Nobody Wants This season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

Nobody Wants This season 2 marks the return of the beloved couple, Joanne and Noah, on Netflix. Released on October 23, 2025, the series comprises a total of ten episodes, in which the characters navigate their unique relationship and face the challenges that come with it.

While the two make efforts to strengthen their bond, the choices and confusions in their relationship also bring difficult times to their personal journeys. A central question that remains poignant throughout the series is whether Joanne will convert to Judaism or not. With other characters like Esther, Sasha, Morgan, and more bringing their own twists to the plot, the series brings a story woven with emotional moments and tense developments.

Along with it all, the music featured in the story makes Joanne and Noah's love story more special. Duncan Blickenstaff has composed the score for the series.

From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, here are the artists and their songs featured in Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This season 2 follows the suit of the first season in bringing a wide range of popular tracks in the series. From Ariana Grande to GIVĒON, songs by various renowned artists can be heard in different episodes of season 2.

The songs become a heartfelt companion to different scenes, connecting musically to Joanne and Noah's prominent moments. Here's an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in the series:

Episode 1- Dinner Party

Sunset Blvd by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Pony by Ginuwine

Love Me Right by Sister

No Magic by Sam Biasucci

Losing You by Solange

Doo Wop (That Thing) by Lauryn Hill

Forward Thinking by Jerry Kalaf

Stay by Rihanna

Homesick by Cuco

Episode 2- Leave It At The Tree

Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan

How's That Working Out by Sofia Valdes featuring Cuco

London Bridge by Fergie

Juice by Young Franco

Issue by Bob Junior

...Ready For It? by Taylor Swift

Episode 3- The Unethical Therapist

Palomino by FINNEAS

Episode 4- Valentine's Day

That Could Be Me by Alessi Rose

Kiss From A Rose by Cellist

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

My Day Off by Kacy Hill

Episode 5- Abby Loves Smoothies

Big Energy by Latto

Die Slow by Josie Dunn

Two Hearts Come Through by Bowaswell

You Rang by Luke Top feat. Britta Phillips Sofia Bolt

Tombola 94 by Dina Ogon

That's What I'll Be by Baylee Lynn

Episode 6- Anything Can Happen

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

My House by Aleissa Cara

ExtraL by Jennie

Climate Change by Just Jayne

Moi Je by Decouvre

Whatever I Dream by Teddi Gold

Boys by flowerovlove

The Catch by Siobhan

Let Me Love You by Amber Mark

Sad Makeup by Yukimi, Little Dragon

Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding

Episode 7- When You Know, You Know

What by BENEE

Saddle Again by ROLE MODEL

You Got Another Thing Coming by Teddy Swims

Episode 8- A Better Rabbi

Reach You by Portugal. The Man

Who's Your Boyfriend by Royel Otis

Try (Alt Version) by Benet

Motive Automatic by Snny

Proud Moment by Stefan Lit

This Version Of Us by Ella Langley

Your Girl by Towa Bird

Episode 9- Crossroads

At Least I'm Hot by Reneé Rapp

Time We Wasted by Hotel Dolphine

Apple by Charlie XCX

SUNCHILD by 7TEN

A Heart Lettin' Go by Chris Stapleton

Episode 10- When Noah met Joanne

In The Dark by Selena Gomez

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Melodies by Dermot Kennedy

Dancing In The Smoke by GIVĒON

If The World Burns Down by Kacey Musgraves

Bite My Tongue by Cassandra Coleman

Hit Me Where The Heart Is by Mega Simone

Who composed the score for Nobody Wants This season 2?

A still from the trailer Nobody Wants This season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

American film and television composer Duncan Blickenstaff is behind the original score of the series. Touching every moment of Joanne and Noah's love story with his music, the score by Blickenstaff adds a special touch to different scenes in the series. He returned as the composer for the second season, having contributed to the first season before.

Blickenstaff has worked on several shows and movies, delivering his musical creations to unique stories across genres. Some of the popular series he has worked with include Alex, Inc. (2018), Outmatched (2020), Reboot (2022), and A Brief History of the Future (2024), among others. In movies, he has worked on prominent projects like The True Cost (2015), Long Gone By (2019), It Ends with Us (2024), and more.

About Nobody Wants This season 2

A still from the trailer of Nobody Wants This season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Nobody Wants This season 2 brings a story full of romance, comedy, drama, and emotions as Joanne and Noah explore the next steps in their relationship. While season 1 followed the coming together of two polar opposite characters, the second installment was more about their efforts to stay together despite all odds.

With many differences in their personalities and personal lives, Joanne and Noah still try to make their relationship work on the basis of their sweet love for each other. However, the 'tabled' issue of Joanne's conversion to Judaism brings big challenges to the two throughout the series. From their professional struggles to exploring different sides of each other, the series promises special moments with the couple through ten episodes.

The cast of the series includes Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jacki Tohn as Esther, Stephanie Faracy as Lynne, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, and more.

Watch Nobody Wants This season 2 on Netflix.

