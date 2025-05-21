Who was George Wendt married to? All about his wife and kids as Cheers star passes away at 76

Actor George Wendt passed away in his sleep at his Los Angeles residence at 76, as confirmed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. An official cause of death is yet to be disclosed. At the time of his death, George was married to Bernadette Birkett, 78, with whom he shared three children — Joel, Hilary, and Daniel.

Per People magazine, the actor's publicist, Melissa Nathan, shared a statement:

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

Noted for his portrayal of Norm Peterson in NBC's Cheers, George was also an uncle to Ted Lasso-famed Jason Sudeikis. Jason's mother, Kathryn Sudeikis, and George were siblings.

According to People magazine, George Wendt and his wife, Bernadette Birkett, first met at the Second City theater in Chicago in 1974. The actor was taking lessons in comedy at the time. They walked down the aisle in July 1978.

Bernadette, who also contributes to the entertainment industry, has voiced Norm's wife, Vera Peterson, on the sitcom Cheers. Though she does not appear in person in the series, Vera is often mentioned and depicted as a caring wife to Norm. Vera Peterson's voice can be heard in the background of several scenes throughout the show.

Bernadette Birkett has a number of acting credits on her name, per IMDb. She has appeared in several TV series and movies, including Benson (1982), Open All Night (1982), Family Ties (1985-1988), St. Elmo's Fire (1985), It's Garry Shandling's Show (1986-1990), Dave's World (1996), State of Grace (2001), and Frasier (2004).

George Wendt and Bernadette Birkett's blended family of five children

George and Bernadette Birkett's daughter, Hilary Wendt, was born in 1985. Their sons, Joel and Daniel, were born respectively in 1987 and 1990. George was also stepfather to Bernadette's two sons, Joshua and Andrew, from a previous relationship.

Not much is known about the late actor's children. Among the five siblings, Hilary Wendt owns a public Instagram profile where she keeps sharing several snaps of her family. Over the years, she has dedicated a few posts to her parents on their marriage anniversaries and her brothers on their birthdays.

George Wendt and Bernadette Birkett's son, Joel Wendt, is seemingly a musician. He has several tracks on his SoundCloud, including Filter Dreams, Sometimes, The Softer Side, and a few more.

Joel's son, affectionately dubbed "nugget" by his aunt, has made several appearances on Hilary's Instagram posts. Hilary is seemingly dating Nicholas Jayson. She also shares a close friendship with prominent fashion designer Alexander Wang.

George Wendt was godfather to Jason Sudeikis

Aside from being Jason Sudeikis' uncle, George was also his godfather, with whom the late actor shared his final public appearance in June 2024. Jason and George starred in a Ted Lasso-inspired comedy sketch at last year's Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, alongside comedian Robert Smigel, were also part of the skit.

On June 3, 2024, during an interview with Steve Kmetko on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, George Wendt spoke about his nephew:

"He's such a great kid. Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid."

George went on to further praise Jason Sudeikis as "smart" and "thoughtful".

