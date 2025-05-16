Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5 will drop at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, on The CW. The episode, Doubting Thomas, is directed by Bryn Higgins and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers from a screenplay written by Micah Wright.

Ad

Amelia and Holmes will attempt to unravel the wider conspiracy that connects the Anderson's missing jewels with Watson and Mrs. Hudson's abduction. As seen in the last episode, the Red Thread gang is planning a large-scale offense that Holmes and Amelia must race against time to stop.

The official synopsis of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Sherlock searches for the missing jewels and their connection to the kidnapping of his friends; he turns to the insurance investigator, Birtwistle, for his assistance."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5.

When to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5?

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5 will be released at 9 pm ET/12 am PT on May 21, 2025, on The CW in the United States. Below are the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 06:30 am

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are in Sherlock & Daughter season 1? Episode count and more

Where to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Ad

American fans of the series can watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5 exclusively on The CW network. It will be available on The CW website and app from the next day 3 am ET/12 am PT onwards.

The CW channel is also available with the Hulu + Live TV plans, which cost between $81.99 and $95.99 per month. Additionally, viewers can also opt for Live TV streaming services to get access to The CW channel. The price range for FuboTV is $84.99–$94.99, YouTube TV is $82.99, and DirecTV Stream is $84.99–$164.99.

Ad

What happened in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Ad

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4, Amelia meets a handsome young man named Michael Wylie, who turns out to be Jim Moriarty's son, Daniel.

Holmes follows a lead from the late Charlie about two accomplices, Weams and Magott. He sends Amelia to investigate the Withersea coffin factory. She follows Lord Withersea to his Richmond estate, sneaks in thinking Watson and Mrs. Hudson are being held there, but gets caught by Withersea and his coachman, O'Leary.

Ad

After getting her message, Holmes hurries to the estate and confronts Lord Withersea. He urges him to surrender and help save their friends from the Red Thread gang. But Withersea warns that the gang is far more dangerous than Holmes realizes, and then takes his own life.

Furthermore, Holmes meets his old acquaintance Lady Violet Somerset at his residence. She asks him to let Amelia work as a chaperone to Clara Anderson, who is one of her proteges. Lady Violet reveals that Holmes was in love with Amelia's mother, Lucia Rojas, but is unlikely to be her father, as she was born 18 months after Lucia left London.

Ad

What to expect from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5?

David Thewlis is seen as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via X/@The CW)

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 5 will focus on Holmes' efforts to find the missing jewels that Clara stole from her parents. The private investigator Bertram Birtwistle will join him in his quest.

Ad

The next episode may shed light on Michael Wylie/Dan Moriarty's true intentions behind approaching Amelia. Furthermore, now that Amelia knows Michael is Jim Moriarty's son, will she come clean to Holmes or go behind his back to help Michael in his secret plan?

Watch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More