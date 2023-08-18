WWE's reported plan for Jimmy vs Jey Uso has finally been revealed

Jey Uso walking out of WWE has raised more questions than answers about his rumored match against his twin Jimmy. Dave Meltzer briefly opened up about WWE's plan for the clash and confirmed that the company is saving it for a big show.

SummerSlam changed the course of The Bloodline saga, and Jimmy Uso betraying Jey kicked the door open for a long-awaited brother vs. brother match. Jimmy was least convincing in his explanation on the SmackDown after SummerSlam and got laid out with a Superkick at the end of a chaotic segment.

After taking on all his Samoan cousins, Jey Uso declared that he was done with WWE and won't be back, which is supposedly all part of the storyline.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Triple H and his team want to delay the match, which explains why they've written Jey Uso off TV in an intelligent way.

While it was not mentioned when exactly it would happen, Jey and Jimmy Uso's first-ever singles match is slated to take place at prominent PLE.

"We do know that Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is being held off for more build time and likely a bigger show."

The safe bet would be for Jey and Jimmy's in-ring showdown to happen either at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

A wrestling legend recently commented on how WWE can save the match for the mega show in April, as it is a massive possibility.

Jey Uso is currently one of the top babyfaces in WWE

The Bloodline angle might have made Roman Reigns a modern-day GOAT, but it has also transformed Jey Uso into a legitimate main-event player.

Jey's battles against Reigns have taken fans on an emotional ride, and each one helped make Uso a bigger star. SummerSlam 2023 was the latest example, as Jey Uso was incredibly close to dethroning The Tribal Chief before Jimmy's interference.

While WWE has a few other stars who are getting significant reactions, Meltzer noted that Jey Uso was being positioned as "the top babyface."

The 37-year-old star is now expected to be absent for some time, and while the fanbase predicts him to face Jimmy Uso upon returning, he could potentially be back for a high-profile rematch at Crown Jewel. You can read more on that rumor right here.