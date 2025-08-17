Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4:  Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Titled A Soldier's Heart, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 is expected to put Julia Beauchamp's plan to save herself and her secret baby into perspective. The previous episodes teased the lengths Julia would go to ensure her unborn child's safety, including allowing herself to fall victim to Lord Lovat's affections.Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 will be out next Friday, August 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET, only on Starz. Besides Julia's current predicament at Castle Leathers, Ellen MacKenzie is also faced with the same huge decision about whether to marry Malcolm Grant or not.Meanwhile, Henry Beauchamp continues to look for Julia, although he might searching in the wrong place. Brian Fraser, on the other hand, has to decide what he is willing to do to be with the one he loves, Ellen, who is now betrothed to a Grant.When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 come out?A still from the series (Image via Starz)Following the show's double-header premiere, it has a release schedule of one episode per week on the same day and time. This means Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 will be out next week on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the usual 8 pm Eastern Time slot.With release timings varying from region to region, the table below provides the play-by-play of the exact release dates and times for when the next episode premieres in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFriday, August 22, 20255 pmCentral TimeFriday, August 22, 20257 pmEastern TimeFriday, August 22, 20258 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturday, August 23, 202512 amCentral European TimeSaturday, August 23, 20252 amEastern European TimeSaturday, August 23, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20259 amLike the original Outlander series and all previous episodes of the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 will be exclusively streaming on Starz.How many episodes are left in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?With only ten episodes in season 1, there are seven episodes left in the series, including next week's Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4. One new episode arrives every week except on October 3, 2025, with the scheduled finale episode coming a week later, on October 10 instead.Here is the episode-wise release schedule:Episode 4: A Soldier's Heart - August 22, 2025Episode 5: Neefire - August 29, 2025Episode 6: Birthright - September 5, 2025Episode 7: Luceo Non Uro - September 12, 2025Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman - September 19, 2025Episode 9: Braemar - September 26, 2025Episode 10: Something Borrowed - October 10, 2025.A brief recap of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3 is filled with big decisions for the key characters in the prequel series. With Julia running out of time to keep her pregnancy a secret, she comes up with a plan to sleep with Lord Lovat, so she can pass the baby off as his once it is born. This way, she can ensure her baby's safety, like what Brian's mother did for him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Ellen has accepted her betrothal to Malcolm Grant for the good of Clan MacKenzie. With the marriage happening, Henry gets some help from the other clan to find Julia and becomes an even more trusted, influential man in Clan Grant.And speaking of clans, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3 has finally named the new laird, which is a partnership between Colum and Dougal. Colum becomes the peacetime laird and Dougal becomes the war chieftain. They are going to rule together, effectively cutting off James MacKinney's ambition to become the laird of Clan MacKenzie.Read more: The Fraser family tree in Outlander: Blood of My Blood explainedMajor events to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4Even more drama and tension are coming in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 as characters try to make the best out of their fates. Two star-crossed lovers will try to find their way to each other, as teased in the episode 4 preview from Starz.Here are some highlights and major turn of events to expect for the Outlander: Blood of My Blood characters in the next episode:Brian Fraser and Julia Beauchamp's business deal: The latter's main goal is to escape Castle Leathers and find Henry, and Brian might be the person to help. As teased in the preview, Brian will ask Julia for a favor to send a message, likely to Ellen, but Julia is going to ask a favor in return, and it could be the escape she's hoping for.Brian Fraser gets deeper into his job for Clan Grant: The episode 4 preview sees Jamie arguing against collecting rent for the Grants because he does not want to shed some blood in the name of business.Another crisis in Clan MacKenzie: The preview shows Ellen in a heated argument with Colum about marrying Malcolm Grant. She has been loyal to her clan, and accepting the bethrothal is a testament that she will put the clan above personal desires. However, she tells Colum that the marriage would change that; she would be giving her loyalty to the Grants.Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 streaming on Starz on Friday, August 22. All previous episodes are also available for watching on the platform.