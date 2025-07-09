Quarterback season 2: Stream it or skip it?

Quarterback season 2 premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, two years after the first season came out, and a year after Receiver, featuring the most skilled pass-catchers in the game, was released. In the all-new season, three quarterbacks try to fight for a place at the Super Bowl during the 2024-25 NFL season.

Joe Burrow is in his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jared Goff wants a reclaim the glory for the Detroit Lions, and Kirk Cousins is rebuilding his legacy with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. With these three names and stories at the forefront, the second season of Quarterback promises to bring more intense moments in and out of the football field.

With the first season's high ratings, like the tied 89% score from critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, there is much hope for this new season. Find out what the sports docuseries has to offer and whether it's worth watching or not.

Is Quarterback season 2 worth watching? What to expect

Like the first season of the sports documentary, Quarterback season 2 promises to give audiences an unfiltered look at both the on and off-field action of the lives of this season's featured NFL quarterbacks. It follows a similar structural pattern as before, so expect plenty of mic's up moments from one of their practice sessions every week and from every game.

That means fans will get real-time storylines from this season's three quarterbacks, whether that's about the pressures they carry, their perspectives after a win or a loss, as well as the injuries they sustain. Of course, there are an abundance of behind-the-scenes, including some locker room talks.

Meet the quarterbacks

Quarterback season 2 features two new quarterbacks and one returning, but with a different storyline from the first season. The first new quarterback is Joe Burrow, and the series spends a great deal of time knowing the sportsman in and outside the football field, including his fashion sense, his plan to get his hands on one of the ten Batmobile replicas, and life post-home burglary.

The second new QB is Detroit Lions' Jared Goff. After his Super Bowl loss, Goff's story in the series takes the underdog-to-legend arc with his historic run with the Detroit Lions after getting traded by the LA Rams. He brings the emotions to the series, especially in one of the episodes where he shared his perspective when he was traded, saying it felt like betrayal.

The third QB in Quarterback season 2 is a returning star from Quarterback season 1, Kirk Cousins. But instead of a Vikings jersey, he has the Atlanta Falcons on his chest this time. He spends much of the series getting his name out there in his new NFL hometown. However, being the new kid on the block, the 2024-25 NFL season wasn't particularly eventful for Cousins, and it shows in the series.

Overall, Quarterback season 2 gives a mix of different perspectives of the lives of the people who are often considered to hold one of the toughest positions in any sport. But those expecting more of a comeback story from Kirk Cousins in Quarterback season 2, given that he's the only returning feature, may be sorely disappointed.

Quarterback season 2 still fails to take the viewers inside the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl being featured in the docuseries would have been icing on the cake, but it still fails to bring the audience into one of the biggest events in the sports world. After losing the NFC Championship game last season, the Detroit Lions worked all season to earn the NFC's top seed, but it was a bust during the playoffs.

Of course, a spot at the Super Bowl is honestly not up to the people behind the docuseries. There are a few other misses this season, including Joe Burrow missing out on winning the MVP Award, despite the hype and 'MVP' chants he received every time he stepped onto the field in the last few games of the season.

Catch Quarterback season 2 now streaming on Netflix.

