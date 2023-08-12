When will Jey Uso return? WWE legend shares possible timeframe until rumored comeback match (Exclusive)

SamckDown ended with a cliffhanger as Jey Uso seemingly announced his exit from WWE after confronting his Samoan cousins. Fans are now wondering about his return, and Dutch Mantell felt the star had to be kept away from TV for at least three months.

As seen in the follow-up episode after SummerSlam, Jey Uso superkicked his former Bloodline stablemates before announcing that he was done with WWE. The former tag team champion walked through the crowd as SmackDown went off the air, and it's evident that Jey's hiatus is all part of the storyline.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, co-host Rick Ucchino brought up speculation about WWE possibly having Jey vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Dutch Mantell agreed that extending the angle until the mega show in April 2024 would be challenging for WWE and revealed why Jey needed to go away for a while. The former manager had the following to say about Jey Uso's immediate future in WWE:

"That would be a chore. It really would be, and I would hate to be deligated that task of stretching that (out) because you don't have to have one of them disappear. Who walked out tonight? Jey. Well, he's going to have to disappear for three months. He's got to go." [19:40 - 20:10]

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has dug itself into a hole with Jey Uso

The 37-year-old star confirming his impending absence from WWE doesn't bode well with the larger picture, which has always been about advancing The Bloodline story.

Based on what happened at SummerSlam, the next step would have been for Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso to have a first-time-ever match. However, with WWE seemingly wanting the brothers to clash at WrestleMania 40, Dutch Mantell stated that the promotion had given rise to an unwanted problem.

Mantell continued:

"They tell the story. I'm working on your premise; about those guys going head-up (at next year's WrestleMania). I think if they tried now, they are going to wear it out before they get there. I mean, there is, I don't know. Hey, they worked themselves into this hole; I didn't do it; I'm not helping them get out." [20:10 - 21:00]

When should the long-awaited match will happen? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?