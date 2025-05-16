Shark 2: The Storm Review: Is the TVING drama worth watching? 

Shark 2: The Storm starring Kim Min-seok and Lee Hyun-wook aired on TVING on May 15, 2025. The drama series, consisting of six episodes, was dropped simultaneously. The series, which is based on a webtoon named Shark, follows right after its 2021 prequel.

The 2021 movie Shark: The Beginning revolved around a high-schooler named Cha Woo-sol who is bullied by a student named Seok-chan. Woo-sol finds himself in prison after he stabs Seok-chan in the eye, and is bullied there by inmates too.

After feeling threatened and scared by Seok-chan, he turns to a quiet MMA fighter, Do-hyun, who trains him to fight.

The story of Shark 2: The Storm picks up right after Cha Woo-sol is released from prison and is trying to adjust to society. He, along with his fellow inmates (who are now his friends), is finding their way in society, when his path crosses that of the gang leader, Woo-hyeong. Woo-hyeong makes him fight to save everything he loves and cares for.

Shark 2: The Storm is a one-time watch for those who loved the first part and want to know what happens next in Cha Woo-sol's life after prison.

The article contains spoilers for Shark 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shark 2: The Storm review: The series is so fast-paced that it sometimes looks hurried

The series, like its 2021 predecessor, is a simple storytelling of a high-schooler and his journey to finding his true purpose. Shark 2: The Storm goes back and forth across timelines to explain the story better, which looks good and keeps the narrative engaging and interesting.

Kim Min-seok reprises his role as Cha Woo-sol, a venerable high schooler with all his insecurities and fears, but rises to the occasion due to his perseverance. In this series, although he is not as scared and mousy as in Shark: The Beginning, that vulnerability comes to the fore quite often.

Kim Min-seok masterfully portrays Woo-sol, navigating his dilemmas, and most importantly, embodying a shark that keeps on swimming instead of sitting still. He may not resemble an ideal action hero most of the time, but during the fight sequences, he delivers a raw aggression that distinguishes him from the rest.

Lee Hyun-wook is menacing and psychotic in his portrayal of Woo-hyeong, the chief of the gang. Audiences will fear and hate him due to his character, which works in his favor. He appears more terrifying and unpredictable than the grey character from the previous movie. There are quite a few layers in his character, which we hope to see more of if Shark 2: The Storm is renewed.

The rest of the cast is good, but Bae Myung-jin as Won-joon takes the cake in Shark 2: The Storm. He makes a lasting impression on the audience, unlike in the previous movie. He is tough, lovable, and truly repentant for his past actions. His death is the most pivotal yet emotional moment in the series.

The issue with Shark 2: The Storm is its fast, yet incomplete and hurried episodes. The 25-minute episodes often make no sense.

What also irritates in the series is the lack of backstories. Other than Woo-jin, the audience is unable to see the backstory for any of the other characters— even Cha Woo-sol. Audiences might be interested in what is happening in their lives apart from fighting and facing Woo-hyeong.

The reason for this might again be the short episodes in which the creators focused on narrating the core story rather than delving into other details. This causes the story to feel disjointed without a proper explanation.

For example, Jung Da-eun's character Yeon-jin in Shark 2: The Storm is fierce and bold, but we know nothing about her other than that she is Woo-joon's sister. And another female character, Ji-hee, is shown talking to her mother and arguing, but we don't know anything beyond it, like what her family dynamic is, and how she is with this group.

Other than that, the action sequences are clean and convincing, and the background score complements the mood of the series. The cinematography of Shark 2: The Storm is as immaculate as in the previous season, and establishes the mood of the series.

Some of the most poignant and heartfelt moments in Shark 2: The Storm deserve audience applause, such as when Woo-joon writes in his diary and goes from house to house asking for forgiveness for his actions. However, people are now not so kind to him and criticize him harshly, which contributes to the development of his character.

We know that beyond a tough exterior lies a person who is truly ashamed of the way he has behaved. The emotional outburst of Woo-sol when he is presented with a choice to save Woo-joon and Ji-hee is the highlight. Kim Min-seok presents his dilemma wonderfully, where he is scared and looks for an elder to help him out.

Shark: The Storm is a one-time watch for those who have loved and watched its previous version to know what happens next. The cliffhanger at the end ignites hopes of a season renewal, where the audience can hope to see more character development and stories.

