to panic.

"I almost died on the show. We had our former co-host, Debbie Matenopoulos, and she had this wonderful Greek food. I have a terrible allergy to walnuts. As I'm eating the food, Alyssa asks, 'Are those walnuts in here?' And she says 'yes.' So I panic immediately," Hostin stated.

Ad

Trending

While sharing the incident on Friday, Sunny Hostin showed the "death note" she passed to Griffin. While Griffin couldn't read what the note stated, executive producer Brian Teta caught on and sent the nurse. Hostin called the nurses "superheroes," saying nurse Jan tested her, gave her an EpiPen, and Benadryl.

"What was great was, our Disney nurses are like superheroes. Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen. She was testing me. I had Benadryl. I was scared," Hostin stated.

Ad

Ad

Sunny Hostin on Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album cover

Singer Sabrina Carpenter and the cover of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. (Image via Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

Earlier this month, The View co-hosts discussed Sabrina Carpenter when co-host Joy Behar shared that she had gotten married in the same church where the pop star shot her Feather music video.

Ad

For the unversed, monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was stripped of his duties at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg for allowing Sabrina Carpenter to shoot her music video inside the church, and other unapproved financial transfers that were found during the investigation.

Ad

The View's hosts then discussed the singer's Man's Best Friend album cover, which received backlash from netizens as it depicted Sabrina Carpenter on her knees in front of a man who grabbed her by the hair. Sunny Hostin stated that she was unfamiliar with the singer, as she had never heard Carpenter's music.

"I'll admit, I don't know who she is, I've never heard of her music. I don't know anything about her," she stated.

Ad

Sunny Hostin then said that she didn't approve of the album cover, saying that while her songs might have a "feminist" message, young girls might not understand, and they might misinterpret the album cover.

"I think that imagery is important. And even if her lyrics are strong and she's a feminist, I just think about young girls seeing that who may not understand," Sunny Hostin stated.

Ad

Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025. Its lead single, Manchild, was released on June 5, 2025.

Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter co-wrote and co-produced the track. The two previously worked together on the singer's 2024 album, Short n' Sweet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More