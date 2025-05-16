Shark 2: The Storm: Ending explained and renewal possibilities explored 

Shark 2: The Storm, starring Kim Min-seok and Lee Hyun-wook, premiered on TVING on May 15 and is a much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 movie, Shark: The Beginning. The drama series has six episodes, each 25 minutes long, and was released simultaneously.

Ad

The story starts from where it originally ended in the first part. Shark: The Beginning revolved around a high-schooler named Cha Woo-sol who lands in prison while fighting back against a bully and injuring him.

Ad

Trending

The film depicted his life in prison, highlighting how he survives among rowdy criminals and how his life changes when he meets and trains under Jung Do-hyun, who is an MMA Champion.

In Shark 2: The Storm, Woo-sol is out of prison and is now trying to build a life for himself. Along with his fellow inmates, he is working hard to gain acceptance in the normal world when a formidable enemy appears, and Woo-sol must confront him to save his loved ones.

Ad

Like its predecessor, Shark 2: The Storm also ends on a cliffhanger after Woo-hyeong enters the prison and shares a cell with Jung Do-hyun. This hints at a third instalment in the franchise and a potential renewal possibility.

Shark 2: The Storm episode 1 to 6 recap: Who is Cha Woo-sol's adversary? How does he save himself this time around?

The episode 1 of Shark 2: The Storm starts six months after Cha Woo-sol came out of prison and fought his bully into submission. He reveals what he and his friends from prison are doing now.

Ad

Cha Woo-sol is training to be an MMA fighter, while Woo-joon is studying once again. Sung-Yong has opened a food truck, and Sang-hyeob just hangs around the truck. All of them are trying to lead an honorable and normal life, though it is not easy and comes with a lot of stigmas.

Woo-joon often goes to the home of the people he has tormented and bullied and tries to ask for forgiveness. Woo-sol works in a gym where many fighters train. Among these fighters, one is a big fighter who always looks for a "human sandbag" to train. He asks Woo-sol to be one, and thanks to his training, he manages to break the fighter's hand.

Ad

Still from Shark 2: The Storm (Image Via X/ @tvingdotcom)

On the other hand, a boxing match is taking place, with a select few watching and betting on the fighters. The big fighter, whose hand is broken, was supposed to compete, but due to his absence, Woo-hyeong, who is also the president of the club, competes and mercilessly breaks his opponent's leg.

Ad

At the end of episode 1, Cha Woo-sol is having fun with his friends from prison when Woo-hyeong drops by and offers him a job.

The second episode of Shark 2: The Storm begins with a flashback in which Woo-hyeong asks the big fighter for the name of the person who broke his hand. The big fighter, petrified, names Woo-sol, and then Woo-hyeong cruelly tortures and eventually kills the fighter, his girlfriend, and his cousin.

Ad

Afterwards, Woo-hyeong asks about Woo-sol and remembers him as the one who stabbed his bully, who worked under him, and went to prison. Then the scene cuts to the present when he asks Woo-sol to work with him, which he refuses.

Woo-hyeong cannot take no for an answer and attempts to kidnap his friend Ji-hee. Troubled Woo-sol, along with his friends Woo-joon, Sung-yong, and Sang-hyeob, searches for her, believing it to be Woo-hyeong's doing. They eventually find her in an abandoned building, gagged and tied.

Ad

As they try to rescue her, she pleads with him to leave, which confuses Woo-joon and Woo-sol. However, they soon realise that it was a trap for them, and soon both of them are captured.

Episode 3 of Shark 2: The Storm begins with Woo-sol being captured and tortured by Woo-hyeong and his men. Woo-hyeong menacingly tells him to choose between Woo-joon and Ji-hee, stating that the one he chooses will remain alive while the other dies.

Ad

Ad

Woo-hyeong's assistant, Si-hyun, takes over and tortures Woo-sol to choose one. When he pleads helplessly and accidentally mentions Woo-joon's name, she stabs him. However, Woo-joon manages to fight and flee with Ji-hee and Woo-sol. After a long and brutal fight, where Sung-Yong and Sang-hyeob eventually join in, they manage to escape, but Woo-joon sustains serious injuries and dies.

Before dying, he asks Woo-sol to give him the diary with the names of people he has wronged and requests him to repent to them in his place.

Ad

Episode 4 begins with a flashback in which Woo-joon discusses his diary and the 31 names he has written in it of those he wants to ask for forgiveness. The next scene shows a funeral home where Woo-joon's sister comes in and beats up Woo-sol, asking why he is alive, and his brother has died.

Ji-hee hears the detective talking to Woo-hyeong's henchman, who asks him to sweep the murder case under the rug. Her friends, Sung-Yong and Sang-hyeob, lose their cool after seeing a wreath from Woo-hyeong. The group decides to avenge his death with a proper plan this time, and is joined by Woo-joon's sister, Yeon-jin, who is also a trained fighter.

Ad

In episode 5 of Shark 2: The Storm, the group ponders the existence of a video recording that Woo-hyeong ordered, which can serve as substantial evidence regarding Woo-joon's murder. They decide on a plan to retrieve the video, and it starts with Yeon-jin delivering a box at Woo-hyeong's den.

The box is fitted with cameras that bear the address of the broadcasting room. The gang is monitoring the box and is soon able to decode the way to the broadcasting room. They bring their food truck to the basement of the Woo-hyeong's building and make it explode by placing silverware in the microwave.

Ad

Woo-sol, along with his friends, confronts Woo-hyeong's henchmen, and a huge fight ensues. They are able to go to the broadcasting room, but to their shock, are not able to retrieve the recording. Woo-hyeong is spying on the group and plays the recording, hinting that he has it.

Woo-sol assures his group and says that he will go alone to retrieve the recording, and goes and faces Woo-hyeong alone.

In episode 6 of Shark 2: The Storm, Woo-hyeong gives Woo-sol a chance to get the recording lest he fight with him. The duo starts fighting, where Woo-hyeong gets an edge thanks to his immaculate fighting skills. But Woo-sol displays the same grit that he showed in Shark 1 and never gives up.

Ad

Eventually, he manages to bring Woo-hyeong down. After a bloody showdown, Woo-hyeong is thrown from the window of his building, but Woo-sol saves him and pulls him up.

When Woo-hyeong says that he might regret saving him, he simply says that he is different from him. This seems to trigger him, and he wonders Woo-hyeong, who wonders whether he has lost or won.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He is then arrested for his crimes, thanks to the video recording that the friend group is able to retrieve. In the last scene of the episode, Woo-sol is seen marking Woo-joon's diary, and is going door to door asking for people's forgiveness on his behalf, where some forgive and others don't.

In the last page of the diary, Woo-joon has written Woo-sol's name, asking for forgiveness for his behaviour when they first met. Woo-sol goes to his grave and says that he had forgiven him a long time ago.

Ad

Shark 2: The Storm renewal possibilities explored

By the end of episode 6 of Shark 2: The Storm, Jung Do-hyun is in prison, where Woo-sol comes to meet him. He reveals that he feels alive during a fight and would like to keep on fighting in the future, too. He requests Do-hyun to fight with him hard.

Do-hyun smiles and warns that to be like him, he has to work hard. In the last scene, someone comes to share Do-hyun's cell with him, and it is none other than Woo-hyeong. Woo-hyeong smiles and sizes up Do-hyun, hinting that this fight is far from over.

Ad

This cliffhanger increases the chance of a season 3 for Shark 2: The Storm, however tvN and TVING are yet to announce or confirm the renewal.

All six episodes of Shark 2: The Storm are available on TVING.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More