Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7: Release date, where to watch, and more

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is nearing its finale, and tensions at the Alpine wellness resort are rapidly building to a climax. Season 2 episode 7, titled Mergers and Acquisitions, drops on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am ET on Hulu, with streaming on Amazon Prime Video available from 11 am ET the following day.

Ad

The psychological thriller, which had resumed with a new location, new characters, and higher emotional stakes, has had viewers hooked with each twist and trauma that has been divulged.

And now, with only two more episodes remaining, the penultimate chapter promises to untangle the secrets that have been brewing beneath the surface. Among them, the mystery of Helena, what happened to Victoria, and the dark history of the resort itself are also explored.

Ad

Trending

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 vows additional psychological turmoil as mysteries surrounding the foundation of the retreat and its mysterious visitors continue to be unraveled.

Hallucinogenic therapy continues to disintegrate on the brink of a complete collapse. In addition, the upcoming episode seems to become more fragile than ever before in gripping drama involving Masha, a major shift is anticipated to occur in the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

When and where to stream Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7?

Ad

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 will go live on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am ET on Hulu. For viewers abroad or those who want to stream it through Amazon Prime Video, the episode will simultaneously be available there the following day, on June 26, 2025, from 11 am onwards.

The episode, which was directed by Jonathan Levine, features Nicole Kidman, Christine Baranski, Lena Olin, Mark Strong, Annie Murphy, and Lucas Englander.

Hulu has several plans for non-subscribed viewers, including an ad-supported plan at $9.99/month and an ad-free one at $18.99/month.

Ad

Here is the complete release schedule of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 according to different time zones:

Release Date Zone Release Time June 25, 2025 Eastern Time 12:00 am June 25, 2025 Central European Time 6:00 am June 25, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 02:00 pm June 25, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 pm June 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4:00 am June 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 am

Ad

What happened in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

In episode 6, titled The Other Side, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 took a dark turn, peeling back the layers of trauma, grief, and hidden identities.

The episode revealed that Victoria, played by Christine Baranski, is secretly suffering from ALS, a neurodegenerative condition she has kept hidden even from her daughter Imogen.

Her sudden collapse during a hallucinogenic therapy session led to the discovery that Matteo, presumed to be her partner, is actually her caregiver.

Ad

Matteo's emotional arc also shone in the episode. He rewound the pain of losing his parents in a drone attack, drones created by Imogen's father. Instead of running away from his agony via Masha's therapy, Matteo opted to face and live with it, questioning the very foundation of Masha's practice.

Meanwhile, Peter, who was still reeling from unresolved childhood memories, blamed Masha for manipulating his father, David.

But the biggest bombshell of the episode came with the news that Helena, who appeared to be Masha's voice of reason and fierce critic, didn't even exist. She was a product of Masha's own inner guilt and conflict, revealing the decaying mental health of the woman behind the retreat.

Ad

What to expect in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7?

Ad

As the retreat careens towards anarchy, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 is likely to explore Helena's enigmatic background and how Zauberwald, the Alpine retreat that is now a psychological minefield, came to be.

As per the official synopsis, Martin will disclose secrets about the history of the retreat and its dubious future, laying the groundwork for a game-altering finale.

The episode will probably center a great deal on Masha's broken mind, now that she has finally accepted that Helena was never present. Audiences can look forward to more introspection into the motivations of Masha and whether her retreat is really about healing or something much more egotistical.

Ad

The backburner situation between Peter and David may also reach its boiling point, especially as David seems increasingly happy to profit off of Masha's experimental therapies at the risk of others.

At the same time, Imogen's relationship with her mom may become even more complicated, particularly after discovering the real facts about Victoria's health and how Matteo fits into her life. Whether this discovery will make Imogen accept the therapy or reject it entirely is yet to be seen.

Ad

With only one episode left after this, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 is ready to provide some much-needed answers, while certainly laying the groundwork for one final, surprise twist.

Interested viewers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More