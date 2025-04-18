"Now this has me even more excited" — Fans excited about Karen's intervention in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15

In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 15, titled Lab Rats, a lab incident traps firefighters and exposes them to a virus. The episode includes a containment response and a search for an antiviral.

Karen Wilson, a scientist and Hen's spouse, is asked to assist Athena and Buck when they begin searching for a researcher who possesses the antiviral. She analyzes available information to help determine the researcher's location.

Karen contributes to the operational planning required to retrieve the antiviral. Her role supports the steps taken to address the viral exposure.

In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 15, Lab Rats, Karen Wilson's participation in the crisis received fan attention on Reddit. A thread titled "Stills for episode 8x15 'Lab Rats'" started on Reddit, to which one fan wrote,

"Karen, omg!! Now this has me even more excited."

Fan reaction to Karen's intervention (Image via Reddit)

Another fan remarked,

"Karen interacting with Buck is so rare. I love that we’re getting that."

Another one wrote,

"Scientist!Karen saves the day? I'm in. (I won't even complain about the astrophysicist having any ability to help in this scenario being unrealistic if it means we get more Karen, I promise)."

A fan appreciated Karen's enthusiasm and noted,

"I am not readyyyy omg. Karen!! It looks like everyone's SOs are going to help save the team, I love it."

Karen's behavior during the episode generated a higher level of commentary on supporting characters within the show. Fans requested her return for further episodes.

"I hope Karen gets more screentime Next Season," wrote another fan.

"I also like some more Karen screen time, like this is her background. Works well to bring her into the situation and give her more screentime. Love to see her around," said another fan.

Meanwhile, some more comments read,

"Yes! I knew that Karen was going to play some sort of part in saving our fire fam. Hen’s brilliant wife will have the algorithm that saves the day!" said a user.

"Karen is gonna save everyone I’ve been wanting more Athena and buck interactions but man. Not like this yall," said another user.

9-1-1 season 8, episode 15 recap

In 9-1-1 season 8, Episode 15, Lab Rats, a fire erupts in a biomedical research facility, isolating firefighters Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi from the outside. In the fire, the Chimney is infected with a mutated strain of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) from the research being conducted.

The military imposes a containment policy, not allowing for a rescue mission for fear of spreading. Athena and Buck start an independent rescue effort for Dr. Moira Blake, the sole known antiviral carrier.

Athena and Buck track down Dr. Blake with assistance from Karen Wilson, who assists with data analysis for locating Blake. Athena retrieves the antiviral, then dons protective gear before entering the isolated lab and giving Chimney the antiviral.

Bobby's protective gear is then discovered to be compromised, causing exposure. He stays within the lab for containment procedures. Before the episode concludes, Bobby remotely communicates with Athena after he realizes his exposure.

Karen's role in 9-1-1

Tracie Thoms plays the regular cast member of 9-1-1, Karen Wilson. She is married to Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, a 118 firefighter-paramedic, and she shares with her a family, including their adopted child Denny and the foster child Mara.

She is gainfully employed by P.A.A.L., a research facility for the sciences. She is featured as a prominent cast member who makes sporadic appearances. Her work and her personal affairs share occasional relevance with the program’s emergencies.

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

