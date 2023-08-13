4 ways WWE can bring back Jey Uso after he quit the company - Major return set for the 2024 Royal Rumble?

WWE fans were shocked when Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey at SummerSlam 2023. Just when it seemed as if the surprises were over, the company left fans in disbelief following the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Chaos erupted in the final segment of the night, which ultimately led to Jey Uso laying out every member of his family. He then looked directly into the camera and revealed that he was done. Jey is done with The Bloodline, Friday Night SmackDown, and WWE as a whole.

Fans were bewildered by Jey's comments, watching in disbelief as he exited through the live audience. Still, the move is almost certainly a storyline of some kind, and Uso will likely be back on television sooner rather than later, albeit exactly when isn't yet known.

This article will look at a handful of ways the promotion could bring Jey back to television in the future. This includes appearing in a specialty match type to continue a major feud and beyond. How might he be brought back?

Below are four ways WWE can bring back Jey Uso after he quit the company.

#4. He could return and cost Jimmy Uso a major match

As noted, fans were shocked at what went down at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. When Jey Uso seemingly had Roman Reigns defeated, he was pulled out of the ring by a masked man. The mask came off, and it was revealed to be his twin brother.

Jimmy Uso then hit the Superkick on Jey and allowed Roman to win. He later revealed that he didn't do it to help Reigns, nor does he want to rejoin The Bloodline. Instead, he said that he did it to avoid Jey being corrupted by power. Main Event Jey Uso didn't buy into Jimmy's story.

Jey has a right to be upset. When he returns to WWE television, he may use his anger and frustration by returning the favor. If Jimmy is close to winning a big match or even a title, Jey may sneakily cost his twin the match. From there, the two could end up having a big-time bout.

#3. Jey Uso could return and win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

There is no information regarding how long Jey Uso will be away from WWE programming. He could return as soon as the next Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown episode. On the other hand, he could be gone for quite a long time.

If he is gone for longer than fans expect, Jey may re-appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He could return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, attempting to win and thus earn a championship opportunity after he was ripped away from him.

Provided Main Event Jey Uso won the bout, he could then challenge The Tribal Chief one last time. If Jey dethroned Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, the entire journey would be worth it.

#2. He could represent an anti-Bloodline team at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman

Survivor Series has been a staple show in WWE for around 35 years now. The event took an interesting turn last year when it was re-branded Survivor Series WarGames and featured the first two WarGames bouts on the main roster.

The Men's WarGames Match from 2022 featured Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline. Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso represented the faction and ultimately won the bout.

A year later sees The Bloodline very much in a different light. Roman still has Solo by his side, and there may be a chance that he can patch things up with Jimmy, but Jey is never coming back.

Instead, Main Event Jey Uso could potentially return to WWE in time to fight his family inside the WarGames cage. It would be appropriate to see The Bloodline go to war in the same environment where they seemed fully united a year prior.

#1. Jey could return to WWE RAW and help Sami Zayn now that Kevin Owens is injured

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have had a complicated relationship over the years. The two were friends early on in their WWE career, but things went south once Sami weaseled his way into The Bloodline.

From there, Jey had clear animosity towards Zayn. That eventually left, only for Sami to turn on the group. Uso struggled with morality and dealing with friendship versus family. In the end, the two have clear tension between them, yet Sami has done his best to get through to the former tag team champion.

There's a chance that Jey could return to WWE programming by joining the Monday Night RAW roster. He could then align with Sami once again or at least try to make peace with his former friend. Given Zayn's issues with The Judgment Day, having another ally in his fight against the fierce foursome could be beneficial long term.

