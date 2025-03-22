One comic run that fans should definitely read if they're enjoying Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again finally premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. With the return of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to the small screen, fans are excited to see the continuation of the story left off in Daredevil season 3. The show follows Matt Murdock, who has retired from being Daredevil, as he is drawn back into his vigilante life when the system starts failing.

While many expected Daredevil: Born Again to be based on the comic run of the same name by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, the show instead takes inspiration from a completely different Daredevil comic run. This is primarily because Miller and Mazzucchelli's storyline was already adapted in Daredevil season 3, while the new series draws from Charles Soule's run of the character.

Fans should read Charles Soule's Daredevil run if they are enjoying Daredevil: Born Again

While Daredevil: Born Again is named after Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's comic book run of the same name, much of its story beats are drawn from Charles Soule's run of the Marvel character, which took place from 2015 to 2018.

One of the most important plot points in the new Daredevil show is Wilson Fisk becoming the mayor of New York City, a storyline directly adapted from Soule's run. In the comics, Wilson Fisk suddenly becomes the mayor of New York City after he manipulates the system and guilt trips the city into voting for him.

In the comic run, Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, then runs an executive order to outlaw every vigilante in the city, which is what causes most of the conflict in the story as well. However, that's not just where Born Again's inspirations end. It also borrows the character of Muse, who was originally introduced by Soule during his run on Daredevil.

Muse shows up first in episode 4, where he is shown to be a serial killer who is draining blood from his victims. In the comics, Daredevil runs into Muse as well, and his motivations are that he believes he is giving his victims purpose by killing them and turning them into works of art.

For those enjoying Born Again and intrigued by its storyline, Charles Soule's run of Daredevil is something that they should check out to learn more about the inspiration of the story.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Fans who want to jump straight into the show can do so by logging into Disney+, where Daredevil: Born Again is exclusively available for streaming. However, a valid subscription is required to access the service. For those already subscribed, the show is available at no further cost.

As of now, the first four episodes are available to stream, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday at 6 pm PST. The first season consists of a total of nine episodes.

