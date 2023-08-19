Who was Paul Heyman speaking with on the phone during SmackDown? Possible 'source' (not Roman Reigns) explored

The Wise Man to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, seemed in a roughed-up state on the latest edition of SmackDown. The events that transpired between Reigns and The Usos last week seemed to have had an impact on the veteran.

Last week on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso was confronted by his brother to clarify his actions at SummerSlam. Jimmy feared Jey would turn into Reigns once he became The Tribal Chief and ended up costing Jey the title. Jey did not take too kindly to that and ended up spearing Roman Reigns before superkicking Jimmy. Jey Uso then said that he was out of The Bloodline and the entire company before walking out through the crowd.

Paul Heyman was witness to the chaotic events and was left flabbergasted. When Kayla Braxton approached him for an interview on SmackDown, Heyman looked a bit disoriented and unkempt. The Special Counsel then got on a call with someone before agreeing with them and confirming Jimmy Uso's presence on SmackDown next week.

It is not uncommon for Paul Heyman to keep the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion updated on events that happen in his absence. He normally addresses him as "my Tribal Chief," but this time around, he referred to the person on the phone as his "source."

Thus, leading to the possibility that it could have been The Usos' father Rikishi. The Hall of Famer has been keeping an eye on The Bloodline story since its inception. Moreover, with his twins feuding with each other, he could be the only one to reunite them.

Paul Heyman may have a trick or two up his sleeve to get all members of The Bloodline in the same place so that they can possibly sort things out. Notably, during the segment, Heyman called LA Knight a "flash in the pan." It has since led to speculation that a future feud between The Megastar and Reigns could be in the works.

Paul Heyman is approaching three full years as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel

The Wise Man was associated with Brock Lesnar for the majority of his career. His presence alongside The Beast Incarnate elevated the latter and also helped him but compelling promos. However, when Lesnar decided to become a free agent in 2020, Heyman teamed up with Roman Reigns on August 28 that year, just a few days away from his impressive Universal Championship win.

Since then, Heyman and Reigns have been joined at the hip. Their partnership solidified over time and was tested when The Tribal Chief was looking to conclude his rivalry with The Beast Incarnate in 2022. Withstanding all odds, the duo survived three years of turbulent waters in their relationship.

The 57-year-old was also looking out for The Usos and Solo Sikoa and kept their best interest at heart. However, with the drastic shift in dynamics within The Bloodline, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

