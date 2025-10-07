  • home icon
  Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 07, 2025 14:39 GMT
A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5
A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 is set to be released on October 14, 2025, continuing the thrilling mystery surrounding Lester’s death. In Episode 8, titled Cuckoo Chicks, the team leaves Manhattan and goes to dangerous new places connected to the Caputo crime family. You can watch this new episode on Hulu and Disney+.

The show is about three unlikely detectives, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who are determined to solve a murder riddle in the Arconia, their apartment building. The three start their investigation after Lester, a fellow tenant, dies in a strange way.

When does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 come out?

Episode 8 of season 5 will be released on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Fans can expect to stream it at midnight PST (Pacific Standard Time), but the release time varies across different regions.

Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease Time
USA (Pacific Time)October 14, 2025, Tuesday12:00 am
USA (Eastern Time)October 14, 2025, Tuesday3:00 am
Brazil (BRT)October 14, 2025, Tuesday4:00 am
UK (BST)October 14, 2025, Tuesday8:00 am
Central Europe (CET)October 14, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
India (IST)October 14, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pm
South Africa (SAST)October 14, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
Philippines (PHT)October 14, 2025, Tuesday3:00 pm
Australia (ACDT)October 14, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pm
New Zealand (NZST)October 14, 2025, Tuesday6:00 pm
How many episodes are left in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

There are a total of 10 episodes in season 5. Now that episode 7 is over, there are only three episodes left, including episode 8, which will air on October 14. The season's last episode should come out on October 28, 2025.

A quick recap of season 5 episode 7

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have to find their way through a complicated web of power, lies, and risky games in season 5 episode 7. As they learn more about how Lester was killed, shocking new information comes to light. They meet new people, like billionaires and dishonest city leaders, who make their already complicated case even more complicated.

They find out that Camila, one of the billionaires, has been buying apartments in the Arconia in secret, which is one of the most surprising turns of events. She wants to turn the building into the first legal casino in New York City.

This new information changes the investigation totally and suggests that Lester's death may have something to do with this big plan. Because of what Camila did, the three suspects have to think of new people, and the stakes are raised.

Major events to expect from season 5 episode 8

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The trio’s journey: Charles, Oliver, and Mabel leave Manhattan, venturing into unfamiliar territory linked to the dangerous Caputo crime family. This expansion of their investigation opens up more risks and clues.

Guest star Téa Leoni: Leoni joins the cast as Sofia Caccimelio, who has hired the trio to investigate the disappearance of her husband. She holds vital information connecting the Caputo family to Lester’s murder.

The hidden secrets: As the investigation goes on, the three people start to see more links between the Arconia family, the Caputo family, and the complicated world of organized crime. There will be a lot at stake in this show for everyone.

To stream Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8, head over to Hulu and Disney+.

