Poker Face season 2 episode 12 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With one last episode left in Peacock's Emmy-winning comedy-mystery drama, Poker Face season 2 episode 12 promises to have some big things in store for the show's star and the audience. Charlie Cale is off to Indiana for one last mystery adventure.

Ad

Poker Face season 2 episode 12 will be released next Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. Titled The End of the Road, it marks the final outing of Charlie Cale's character this season, but not before something big happens. And per the previous episode's cliffhanger, the finale's plot all ties up to the mob and Beatrix Hasp.

Expect more of Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Simon Helberg, Justin Theroux, and more to join Natasha Lyonne in the list of Poker Face season 2 cast members for the finale.

Ad

Trending

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 12 be released?

The show has stayed true to its release schedule of one episode every week after its three-episode premiere. This means that Poker Face season 2 episode 12 will be arriving next week on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Ad

However, please note the difference in release timings in different regions. The table below serves as a guide on the exact release dates and times for when the Poker Face season 2 finale arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, July 10, 2025

4:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 12

For US fans, there's only one way to watch the finale episode of the season. Like previous episodes, Poker Face season 2 episode 12 will only be streaming on Peacock and nowhere else. All of season 2's episodes and the complete installment of season 1 are also available to watch on the platform.

Meanwhile, fans in the UK can watch the Poker Face season 2 finale via Sky Max or its accompanying streaming service, Now TV.

Ad

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 11

In Poker Face season 2 episode 11, Charlie Cale shifted her focus from solving the mystery murder of the week and finding out the real killer to protecting her newfound New York friend, Alex, from being framed for a murder. Alex was framed for the murder of a rich groom, who turned out to be Beatrix Hasp's son.

Ad

Ad

Knowing that her friend is innocent and there's a professional killer on the loose, Charlie decides to go and ask for help from the person who tried to kill her, the same person who can deal with the mob coming after them, the hired killer, and the Feds.

However, Detective Luca thinks that the killer, a notorious assassin with the codename Iguana, is only using Charlie to bring him to where Beatrix is. He thinks that killing Beatrix's son is only the first part of the plan, but the real goal is to get to the mob boss, who is currently in WITSEC.

Ad

Poker Face season 2 episode 11 ends on a cliffhanger, with the mystery still unresolved and Charlie and Alex driving to Greenville, Indiana, where they think Beatrix Hasp now lives.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 12

The previous episode's storyline and cliffhanger set up the highly anticipated Poker Face season 2 finale. Titled The End of the Road, Poker Face season 2 episode 12 is expected to feature Charlie's reunion with Beatrix Hasp, but it promises to be bloody. There's a hired killer coming after them, and Alex is essentially the prime suspect for Beatrix's son's murder.

Ad

Iguana's reasons for going after Beatrix Hasp, who hired him, and how Charlie is related to the conspiracy are expected to unfold in the finale. Here's what the synopsis teases about the finale episode:

"Charlie questions everything she believes in as she races to warn the target of a notorious killer before it's too late."

Stay tuned for the highly anticipated finale of Poker Face season 2, only on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More