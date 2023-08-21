Jey Uso spotted for the first time since quitting WWE; Jimmy's wife Trinity blurs him out of family photo

Jey Uso quit WWE on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. While his whereabouts have been unknown for most of the past week, he has been spotted recently. Jey attended a family get-together over the weekend. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were also there, along with other members of the Fatu family.

The Usos might currently not see eye to eye in WWE, but they remain as close as ever outside the ring. The former's wife, Trinity (fka Naomi in WWE), posted about the get-together on her Instagram story. One of the pictures is of Jimmy, Jey, and Sikoa with their families.

However, Trinity hilariously blurred out the faces of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa in the picture she posted, maintaining kayfabe of the current Bloodline situation.

Check out a screengrab of her story below:

As amusing as it is, the former WWE star is protecting the company's biggest storyline. Trinity is now in IMPACT Wrestling, where she is currently the Knockouts World Champion. While many wanted her to join The Bloodline, her involvement with the Anoa'i and Fatu family may remain outside the ring.

Jimmy Uso will appear on SmackDown next week after being superkicked by Jey Uso

There's no telling when Jey will next appear on WWE television, especially since it looks like the company is cooling off on The Bloodline story for now. Jimmy Uso will appear on the coming episode of SmackDown, though, so things will keep on moving.

The eventual singles match between the twin brothers may not happen until a major event like Crown Jewel or Survivor Series, although WWE could very easily hold off on it until WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here, with many different directions Main Event Jey Uso can take. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman will all likely play huge roles in the feud as well.

