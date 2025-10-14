  • home icon
  Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 14, 2025 21:55 GMT
Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9
Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5, episode 9, titled LESTR, is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The penultimate episode of the season is expected to resolve the season's riddles. Episode 9 will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ globally, allowing fans worldwide to follow this fascinating adventure.

This episode follows episode 8, where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel discovered shocking information. At the end of the investigation, viewers will watch how twists and turns led the gang to the truth. Only Murders in the Building has a star-studded cast, including Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

When does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 come out?

Fans in different time zones can watch the episode at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease Time
USA (Pacific Time)October 21, 2025, Tuesday12:00 am
USA (Eastern Time)October 21, 2025, Tuesday3:00 am
Brazil (BRT)October 21, 2025, Tuesday4:00 am
UK (BST)October 21, 2025, Tuesday8:00 am
Central Europe (CET)October 21, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
India (IST)October 21, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pm
South Africa (SAST)October 21, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
Philippines (PHT)October 21, 2025, Tuesday3:00 pm
Australia (ACDT)October 21, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pm
New Zealand (NZST)October 21, 2025, Tuesday6:00 pm
How many episodes are left in season 5?

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building consists of 10 episodes. After the release of episode 8, two episodes remain: episode 9, LESTR, and episode 10, The House Always, which will air on October 28, 2025.

A brief recap of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8

Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)
Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building's episode 8 of season 5, Cuckoo Chicks, takes Lester's death inquiry personal as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver learn more about the Arconia's tangled connections.

The episode centers on a “ladies’ night” at the building, where Mabel connects with Loretta, who begins to reveal hidden talents, including her ability to channel spirits.

Meanwhile, the tension between the main characters increases as they uncover startling new information. Loretta, disguised as a psychic, taps into deeper emotional currents, learning more about Camila’s motives and her relationship with Nicky.

An elevator crank with blood on it in Nicky's office generates more concerns than answers. As episode 8 finishes, the murder case becomes even more complicated as Lester and Nicky's deaths are linked to the Arconia's dirty business.

What to expect from season 5 episode 9

Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)
Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Episode 9 will pick up the pace as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel get closer to uncovering the truth about Lester’s death and Nicky’s disappearance.

Expect heightened suspense as the trio confronts Randall, the new doorman, whose mysterious behavior and hidden intentions have raised red flags.

Here are the major events you can expect:

The confrontation with Randall: When Charles, Oliver, and Mabel face Randall and learn what he wants and how he killed Lester, their inquiry changes.

A shocking betrayal: Someone important in the story will have to face a secret betrayal that could make everything different. There will be tests of loyalty, and coalitions may fall apart.

Wach every released episode of Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu or Disney+.

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

