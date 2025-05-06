SkyMed season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive 

SkyMed season 3, the Canadian medical drama set against the backdrop of northern Manitoba, returns with its latest season in the United States. Premiering on January 5, 2025, the series continues to follow a dedicated team of nurses and pilots as they navigate high-stakes air ambulance missions.

U.S. audiences can look forward to streaming all nine episodes exclusively on Paramount+ starting May 15, 2025. This season delves deeper into the personal and professional challenges faced by the SkyMed crew. Central storylines include the arrival of a new Chief Nurse, Haley's return, and Lexi and Bodie’s relationship amid intense rescue operations.

Returning cast members, including Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, and Praneet Akilla, reprise their roles, bringing continuity to their characters' arcs.

How many episodes are there in SkyMed season 3?

SkyMed season 3 comprises nine episodes, maintaining the series' established format from previous seasons. This episode count allows for a concise yet impactful narrative. The season premiered in Canada on January 5, 2025, via CBC Television and CBC Gem, and concluded on March 2, 2025.

All episodes will be available to U.S. audiences starting May 15, 2025. For viewers in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, and Switzerland, the season will be released on May 16, 2025. Below is the release schedule for SkyMed season 3:

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 Arrivals, Departures May 15, 2025 Episode 2 The Fire May 15, 2025 Episode 3 Ride Along May 15, 2025 Episode 4 Stuck May 15, 2025 Episode 5 Marianncing the Stone May 15, 2025 Episode 6 Wheezervision May 15, 2025 Episode 7 Altitude May 15, 2025 Episode 8 Clarity May 15, 2025 Episode 9 Chasing Sunsets May 15, 2025

All cast in SkyMed season 3

The main cast members returning to reprise their roles this season are:

Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts

Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal Highway

Praneet Akilla as Jay Chopra

Aason ‘Ace’ Nadjiwon as Captain Austen Bodie

Mercedes Morris as Lexi Martine

Thomas Elms as Captain Milosz Nowak

Kheon Clarke as Tristan Green

Aaron Ashmore as Captain William 'Wheezer' Heaseman

Sydney Kuhne as Stef

Cast members who have recurring roles this season are:

Braeden Clarke as Jeremy Wood

Emilia McCarthy as Madison Van Camp

Ryan Ali as Reese

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Brad Maloney

Ryan DeLong as Steve

Gino Anania as Devon

Sharon Bajer as Denise

Laura Olafson as Darla

Karl Thordarson as Frank

Anthony Grant as TJ

How to watch SkyMed season 3?

As stated above, SkyMed season 3 is set to premiere in the U.S. next Thursday, with all nine episodes available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The platform currently offers two subscription plans for viewers.

Paramount+ Essential is priced at $7.99 per month, while Paramount+ Showtime costs $12.99 per month. The Showtime bundle offers ad-free access to more content compared to Paramount+ Essential.

International fans can also access the series on Paramount+ in regions such as Latin America and Brazil. Viewers outside these regions may consider using a VPN to access the show via CBC Gem or Paramount+, depending on the location.

Plot Summary

In SkyMed season 3, the team faces new challenges both in the skies and in their personal lives. The season kicks off with the arrival of a new chief nurse, disrupting the established dynamics of the flight crew. This change is worsened by a tragic accident that forces the team to grapple with loss and reevaluate their roles.

Hayley returns from rehab, striving to mend fractured relationships, particularly with Crystal and Wheezer. Crystal, meanwhile, balances the demands of medical school while reconnecting with her cultural roots. Lexi chooses to remain with the air ambulance crew, deepening her bond with Stef, while Bodie focuses on family after donating a kidney to his father.

Elsewhere, Chopper reclaims his place in the cockpit, and Tristan seeks clarity following a painful breakup. The season also introduces tense cases, including an episode where crew members are trapped on a plane rigged with a bomb. Another episode focuses on Wheezer coping with vision loss by imagining his colleagues in fantastical movie genres.

