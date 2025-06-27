Who did Rick Hurst play in The Dukes of Hazzard? Character explored as TV star passes away at 79 

Rick Hurst, who played Deputy Cletus Hogg on the CBS comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard, passed away at 79 on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The actor's first wife, Candace Kaniecki, shared the news of his death with the media.

Per Deadline, Rick's final moments were spent in Los Angeles. The cause of his death is not yet known, as Candace revealed the tragedy was sudden and unexpected.

Rick Hurst's Cletus Hogg appeared in episode 11 of The Dukes of Hazzard season 1 in 1979. By relation, Cletus was Boss Hogg's second cousin twice removed. Boss Hogg was portrayed as an unethical Hazzard County commissioner. Rick played a truck driver who was part of one of Boss's schemes. Cletus Hogg was depicted as a foolish yet friendly character who still believed that Santa Claus was real.

In season 2 of the show, Cletus took Enos' position as the temporary deputy while the latter was away. After Enos relocated to Los Angeles to join the LAPD, Cletus became the permanent deputy sheriff. Prior to that, he had been working at the local junkyard. Cletus and Enos began working together on patrol duties once the latter returned to Hazzard County in season 5.

Rick Hurst also featured in The Dukes of Hazzard television-action film in 1999 and 2000.

The Dukes of Hazzard fans and actors mourn Rick Hurst's sudden passing

An Instagram fan page dedicated to The Dukes of Hazzard with over 149K followers shared a tribute for Rick after his passing. Rick was praised for bringing "warmth, humor, and unforgettable charm" to his character on the show. The post read:

"To fans, he was more than a character—he was family. His gentle smile, impeccable comedic timing, and kind-hearted spirit made every scene brighter."

It added:

"Off-screen, Rick was known for his generosity, humility, and love for connecting with fans at events across the country."

From July 3-7, Rick Hurst was scheduled to visit Cooter's Place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, owned by Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard. However, before Rick's death on Thursday, Cooter's Place announced on Facebook that the actor would not be able to join them "due to unforeseen circumstances." The post mentioned that Rick was hoping to reschedule his appearance.

Unfortunately, the actor passed away shortly after. Cooter's owner, Ben Jones, also mourned the loss of his longtime friend. Ben said he was finding it difficult to process Rick's demise. Ben wrote on Facebook:

"I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn't a minute of that time that he didn't leave me smiling or laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague."

In the same post, Ben Jones recalled the time Rick Hurst was cast to appear in The Dukes of Hazzard. Ben had previously seen the late actor's work in the 1975 comedy W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings starring Burt Reynolds, and said his portrayal as Butterball in the film "stole the show."

Ben wrote:

"So when he showed up in Hazzard County during the time when Sonny Shroyer was doing the series "Enos", everything clicked. He fit right in and never stopped making people smile until this afternoon. And since the Dukes is still playing all over the planet, he will continue to make us laugh!"

Rick Hurst's co-star and pal said he hoped to meet him in the afterlife alongside other late cast members, including James Best, Sorrell Brooke, and Denver Pyle.

