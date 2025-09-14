Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know 

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 teases to be a problematic installment for Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser's love story as Ellen's betrothal continues to drive them apart. Meanwhile, after the events of the last episode, Henry becomes even more eager to return to the present timeline.Titled A Virtuous Woman, Ellen will be put into one of the biggest tests of her life in the next episode. Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 drops exclusively on Starz on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Find out everything to know about the upcoming episode below, including the highlights to watch out for.When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 come out?The series drops one new episode on the same day and time every week, which means Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheck out the table below for the exact release timings of the eighth episode in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFriday, September 19, 20255 pmCentral TimeFriday, September 19, 20257 pmEastern TimeFriday, September 19, 20258 pmBritish Summer TimeSaturday, September 20, 20251 amCentral European TimeSaturday, September 20, 20252 amEastern European TimeSaturday, September 20, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeSaturday, September 20, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeSaturday, September 20, 20259 amLike the original Outlander series, all previous and upcoming episodes of the prequel show will be exclusively streaming on Starz for US audiences. Meanwhile, UK fans can catch previously aired episodes and the upcoming Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 on MGM+ via Amazon Prime Video.How many episodes are left in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?The prequel series only has ten episodes, which means there are only eight more episodes left, including next week's Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8. One new episode will be released every Friday night except on October 3. Here's the show's episode-wise release schedule:Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman - September 19, 2025Episode 9: Braemar - September 26, 2025Episode 10: Something Borrowed - October 10, 2025A brief recap of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7In Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, Lord Lovat gets almost everything he wants. He names Julia's baby after him, although there were fewer people at the Christening than to his liking. Lovat also marries Julia in secret at Castle Leathers and bribes and then later kills the priest to ensure that the Christening date is adjusted to make the baby legitimate.A still from the series (Image via Starz)Meanwhile, Henry Beauchamp escapes to Craigh Na Dun, hoping to return to the present timeline, but Arch Bug and several others intercept him. Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, also brought the anticipated confrontation between Murtagh and Brian after the former sees Brian with Ellen at the Beltane festival. Murtagh punches Brian after the baby's Christening.Brian also had a brief reunion with Ellen at the Jacobite meeting, and they were nearly arrested after chaos broke out following the British soldiers' arrival. Brian also receives his second punch to the face in episode 7 after Dougal finds him with Ellen.Major events to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8From Starz's Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 preview and the teaser from the previous episode, here are some possible plot developments and major events to watch out for in the upcoming episode:Ellen MacKenzie will be ordered by the clan Grant to undergo a test proving that her virtue is still intact before marrying Malcolm Grant. Marrying Grant is the last thing she wants, but if she fails the test, it will be a huge scandal for MacKenzie's clan.Brian Fraser will try to save Ellen, whom he called his &quot;wife&quot; in the episode's teaser, after their handfasting in episode 5.Henry Beauchamp's hallucination of his wife, Julia, will get the better of him, and he's even more eager to go to Craigh Na Dun to find out how to return to their daughter, Claire, in the present timeline. But the Grants have a close eye on him.Stay tuned for more Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 news and updates as the series continues.