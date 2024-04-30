X-Men '97 final trailer teases a riveting conclusion

The final trailer for X-Men '97 was recently released by Marvel Studios and it teased a riveting conclusion to the first season which has received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike. With the season finale, Tolerance is Extinction, being split into three episodes, the final trailer teased some scenes from the upcoming outings, while reflecting on what's happened in the past.

It certainly looks like season 1 of X-Men '97 is heading for a big conclusion where everything that the season has been building up to, from Charles Xavier's return to Bastion being responsible for the attacks on Genosha, coming to a head. If anything, emotions are certainly going to be running high given the loss the X-Men has faced this season.

X-Men '97 final trailer showcases new scenes from the three-parter finale

This week, X-Men '97 premieres its eighth episode, which marks the beginning of its three-parter finale, Tolerance is Extinction. The final trailer reflects on the biggest moments of season 1 with us getting a narration from Magneto about how Charles Xavier entrusted his X-Men to him, and how everything that his old friend had belongs to him.

From there, we get the scenes of the battle of Genosha and how the X-Men have been coping with the losses they have faced. The trailer makes sure not to spoil anything for those who might just be tuning in to watch the show, and mainly keeps the scenes showcasing major moments to a minimum.

However, it's in the final half of the trailer where we get to see scenes from the upcoming concluding three episodes of X-Men '97 season 1. We get to see the X-Men united once more, with Storm joining them, Wolverine having some battle damage on his suit, and Cyclops interacting with the future version of his son - Cable. The two also get to share a moment that's pretty much a nod to the first X-Men film, with Cable complaining about the clothing he will be wearing while going into battle.

What can fans expect from the final three episodes of X-Men '97 season 1?

So far, X-Men '97 saw the mutants face a major uphill battle. The first two episodes saw Storm lose her powers, and episode five came to be the biggest shocker when, while enjoying a gala at Genosha, the X-Men were attacked mysteriously by Sentinels, which caused a huge battle.

The battle in question eventually saw the X-Men suffer huge losses, as Gambit died in the battle with Magneto seemingly sacrificing himself too. The next episode then revealed that Charles Xavier is alive and living with the Shi'ar. However, with the X-Men being in trouble he had a vision that made him want to return to Earth. The same episode also saw Storm get her powers back.

The last episode was the biggest one as it finally gave us an answer to who was behind the attacks on Genosha, and it was revealed to be Bastion, who is also holding an alive Magneto captive. He further knows that Charles Xavier is back on his way to Earth, and intends to use him against the X-Men as well, while also creating Prime Sentinels to battle with the team.

Considering that the final three episodes of X-Men '97 are going to be the culmination of all these plot points, fans can definitely expect many loose ends to be tied while also anticipating some high-stakes action. X-Men '97 is streaming on Disney+ right now with new episodes out every Wednesday.