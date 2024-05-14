Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 Episode 2 is dubbed “30 Days” and will be streaming on Syfy at 10 PM ET/PT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. In Reginald the Vampire, season 2, Reginald tries to mediate a peace deal while the battle between angels and vampires rages all around him.

The story is based on Johnny B. Truant's "Fat Vampire" novel series and stars Jacob Batalon as the titular character.

The first episode of the new season of the comedy TV series premiered on May 8th and kept fans wanting more. Here's everything to know about the upcoming episode of Reginald the Vampire season 2.

Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2 release date and timings for all regions?

New episodes of Reginald the Vampire Season 2 premiere on Wednesdays on SYFY and Peacock at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2 will be available on the mentioned streaming services worldwide. The episode's release dates, times and corresponding time zones are shown below for each location.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 10 pm Central Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 1 am British Summer Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

6 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

11:30 am Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

7 am Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

5 pm

Philippines Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

2 pm

Where to watch Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2?

Reginald the Vampire can be viewed via SYFY in the United States. On the same day that the episodes air, Peacock offers them for streaming. The monthly cost of a Peacock Premium membership is $5.99, while the $11.99 Premium Plus plan removes advertisements from the experience.

You can watch SYFY on a live TV provider like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream if you've recently parted with satellite and don't have cable.

Fortunately, people away from home can continue to watch Reginald the Vampire season 2, even though SYFY and Peacock aren't available worldwide. Whenever and wherever they may be, fans can stream the program via an appropriate VPN.

Reginald the Vampire season 2 the story so far

Reginald the Vampire, which is based on Johnny Truant's Fat Vampire books, subverts common vampire clichés. Reginald, who has just transformed, enters a world populated with conceited, attractive vampires.

Reginald must thus conquer further challenges, which include a boss who is a bully, falling in love with a human girl, and a vampire chieftain who desires his death, to mention a few. Maurice isn't eager to accept his new duty as Deacon, but the vampires need a leader they can unite behind.

Even worse, he seems to believe that Reginald (Jacob Batalon), the vampire at whom all other vampires baring their fangs, ought to be in the lead. Ten episodes are planned for Reginald the Vampire's second season. There will be eight more episodes left after this installment.

What to expect from Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2?

Fans will get to see Maurice's tense first council meeting in Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2, as he takes on his new position with apprehension and resolve. Claire's father, meanwhile, raises eyebrows with his dubious motives.

Not only that but when our gang has to face off against the archangels (played by Garfield Wilson and Max Montessi ) who pose a challenge to the fragile balance of power within the vampire community.

To save their race and maintain their position in the supernatural hierarchy, Reginald and his companions are put to the test as long-standing rivalries reappear and brand-new partnerships continue to show forth in Reginald the Vampire season 2.

While they wait for Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 2, fans can catch the rest of the series streaming now on Syfy and Peacock.

