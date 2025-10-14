Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 ending explained: What does Loretta discover at Ladies' Night?

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8, titled Cuckoo Chicks, is released on October 14, 2025, and continues to deepen the mystery surrounding Lester’s death. The gang leaves their Manhattan apartment building and enters perilous territory with the Caputo crime family in this episode.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 shifts gears dramatically as Loretta joins the investigation, offering both comedic and insightful moments, while the rest of the team works hard to unravel the web of lies surrounding Nicky’s disappearance.

The plot gains momentum as the crew investigates different parts of the case, leading to a spectacular discovery. This episode explores character relationships while uncovering the season's mystery.

Loretta uncovers a critical piece of evidence—Lester’s missing elevator crank, covered in blood, hidden in Nicky’s office. This discovery leads to a shocking revelation about the killer's identity.

What does Loretta find in Nicky's office in Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8?

The ending of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The episode culminates in a major revelation. After Camila gains control of the Arconia building, Loretta stumbles upon a key piece of evidence: the murder weapon.

She finds Lester’s missing elevator crank, stained with blood, hidden in Nicky’s office. This discovery is crucial as it ties the murder to the key players involved in the conspiracy, especially Camila and Randall, the new doorman.

The episode leaves viewers questioning the motives behind Nicky’s death and whether Lester’s death was directly connected to the building’s ownership issues.

The real shocker comes when the group realizes that Randall, the new doorman, had more to do with Lester’s death than initially thought. Camila had been furious about a doorman who had screwed up her plans. It turns out she was referring to Randall, not Lester.

The sequence closes with the group playing back bird camera footage activated by Lorraine's whistle. In the footage, Lester falls into the fountain, but the killer is unknown until Randall picks up the murder weapon. This is the turning point in understanding the murder sequence.

Loretta’s involvement in the investigation becomes crucial in Episode 8, especially during the events of the "Ladies' Night" at the Arconia. Loretta, disguised as a psychic, uses her unique abilities to connect with Camila and gain valuable information.

Loretta discovers Camila's motives and friendship with Nicky at the party. Camila says she wanted to buy flats to take over the Arconia and be closer to Nicky, whom she liked. This admission sheds light on Camila's likely role in Nicky's disappearance and death.

However, Loretta's findings continue. She also learns about Nicky and Sofia's conflict, complicating matters. Camila was driven by personal and professional goals.

Loretta's ability to draw out this confession changes the inquiry because it shows that Camila is not the only one with complex reasons.

The clues in the Velvet Room and Camila’s confession

The scene in the Velvet Room is pivotal as it sets the stage for Loretta’s deep dive into Camila’s past. After a tense confrontation, Loretta, still in her psychic guise, learns about the secretive conversation Camila had with Nicky before his disappearance.

Camila acknowledged offering Nicky a business opportunity to leave his wife and join her in a casino enterprise. Nicky declined her advances since he couldn't sacrifice his wife's legacy.

This suggests that Camila was determined to dominate Arconia and Nicky's lives, which may have led her to drastic measures when things went wrong. This scene is vital for comprehending character dynamics and motivations. It also sheds light on Camila's relationship with Nicky and his death.

Camila's emotional breakdown as Loretta asks her for answers suggests deeper animosity and sadness that may have influenced her conduct after Nicky disappeared.

The escrow deal and the Arconia’s fate

On the flip side of the investigation, Charles and Oliver work to prevent Camila from acquiring 51% of the Arconia. In a tense race against time, they confront Dr. Stanley, who is set to sell his apartment to Camila, thereby tipping the balance in her favor.

However, their efforts come too late—by the time they manage to convince Stanley not to sell, the deal is already closed, sealing Camila’s fate as the new owner of the building. This loss marks a critical moment in the episode, as it’s clear that the Arconia’s future is now in jeopardy, and the gang must find a new way to thwart Camila’s plans.

The bird whistle and the camera footage

A key moment in the investigation occurs when Mabel and Rainey stumble upon Lester’s bird whistle. When Rainey blows the whistle, it triggers a camera system that had been installed outside the building, which alerts Vince.

This camera, crucially, was not controlled by Bash and recorded footage of the events surrounding Lester’s death. When the footage is reviewed, it reveals a pivotal moment: Lester is seen activating the camera before his fall into the fountain.

However, the footage remains incomplete, only revealing that Randall, the doorman, is the one who picks up the elevator crank after the fall. This discovery changes the course of the investigation, as it suggests that Randall may have been directly involved in Lester’s death.

All the released episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5 are currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

