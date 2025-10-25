Nobody Wants This season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

Nobody Wants This season 2 marks the return of the beloved couple, Joanne and Noah, on Netflix. Released on October 23, 2025, the series comprises a total of ten episodes, in which the characters navigate their unique relationship and face the challenges that come with it.
While the two make efforts to strengthen their bond, the choices and confusions in their relationship also bring difficult times to their personal journeys. A central question that remains poignant throughout the series is whether Joanne will convert to Judaism or not. With other characters like Esther, Sasha, Morgan, and more bringing their own twists to the plot, the series brings a story woven with emotional moments and tense developments.
Along with it all, the music featured in the story makes Joanne and Noah's love story more special. Duncan Blickenstaff has composed the score for the series.
From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, here are the artists and their songs featured in Nobody Wants This season 2
Nobody Wants This season 2 follows the suit of the first season in bringing a wide range of popular tracks in the series. From Ariana Grande to GIVĒON, songs by various renowned artists can be heard in different episodes of season 2.
The songs become a heartfelt companion to different scenes, connecting musically to Joanne and Noah's prominent moments. Here's an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in the series:
Episode 1- Dinner Party
- Sunset Blvd by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
- Pony by Ginuwine
- Love Me Right by Sister
- No Magic by Sam Biasucci
- Losing You by Solange
- Doo Wop (That Thing) by Lauryn Hill
- Forward Thinking by Jerry Kalaf
- Stay by Rihanna
- Homesick by Cuco
Episode 2- Leave It At The Tree
- Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan
- How's That Working Out by Sofia Valdes featuring Cuco
- London Bridge by Fergie
- Juice by Young Franco
- Issue by Bob Junior
- ...Ready For It? by Taylor Swift
Episode 3- The Unethical Therapist
- Palomino by FINNEAS
Episode 4- Valentine's Day
- That Could Be Me by Alessi Rose
- Kiss From A Rose by Cellist
- 7 Rings by Ariana Grande
- My Day Off by Kacy Hill
Episode 5- Abby Loves Smoothies
- Big Energy by Latto
- Die Slow by Josie Dunn
- Two Hearts Come Through by Bowaswell
- You Rang by Luke Top feat. Britta Phillips Sofia Bolt
- Tombola 94 by Dina Ogon
- That's What I'll Be by Baylee Lynn
Episode 6- Anything Can Happen
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- My House by Aleissa Cara
- ExtraL by Jennie
- Climate Change by Just Jayne
- Moi Je by Decouvre
- Whatever I Dream by Teddi Gold
- Boys by flowerovlove
- The Catch by Siobhan
- Let Me Love You by Amber Mark
- Sad Makeup by Yukimi, Little Dragon
- Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding
Episode 7- When You Know, You Know
- What by BENEE
- Saddle Again by ROLE MODEL
- You Got Another Thing Coming by Teddy Swims
Episode 8- A Better Rabbi
- Reach You by Portugal. The Man
- Who's Your Boyfriend by Royel Otis
- Try (Alt Version) by Benet
- Motive Automatic by Snny
- Proud Moment by Stefan Lit
- This Version Of Us by Ella Langley
- Your Girl by Towa Bird
Episode 9- Crossroads
- At Least I'm Hot by Reneé Rapp
- Time We Wasted by Hotel Dolphine
- Apple by Charlie XCX
- SUNCHILD by 7TEN
- A Heart Lettin' Go by Chris Stapleton
Episode 10- When Noah met Joanne
- In The Dark by Selena Gomez
- 7 Rings by Ariana Grande
- Melodies by Dermot Kennedy
- Dancing In The Smoke by GIVĒON
- If The World Burns Down by Kacey Musgraves
- Bite My Tongue by Cassandra Coleman
- Hit Me Where The Heart Is by Mega Simone
Who composed the score for Nobody Wants This season 2?
American film and television composer Duncan Blickenstaff is behind the original score of the series. Touching every moment of Joanne and Noah's love story with his music, the score by Blickenstaff adds a special touch to different scenes in the series. He returned as the composer for the second season, having contributed to the first season before.
Blickenstaff has worked on several shows and movies, delivering his musical creations to unique stories across genres. Some of the popular series he has worked with include Alex, Inc. (2018), Outmatched (2020), Reboot (2022), and A Brief History of the Future (2024), among others. In movies, he has worked on prominent projects like The True Cost (2015), Long Gone By (2019), It Ends with Us (2024), and more.
About Nobody Wants This season 2
Nobody Wants This season 2 brings a story full of romance, comedy, drama, and emotions as Joanne and Noah explore the next steps in their relationship. While season 1 followed the coming together of two polar opposite characters, the second installment was more about their efforts to stay together despite all odds.
With many differences in their personalities and personal lives, Joanne and Noah still try to make their relationship work on the basis of their sweet love for each other. However, the 'tabled' issue of Joanne's conversion to Judaism brings big challenges to the two throughout the series. From their professional struggles to exploring different sides of each other, the series promises special moments with the couple through ten episodes.
The cast of the series includes Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jacki Tohn as Esther, Stephanie Faracy as Lynne, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, and more.
