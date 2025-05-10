Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 will release on May 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET/12 am PT on The CW. Bryn Higgins has directed the episode, For Kith and Kin, which is co-written by Shelly Goldstein and Brendan Foley.

The episode will continue Sherlock Holmes' search for Watson and Mrs. Hudson with the help from Amelia and Jim Moriarty. With Charlie's death, the titular characters will turn to Clara Anderson for clues about the crime syndicate associated with the Red Thread.

The official synopsis of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Amelia withholds details from Holmes after encountering a charming man with a pistol, but Sherlock must step in when her investigation turns fatal."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4.

When to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 will premiere at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on May 14, 2025, on The CW. The release schedule may vary across global regions based on time differences.

Take a look at the schedule of the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 06:30 am

Where to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 will air exclusively on The CW network in the United States. The episode will become available on The CW website and app the next day from 3 am ET/12 am PT onwards.

Non-cable users can subscribe to one of the four Hulu + Live TV plans, as it includes The CW channel. The cost ranges from $81.99 to $95.99 per month. Additionally, viewers can also opt for Live TV streaming services like FuboTV for $84.99–$94.99, YouTube TV for $82.99, and DirecTV Stream for $84.99–$164.99 to access The CW.

What happened in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 3?

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 3, Holmes realizes that the mysterious organization that kidnapped Watson and Mrs. Hudson also carried out the murder of Amelia's mother, Lucia Rojas. Due to their wide-reaching operations, he seeks help from his formidable foe Jim Moriarty, who is imprisoned at the Newgate Prison.

In exchange for his support, Jim asks the detective to help him find and connect with his estranged son, Dan Moriarty. Holmes also meets Charlie at the prison by pretending to be a member of the Red Thread group to get information about his kidnapped friends. He convinces Charlie that his accomplices died in the fire at the coffin factory, prompting Charlie to take his own life at the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Amelia goes to the Anderson household to gather information about the secret organization that orchestrated Clara's kidnapping. She meets the private investigator, Bertram Birtwistle, hired by the insurance company to search for the missing jewels.

At the episode's end, Amelia catches an unknown man who has been following her since she left for Anderson's residence. She tackles him to the ground, but he pulls a gun on her before the screen turns to black.

What to expect from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

David Thewlis and Blu Hunt as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via X/@The CW)

Based on episode 4's synopsis, the young stalker will manipulate Amelia into getting involved in a dangerous situation that will require Holmes to come to her rescue.

Moreover, the private investigator's search for the missing jewels may lead him to discover that Clara stole her mother's jewelry to willingly escape with Charlie. Another mystery that needs to be resolved is whether Charlie's death is suicide or murder. Jim Moriarty may prove crucial in exploring how influential the Red Thread gang is in London and beyond.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 soon after it arrives on The CW.

