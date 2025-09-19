Reasonable Doubt season 3 premiere ending explained: Is Ozzie Edwards arrested?

Reasonable Doubt season 3 has returned with its complex legal battles and drama. The series follows Jax Stewart, a skilled criminal defense attorney, as she navigates high-stakes cases while managing personal dilemmas.

The premiere of Reasonable Doubt season 3 dropped two episodes on September 18, 2025, titled Feelin' It and A Million and One Questions. These episodes set the tone for the rest of the season and showed big changes in Jax's personal and work life.

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt is based on a high-profile case involving Ozzie Edwards, a former child star who is now being charged with murder. There's a case in the first two episodes that makes it hard to tell what's right and wrong. As Jax gets involved in her client's risky game, the episodes build up to a tense arc.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the Reasonable Doubt season 3 premiere episodes. Reader’s discretion is required.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 premiere ends with a shocking twist. Ozzie Edwards, a client who was caught in a complex web involving his girlfriend Wendy’s mysterious death, is arrested for second-degree murder.

At the same time, Jax's life gets more complicated when her real father shows up out of the blue. The episode leaves them wondering about Ozzie's guilt and what will happen with Jax's law business and personal life in the future.

Ozzie Edwards' incident at the end of Reasonable Doubt season 3 premiere?

The premiere of Reasonable Doubt season 3 concludes with a series of dramatic events that set up the conflict for the season. Ozzie Edwards, a former child star on the verge of a big movie deal, is involved in a complex case when his girlfriend, Wendy, is found dead after a fight.

The end of episode 2 sees Ozzie being arrested for second-degree murder after evidence, including a gun registered to him and suspicious physical marks, implicates him in Wendy’s death.

Despite his emotional plea and the questionable evidence, the investigation points to Ozzie as the likely murderer, and the arrest leaves his future in jeopardy. However, the true question remains: Did Ozzie kill Wendy, or is there something deeper at play? Jax will have to fight the law for a long time after she is arrested, and her participation in Ozzie's case will make things more difficult in her personal and professional life.

Did Ozzie kill Wendy?

Ozzie Edwards, once a beloved child star, finds himself in deep trouble when his girlfriend, Wendy, goes missing and is later found dead. The premiere episode reveals that Ozzie and Wendy had a heated argument before she vanished, and the door cam footage from that night provides critical evidence of their altercation.

Ozzie’s chest bears nail marks, indicating that the argument escalated into a physical confrontation, which he initially downplays in his testimony.

When Wendy's body is found near a house and a gun registered in Ozzie's name is linked to her death, things really start to change. This link makes people even more suspicious, and Ozzie's mental pain doesn't help his case. It's clear that Ozzie is hiding something as the investigation goes on, but it's still not clear if he is directly responsible for Wendy's death.

Ozzie’s arrest and the starting of a long legal battle

In the last few seconds of the season 3 premiere of Reasonable Doubt, Ozzie is jailed for killing Wendy. Ozzie was arrested because more and more proof, like the gun that killed Wendy and the fight between the two, shows that he is not just a confused bystander. But his lawyer, Jax Stewart, is determined to fight the charges and keep her client's image from getting ruined by the media frenzy.

Jax's plan is to keep Ozzie's arrest out of the public eye by using her law knowledge to keep the public from looking into it more. She asks her contacts to make sure Ozzie is arrested in secret. But as more information comes out, it's clear that Ozzie's case won't be simple.

The emotional fallout from Lewis and Toni’s case

At the beginning of Reasonable Doubt season 3, the Ozzie case gets worse while Jax's personal life keeps getting worse. Her lawsuit against Toni Holley, who is suing Jax and Lewis for the death of her child, is still going on.

Toni wants a deal, which puts Jax and Lewis in a tough spot since the case has been going on for over a year. Toni's demand that Lewis spend the night with her is the most shocking part of the deal. She wants a huge amount of money.

After much deliberation, Lewis agrees to Toni’s request, but he assures Jax that the night will be innocent, just a conversation about the traumatic loss of her child.

Ultimately, the settlement is signed, but not without emotional fallout. This subplot highlights the personal sacrifices Jax makes to resolve legal issues, all while juggling her own troubled relationship with Lewis.

The surprising return of Jax’s biological father

Already having a hard time with Ozzie's case and her relationship problems with Lewis, Jax's personal life takes a sudden turn when her real father shows up.

He shows up out of the blue at the end of season 3 episode 2 of Reasonable Doubt, which sets the stage for more problems. It seems like Jax's past is about to come into contact with her present in a way she didn't expect.

This side story gives Jax's character a new dimension, making her already difficult life more dramatic. With her personal relationships in chaos and her law company under a lot of stress, Jax will have to figure out how to handle this new challenge while still fighting for justice in court.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

