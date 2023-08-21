[Photo] WWE legend Rikishi is unrecognizable after becoming bald

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has shaved his head completely bald in a drastic change of look. Even his biggest fans may have difficulty recognizing the former Intercontinental Champion now.

Rikishi has been tipped to return to WWE for a while amid the feud between his sons on SmackDown. The Usos have imploded as Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam.

However, if he does return, Rikishi will do so without his signature blond hair. As of this past weekend, he is bald. The entire Fatu family had a get-together, with The Usos and Solo Sikoa attending, along with their wives and children.

Jimmy Uso's wife, Trinity (fka Naomi), was there. The former WWE star posted several pictures from the gathering on her Instagram story, one of them being a selfie with Jimmy and Rikishi. She even tagged her father-in-law, confirming that it is indeed him.

Trinity also posted a picture of Rikishi's three eldest sons with their families on her story. You won't believe what she did to Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa's faces!

Could Rikishi return to WWE and stop The Usos from fighting?

As mentioned above, fans are eager for Rikishi to get involved in the Bloodline story. The company may have even planted the seeds for it after Paul Heyman was seen speaking to somebody on the phone. That somebody told The Wiseman that Jimmy Uso would appear on the coming episode of SmackDown.

It could have been Rikishi, who remains supportive of both his sons in a bid to reunite The Usos once again. The legendary star may appear at some point in the rivalry, potentially as a special guest referee. Time will tell if it happens.

As things stand, Jey Uso has quit WWE and is yet to return. This might be a way for the company to hold off on the eventual singles match between The Usos.

