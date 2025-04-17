Oliver Stark believes there is place for Buck in 9-1-1: Nashville

The 9-1-1 franchise continues to grow with a new spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, set to air as part of ABC's 2025-26 season. The new show is the third in the franchise, following the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The new series features Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, a Nashville Captain and amateur rodeo rider who commands one of the city's busiest firehouses along with his son.

Oliver Stark, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley, is a firefighter in the original 9-1-1 show. First seen in 2018, Buck has been a mainstay for several seasons. In a recent interview with Screen Rant on April 2, 2025, Stark discussed the potential of his character to appear in the spin-off.

"I saw they cast Chris O'Donnell, could be Buck's cousin. I'm putting that out there. I could pay a visit to him in Nashville and find myself stumbling down Broadway. Yeah, I would love that. Dr. Odyssey didn't quite work out, so ship me off to Nashville, and I'll be there," Stark enthused.

Oliver Stark's vision for Buck in Nashville

Oliver Stark (Image via Getty)

When expressing his idea of crossing over into the Nashville side of 9-1-1 in the Screen Rant interview, Stark proposed a possible familial connection between Buck and Captain Sharpe as a valid explanation.

"Yeah, let's go! I feel like Buck would have a lot of fun in Nashville," he said.

He added that a visit would naturally ground the character in the new environment. While no official crossover has been confirmed, his statements demonstrate that he would welcome the opportunity.

Stark has previous crossover experience, having appeared in the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode Hold the Line. His character joined other Los Angeles-based first responders to assist with a crisis in Texas, demonstrating that character transitions between series are workable within the franchise's framework.

The showrunners have displayed that flexibility throughout their continuity approach to the different series. The franchise has successfully done crossovers previously without sacrificing the uniqueness of each show. Stark's proposal, informal as it may be, is in keeping with how the 9-1-1 franchise has operated.

Development and unique identity of 9-1-1: Nashville

Chris O'Donnell to play Captain Don Sharpe (Image via Getty)

9-1-1: Nashville will be centered around the professional and personal lives of first responders in Nashville, Tennessee, including paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. The show's development aims to depict the special emergencies and cultural scene in Music City.

A new element in the show comes from Chris O'Donnell's character, Captain Don Sharpe, who is a departmental leader and an active rodeo rider. The show has been developed and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani. Angela Bassett and Brad Falchuk also return as executive producers.

In an interview with TV Insider on February 5, 2025, showrunner Raisani confirmed that Nashville would possess its unique tone.

"I think that it will have a different tone. It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel," he said.

The creative team sets out to balance franchise continuity with new character arcs as well as regional storytelling so that 9-1-1: Nashville can coexist independently while still being a part of the overall 9-1-1 universe.

Potential for crossovers within the franchise

Crossovers have been done throughout the franchise's run, particularly between the original series and Lone Star. Characters like Buck, Hen, and Eddie had all been part of crossover narratives that involved multi-state responses before.

Angela Bassett, who plays Athena Grant and is an executive producer, confirmed the potential of crossovers with 9-1-1: Nashville when interviewed by TV Insider on March 29, 2025.

"We have to see how we do this interstate, how are we gonna play this, what business I have over there? But we’ll see if the FBI comes into play, if somebody runs from California to Nashville or vice versa, but yeah, you definitely could have some crossover action going on," she said.

Buck's possible appearance in 9-1-1: Nashville can be justified by a familial relationship or an instant crisis team-up. These scenarios would permit his character to be introduced to the Nashville story without diverting attention from its new cast. Crossovers, when sparingly employed, have worked for character development and franchise integration.

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

