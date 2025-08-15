‘She worked alone’: Details explored why Beverly Carter became the target of a deadly plot ahead of Evil Deeds

Beverly Carter's disappearance will be explored in Evil Deeds, which is set to premiere this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

The case made headlines not only for the brutality of the crime but also for the calculated reason Beverly Carter was targetted. Her abductor and killer, Arron Lewis, shared that he chose her as his victim allegedly because "she worked alone."

Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter's body was found buried at the Argos Concrete Co., about 20 miles from where she was last present showing a house.

Who was Beverly Carter, and what happened to her?

Beverly Carter, a 50-year-old real estate agent under the Crye-Leike Real Estate, was known for her professionalism and preference for working alone. On September 25, 2014, she began her day on a good note, winning $50 in a workplace contest. However, things quickly turned against her favor when she went for her last house showing that evening.

Beverly went to show a rural property at 14202 Old River Drive in Scott, Arkansas, to a married couple who claimed they wanted to relocate. While the location was isolated, Beverly did not mind going alone, and she drove there in her brown Cadillac SUV.

Beverly was supposed to have dinner with her husband that evening. However, when she did not show up, her husband of nearly 35 years, Carl Carter Sr., drove to the property around 9 pm to look for her. He found her car in the driveway with her purse inside, but there was no sign of Beverly.

Why did Beverly become the victim?

Beverly Carter's disappearance led to an investigation, and authorities soon identified 33-year-old Arron Michael Lewis as the prime suspect in the case. On September 28, 2014, police arrested Lewis, and they also discovered Beverly’s body buried in a shallow grave at Argos Concrete Co.

When questioned, Arron Lewis admitted to kidnapping Beverly. According to ABC News, talking about why he chose her as his victim, he told reporters:

"Because she was just a woman that worked alone -- a rich broker."

Lewis had found and contacted her through an online real estate advertisement and arranged to meet her under false pretenses.

The trial and sentencing

Beverly Carter's abductors were caught and convicted (Representative image via Getty)

The police at first believed that Arron Lewis acted alone in Beverly's disappearance. But according to Oxygen, a month later, they arrested his wife, Crystal Lowery, on charges of capital murder and kidnapping. According to Crystal, the couple planned to kidnap Beverly and hide her in an abandoned office at a concrete plant so that they could demand ransom from her husband.

However, when they could not manage that, they brought her to their Jacksonville home, binding her with duct tape in the bathroom, according to Oxygen. They forced her to record a short plea to Carl Carter Sr., but soon decided to kill her as they feared she could identify them. The couple killed Beverly by suffocating her by wrapping her head in duct tape.

Following a trial, Arron Lewis was convicted of capital murder, kidnapping, and robbery. He was sentenced to life without parole. His wife, Crystal Lowery, received a 30-year sentence as she pleaded guilty and also testified against her husband. Following Beverly’s murder, her son, Carl Jr., founded the Beverly Carter Foundation.

Viewers can catch the full case tomorrow on Investigation Discovery.

