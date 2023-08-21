Rikishi's new bald look leaves fans in disbelief as they are convinced it's not him: "Looks like Ned from Spider-Man"

The WWE Universe might not have seen him on TV in a while, but Rikishi has made it a habit of being in the news, thanks to The Bloodline storyline. He sent the internet into a frenzy recently after a photo surfaced of his new look, which has now given rise to some epic reactions.

As noted above, Rikishi regularly comments on the developments in The Bloodline saga and has kept a close eye on the battle featuring his Samoan family members.

The WWE Hall of Famer's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are on course for an in-ring showdown, and that has made him even more relevant in the eyes of the fanbase.

While the Samoans aren't on the best of terms in kayfabe, outside the ring, they are closer than ever, which was evident from a recent gathering involving the Fatu family. Rikishi, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and their wives and children were all at the party, where Trinity (fka Naomi) clicked a picture alongside her Father-in-Law.

The photo, which was posted on her Instagram stories, has left fans in disbelief as many seemed convinced that the man beside Jimmy and Naomi wasn't even Rikishi. However, Naomi's tagging the WWE legend pretty much confirmed that it is indeed him, and some fans are sad that he chopped off his iconic blond hair.

Nonetheless, Twitter users had a field day with the image as they hilariously compared the wrestling veteran to Ned from the Spider-Man franchise.

The comparisons didn't stop at Spider-Man's best friend as fans also likened him to Konnan and comedian Stavros Halkias.

One fan reacted with an amazing reference to a memorable WWE moment featuring The Rock:

Will Rikishi soon make his WWE return?

The long-drawn Bloodline angle witnessed one of its biggest swerves when Jimmy Uso turned on Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Following the event, Jey got some retribution on SmackDown and announced that he was quitting WWE, which is part of the story to keep him away from TV for some time.

The rumored plan obviously is to have the brothers in a first-time-ever match, and while there is no confirmation, there is a possibility they could have it at the upcoming Payback show.

One reason why fans believe it can happen is because of an apparent spoiler that came out, which hinted at Rikishi being at Payback to officiate a match.

The WWE legend has not appeared on TV since 2020 but has often been rumored to get involved in The Bloodline feud. The recent post might have accidentally revealed Rikishi's return date and his role as referee for a match at Payback.

Did the 57-year-old unknowingly disclose the spoiler? A WWE veteran believes so, and you can read all about the theory here.

