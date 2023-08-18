''The hottest babyface'' in WWE could be set to face Roman Reigns again at Crown Jewel - Reports

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has dominated as the Universal Champion. He has defeated all challengers who have tried to dethrone him. The most recent name on that list is of his cousin Jey Uso who lost to Reigns at SummerSlam. However, he might be in line to get another shot at Crown Jewel come November.

Jey Uso announced that he 'quit' WWE last week on SmackDown. After his twin brother cost him the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, Jey exacts revenge by laying out every member of The Bloodline on SmackDown, including Roman Reigns.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jey Uso is being positioned as the top babyface of the company. His rivalry with Reigns is not over yet. This could mean he could get another shot at Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

''Obviously with him laying out Reigns, they have to go back to it in some form because this angle clearly positions him as the hottest babyface in the company and they still have a big Saudi Arabia show before Mania season,'' said Meltzer

Eric Bischoff did not enjoy Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam

In a recent installment of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed the SummerSlam encounter featuring Reigns and Uso. He expressed his view that the match was lacking excitement, noting his disappointment given the significant expectations associated with The Bloodline narrative up to that point.

''I just — I was disappointed. Because my expectations. And part of it might have been, and maybe that’s kind of the reaction that the audience — you know, the expectations have been so high for anything Bloodline-related, because it’s been so awesome for so long.''

The former WCW Honcho wasn't alone in his criticism of the match. Many fans felt underwhelmed by the bout as well. WWE has the option to correct that and give fans and critics a memorable match between the two men at Crown Jewel. With Uso disrespecting The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, Reigns is sure to be thirsty for revenge.