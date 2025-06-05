"Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram?" - Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins jointly quash feud rumors in latest interview

The White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins have jointly addressed the feud rumors in a recent interview with Variety, which was released on June 4, 2025.

Goggins clarified that they have no feud, comparing Wood to actresses Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan. He praised her, saying that in 20 years, Aimee Lou Wood would achieve excellence while he would spend time on an island.

"There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me. This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I'll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud," the actor stated.

Aimee Lou Wood told Variety that she couldn't understand why the fans were "obsessing" over Instagram instead of discussing the show. She told the media outlet that the social media app is "irrelevant" and that she doesn't pay attention to it.

"I think it's such a comment on where we're at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don't give a s**te about Instagram. Why not have conversations about the story and Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it?" Aimee Lou Wood stated.

For the unversed, the alleged feud rumors began when fans noticed Goggins had unfollowed Aimee Lou Wood after the season 3 finale of The White Lotus aired. Then, the popular sketch show Saturday Night Live released a spoof parodying the actress's character. While Goggins wrote a now-deleted comment appreciating the skit, Wood publicly called SNL out.

The feud rumors were reignited when Walton Goggins refused to discuss it in his May 1, 2025, interview with The Times. The actor also called out the interviewer for repeatedly bringing up Wood.

More details on Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins' latest interview

The cast of the show attending the Los Angeles premiere of HBO original series "The White Lotus" season 3 - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Aimee Lou Wood told Variety that she speculated that a man wrote the The White Lotus sketch. She stated that SNL comedian Sarah Sherman, who parodied Wood's character from the HBO show, did not write the sketch. Calling the video "misogynistic," the actress said the punch line shouldn't be on how they look.

"I know for a fact a man wrote that. It wasn't Sarah Sherman, don't hate on her. I didn't like the concept. Take the piss out of me. Do the teeth! I've got the teeth, but, like... The punch line should not be how I look. That's what bothered me. Do the caricature, because that's what SNL is. It felt misogynistic," she stated.

The SNL skit aired on April 12, 2025. Wood then publicly called out the show, saying she didn't appreciate the skit. According to Variety's April 15, 2025, report, the actress later shared on her Instagram stories that she received an apology from SNL, and Sarah Sherman sent her flowers.

When the interviewer asked Walton Goggins about his decision to unfollow Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram, the actor said it was his way of processing the show. He shared that his and Wood's characters meant "everything" to him.

"I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven't spoken to anyone. I couldn't handle it. Judge me or don't. I don’t give a f**k what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that's what I needed to do for me to process all of this," he said.

According to Cosmopolitan's April 21, 2025, report, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are speculated to work on a project together. However, the news has not been confirmed.

