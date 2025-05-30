Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 ending explained: How does Holmes plan to rescue Watson and Mrs. Hudson?

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 premiered on May 28, 2025, on The CW for audiences in the United States. The episode, titled Sound Connections, is helmed by Bryn Higgins and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers from a screenplay penned by James Duff.

After gathering enough information about the Red Thread gang, Holmes and Amelia focus their efforts on tracking down Watson and Mrs. Hudson. They narrow down their list of suspects and plan to catch the hostages while they are being transported from one location to another by raising a false alarm.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6.

Holmes attempts to save his kidnapped friends in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6

Amelia as seen with Holmes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 (Image via The CW)

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 opens at Lady Violet's mansion after Amelia's attempted kidnapping. Chief Inspector Whitlock arrives at the crime scene, where Holmes informs him that three coachmen have died since Clara had disappeared.

Amelia finds out from Bertie Birtwistle that the two coachmen who tried to kidnap her actually hail from New Zealand. They work for the Duke of Leicester and the broker Sir Nigel Parks, both of whom have faced significant financial losses in recent times. Bertie is under pressure to find the missing jewels by the next day or the Andersons stand to receive £50,000 as restitution.

Holmes discovers another button from Watson's waistcoat inside the carriage used to kidnap Amelia, confirming that Watson and Mrs. Hudson were transported in the same carriage. After consulting with Clarence Halfpenny, Holmes deduces that the carriage was previously used as an ambulance by the Green and Crest Asylum for the criminally insane.

An image of Clarence and Holmes from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 (Image via The CW)

He devices a plan to catch the Read Thread gang members as they are transferring Watson and Mrs. Hudson from one location to another. With Moriarty's help, Holmes reaches the Prime Minister's office without catching the attention of the Red Thread gang. He requests the politician to wiretap Whitlock's telephone as someone from Scotland Yard is involved with the crime syndicate.

He then lies to Whitlock that his informant will locate his kidnapped friends within the next hour and asks the inspector to wait for his call. He fully expects the mole to call his associates, asking them to move the hostages to another place. When that happens, Detective Swann will record the call and identify the receiver's number from Holmes' list of suspects.

Among them are the Earl of Dorchester, the dowager Duchess of Lincolnshire, Sir Nigel Parks, the Duke of Leicester, and Lady Violet. To ensure they catch the kidnappers redhanded, Holmes has placed his trusted men outside each of their houses to look for any signs of Watson and Mrs. Hudson leaving or entering their residences.

Amelia learns about her mother's past in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6

An image of Sherlock Holmes and Lucia Rojas from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 (Image via The CW)

Sherlock tells Amelia that one of the blueprints stolen from her mother's crime scene was for a weapon of war.

He reveals that he met her mother when she performed at the Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show two decades ago. He was accompanying Lady Violet at the event when he ran into Lucia, who introduced herself as Little Dove of the Apache tribe. She shared her designs with the famed detective, among which, was an early prototype for a military tank.

Recognizing the value of such a weapon during wartime, Holmes promises to share the designs with England's secretary of war, who happens to be Lady Violet's father. Holmes and Amelia conclude that Lady Violet killed Lucia Rojas to obtain the weapon designs for the Red Thread gang.

Furthermore, Amelia is allowed to attend Clara's upcoming ball to ensure the latter's safety, much to Lady Violet's annoyance. The wealthy socialite promises to introduce Clara to a potential suitor in Lord Robert Arthur Tolbert, the 3rd Marquis of Salisbury and current Prime Minister of her Majesty's government.

What happens to Michael Wylie in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?

Michael and Amelia as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6 (Image via The CW)

At the start of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6, Michael is sent to Newgate Prison for questioning about Amelia's failed kidnapping attempt. There, he sets eyes on his father, Jim Moriarty, after 15 long years.

Michael wants to appeal his father's prison sentence and set him free at the earliest so that the father and son can have a proper reunion. Holmes argues against it, as an appeal can bring more attention to his criminal activities. Moreover, Jim wishes to continue his life behind bars for the next 14 months, after which he will be eligible for parole and be free to run his criminal enterprise on the outside.

Later, Michael takes Amelia to a club that advocates for the suffrage movement to get all citizens, including women, the right to vote in British government. The club members seem optimistic of the petition's success since it has garnered over 50,000 signatures. After the meeting, Amelia and Michael share their first kiss.

Watch all episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 exclusively on The CW in the United States.

