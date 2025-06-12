Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 will premiere at 12 am ET on June 18, 2025, on Hulu. Titled The Other Side, the episode is written by Jonathan Levine from a story by Sam Potochick.

Ad

This upcoming episode will delve deeper into the personal struggles of the guests as they continue to experience hallucinations due to their drug experimentation. In the previous episode, Masha came to terms with her daughter's death, which may alter her approach to both her guests and the overall wellness retreat program.

The episode's official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Matteo confronts Victoria about the secret she has been keeping from Imogen, while Peter is shaken by a new revelation."

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6.

When to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 will premiere at 12 am ET on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Below is a look at the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 11:00 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 04:00 am Central European Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 06:00 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 06:00 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 09:00 am

Ad

Also read: Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

To watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6, viewers need an active Hulu subscription. The basic Hulu plan with ads costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a full year. To watch without ads, viewers must pay $18.99 per month for the same plan.

Another good option is to choose one of the Bundle plans that include Hulu along with other streaming services. The Hulu and Disney+ Bundle is $10.99 per month if one doesn't mind ads, and $19.99 per month if one wants to watch without ads. There’s also a larger bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+, and Max. The version with ads costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free version is priced at $29.99 each month.

Ad

Additionally, the Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ Bundle with ads is $16.99 per month. If one wants Disney+ without ads while having Hulu and ESPN+ with ads, the Bundle costs $21.99 per month. The Bundle with both Disney+ and Hulu ad-free, and ESPN+ with ads, is $26.99 per month.

Viewers can also choose one of the three Hulu + Live TV plans, with prices ranging from $82.99 to $87.99 per month.

What happened in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5?

Ad

Episode 5 focuses entirely on Masha and David and their backstory. Flashback scenes showcase how David met Masha, an assistant, in 2001 while promoting his company on television shows in Prague. Sparks flew between them, and they ended up spending the night together. Masha conceived Tatiana as a result of their one-night stand.

That night, David made it a point to call his then-10-year-old son Peter as part of his nightly routine. A few years later, Masha ran into David in Russia while he was accompanied by a military contractor named Sergei Ivanov. Curious, Masha dug into Ivanov's past and uncovered sensitive intel about his secret operations, putting her and Tatiana in danger.

Ad

During this time, she reached out to David and threatened to expose him if he didn't protect them from his Russian contacts. However, since his associates never delivered the messages to him, he remained unaware of his daughter's existence. It is also revealed that Tatiana was killed by Ivanov to prevent Masha from exposing him.

At the end of the episode, Masha and David mourn the loss of their daughter while Martin secretly watches them.

Ad

What to expect from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Nicole Kidman as seen in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu)

Episode 6 will depict the effect of last week's revelation on David's approach toward his estranged son, Peter. He may come clean to Peter about his deceased half-sister and turn it into a bonding experience, or he may further shut down due to his guilt over losing Tatiana. With Martin now privy to Masha and David's secret, will he use it to gain leverage over Masha?

Ad

According to the official synopsis, Imogen will make a shocking discovery about her mother that could alter their dynamic even further. Additionally, Tina and Wolfie may be forced to confront the future of their relationship in light of Tina's decision to stop playing piano.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on upcoming movies and television shows of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More