Smallville soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Smallville premiered on The WB on October 16, 2001, before moving to The CW. The show modified Superman's origin story by focusing on Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) early years before he wore the red and blue outfit.

Ad

The series blended episodic "freak of the week" stories with in-depth explorations of Kryptonian mythology, Lex Luthor's villainy, and Clark's transformation into Superman.

For 10 seasons, Smallville portrayed Clark's transformation from a puzzled teenager with powers to a confident hero accepting his fate, laying the groundwork for his future as Superman.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Exploring the soundtrack of Smallville

Tom Welling stars as Clark Kent/Superman in Smallville (Image via Hulu)

Smallville's soundtrack defined it as much as its story and characters.

Ad

Trending

To highlight Clark Kent's teenage conflict, love connections, and heroic challenges, the series' music supervisor, Greg Cipes, and the series writers deftly combined late 1990s and 2000s alternative rock, indie, and pop-punk music.

Here is a list of the songs featured in Smallville, organized by season.

Smallville season 1

The Way It Is – Bruce Hornsby

Long Way Around – Eagle Eye Cherry

Eight Half Letters – Stereoblis

Unstoppable – The Calling

Wonder – Embrace

Inside The Memories – Fear The Clown

Let's Go – Capitol Eye

Maybe – Stereophonics

Everything I Own – Jude

Woodstock Alice – Paul Trudeau

Everything – Lifehouse

Last Resort – Papa Roach

Island in the Sun – Weezer

I Do – Better Than Ezra

Underdog (Save Me) – Turin Brakes

Damaged – Aeon Spoke

Love You Madly – Cake

Wherever You Will Go – The Calling

Renegade Fighter – Zed

Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz

Motivation – Sum 41

Bad Day – Fuel

What I Want To Give You – Speed

Never Let You Go – Third Eye Blind

So Much For Love (Acoustic) – The Contes

You – Binocular

Movies – Alien Ant Farm

Ooh La La – The Wiseguys

Breathe You In – Stabbing Westward

Up All Night – Unwritten Law

Analyse – The Cranberries

Unbroken – Todd Thibaud

Wall In Your Heart – Shelby Lynne

Rescue – Eve 6

21 Girls – Steve Ancliffe

Let Your Shoulder Fall – Matthew Jay

Dreams – Maec Ferrari

We're At the Top of the World – The Juliana Theory

Every Word – Bosshouse

On Your Side – Pete Yorn

Just Gotta Know – Bosshouse

So We'll Drive – Matt Beckler

Standing Still – Jewel

Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor (Presto, Non Tanto) – Frederic Chopin

5/4 – Gorillaz

Piano Sonata No. 1 in C Minor (Finale) – Frederic Chopin

Time Served – Dispatch

Crush – Kevin Clay

Slide – Dido

What's Your Name – Big Paul Strange

Innocent – Fuel

Invisible – Third Eye Blind

If I Could – Elusive

The Crown Jewels – He's So Zen

There Are No Answers – Aeon Spoke

Hero – Enrique Iglesias

Pacific Coast Party – Smash Mouth

The People That We Love – Bush

My Bridges Burn – The Cult

Bad Idea – Bad Ronald

Tie Me Up – Handsome Devil

Step It Up – Stereo

I Have Seen – Zero 7

Numb – Grant Park

Angel – Massive Attack

Love in December – Club 8

Breathing – Lifehouse

She Lives by the Water – Club 8

Take Your Time – Radford

Not Looking Back – Driver

When I'm With You – Simple Plan

Evolution Revolution Love – Tricky

Galaxy (Gonna Be Alright) – Vigilantes of Love

If I Go – Thrift Store Halo

Blend – Something Else

Poor Misguided Fool – Starsailor

S.O.S. (The Crush of Velvet Glove Starlight) – Vigilantes of Love

Caught In The Sun – Course of Nature

Let Me Take You There – Syd Dale

Knowing You – Sidney James

Into You – Jennifer Knapp

On A Mission – Sucker Pump

Mistaken I.D. – Citizen Cope

Slow Down – Wayne

Have a Nice Day – Stereophonics

Into the Lavender – Rubyhorse

Fade – Staind

Elevation (Remix) – U2

Snapperhead – Mark Cherrie

Fat Lip – Sum 41

Amplify My Soul – Keith Kohn

Bonecracker – Shocore

Inflatable – Bush

Set It Off – P.O.D.

New World Order – Onesidezero

1 A.M. – Beautiful Creatures

I Wanna Make You Yell – Sucker Pump

Perfect Memory – Remy Zero

Battleflag (Lo-Fidelity Allstars Remix) – Pigeonhead

God Is a DJ – Faithless

Big T – Fred Rapoport

Zulu – Richard Butler

Let's Go For a Ride – Eleventeen

Lonely Road of Faith – Kid Rock

Saturday Night's Alright – Hal Lovejoy

Theme from The Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys) – Waylon Jennings

Sadie Hawkins Dance – Relient K

I Will Make U Cry – Nelly Furtado

I Have Seen and Destiny – Zero 7

Supernatural – By Divine Right

Love Sweet Love – Josh Clayton-Felt

Big Day – Puracane

Beautiful Day – U2

Ad

Smallville season 2

Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Time And Time Again – Stretch Princess

In My Place – Coldplay

My Friends Over You – New Found Glory

Hot In Herre – Nelly

A Little Less Conversation – JXL vs Elvis

Truth Or Dare – N.E.R.D. featuring Kelis

Tomorrow – Avril Lavigne

Seventeen and I'm Feeling Lonely (Top 40 Mix) – Diana Walters

Southbound Train – Travis Tritt

Ordinary – Greg Jones

Goodbye – Stephanie Simon

Leading With My Heart – Alice Peacock

Unexpected – Sprung Monkey

Break Off Your Wings – Bosshouse

American Made – Sprung Monkey

In California – Bosshouse

Breakable – Fisher

It's Time To Party – Andrew W.K.

Tattoos – Jackpot

Breathe In – Frou Frou

Stop Crying Your Heart Out – Oasis

Don't Ask Me – OK Go

Underneath It All – No Doubt

Nocturne In C Minor – Chopin

Crazy Richie – Cactus Grove

Love Song – Sheila Nicholls

Boom, Boom, Boom – The Outhere Brothers

Be Aggressive – The Jockjam

I Don't Know – Tom Racer

All My Life – Foo Fighters

Mickey – B*Witched

U Girl – Sophie Agapios

You Ugly – The Jockjam

Can I See You – Buva

I Feel Fine – Riddlin' Kids

Ivanka – Imperial Teen

Somewhere Out There – Our Lady Peace

Blame It On Me – Bosshouse

Otherwise – Morcheeba

17 Years Down – Wonderful Johnson

Put It Off – Pulse Ultra

Yesterday (Demo Version) – Chris Heifner

Start Again – Sander Selover & Jeremy Kay

Un Bel Di Vedremo (Madame Butterfly) – Renata Tebaldi

Inside Out (unplugged) – Von Ray

News Makers – Dave Hewson

Angels Or Devils (Live From The Lounge version) – Dishwalla

In A Young Man's Mind – Mooney Suzuki

Uneven Odds – Premonition

I Ain't Waiting Here For You – Bosshouse

I Want This Perfect – Son Of Adam

I Wish I Cared – A-Ha

Settle Hills – Dem Hills

Outtathaway – The Vines

Don't Know Why – Norah Jones

The Game of Love – Santana & Michelle Branch

Psycho Ballerina – Jackpot

Little Bit Strange – Walkabout

American Rock And Roll – Bumblefoot

The Anthem – Good Charlotte

Days Go By (guitar version) – Dirty Vegas

Love – Rosey

Feel Like A Man – Susan Barth

Mad World – Michael Andrews ft. Gary Jules

Invisible Man – Theory Of A Deadman

Bittersweetheart – Ed Harcourt

Tomorrow – SR-71

La Wally (Ebben Ne Andro Lontana) – Alfredo Catalani

The Tequila Don't Kill Her – Tim Buppert and The Nashville Six

Never Gonna Come Back Down – BT

Somewhere – Stephen Phillips

Integrity – Amy Drum

Just Wanna Be Loved – AM Radio

Forever Yours – Bosshouse

Bread and Water – Sheila Nicholls

Don't Dream It's Over – Sixpence None The Richer

China – Mystica

Don't Tempt Me – The Contes

Burn Baby Burn – Ash

Home Sweet Alabama – Lizzie

Gentle Healing – Sounds From The Ground

Like a Dream – Morphic Field

Shooting Star – Darran Falcone

When It's All Over – Janelle Sadler

Fight Test – Flaming Lips

Not That Simple – Jamestown

Wave Goodbye – Steadman

Leaving Town Alive – Pancho's Lament

The Scientist – Coldplay

Nuclear – Ryan Adams

Satellite – Kid Lightning

Superman Theme – John Williams

Diamonds and Guns – Transplants

Wartime – Stephanie Simon

Phantasmagoria In Two – Neil Halstead

Kiss The Moon – Hathaway

The Other Side – David Gray

Princess – Matt Nathanson

Let Me Be the One – Sammi Morelli

Don't Forget Me – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Boom – Jan Cyrka

Becoming – Adam Tenenbaum

Shakedown! – The Start

(Don't Fear the) Reaper – Gus

No Room To Bleed – Ben Lee

Swing, Swing – The All-American Rejects

Anybody Listening – Marty Irwin and Peter Northcote

Safe Enough To Wake Up – The Ben Taylor Band

The World Outside – Paloalto

No Blue Sky – The Thorns

Gone Away – Stretch Nickel

Chariot – Gavin DeGraw

I'm With You – Avril Lavigne

Everything To Me – Elza

Telling You Now – Jessy Moss

Signs of Love – Moby

Wastin' My Time – Boomkat

In This Life – Chantal Kreviazuk

Take Me Away (acoustic) – Lifehouse

Strange and Beautiful (I'll Put a Spell on You) – Aqualung

Weapon – Matthew Good Band

Jesu, Joy Of Man's Desiring – Bach

High On Sunshine – Kelly Brock

Bridal Chorus (Slow Version) – Wagner

Ad

Smallville season 3

Girls & Boys – Good Charlotte

Hey Mama – The Black Eyed Peas

Frantic – Metallica

All The Stars – Eastmountainsouth

Calling All Angels – Train

Goodtalk – Shocore

Phoenix

Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics

In The Sky – Ginger

Salut Demeure – Charles Gounod

White Flag – Dido

Way Away – Yellowcard

Give It To Me – Vishiss

I Give, You Take – Maria

Goodbye Again – Vertical Horizon

Imitation of Life – R.E.M.

Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.

Losing My Religion – R.E.M.

Bad Day – R.E.M.

At My Most Beautiful – R.E.M.

I Love This Bar – Toby Keith

Arms Down (Demo Version) – Xolie Morra

Blue – LeAnn Rimes

Crossroads – Lizzie

I'll Be Okay – Q

Walkin' In Memphis – Lonestar

Matchbox – Carl Perkins

In Your Eyes – Aaron D.

I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos

Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) – The Penguins

Amazing – Josh Kelley

Over You – Michelle Featherstone

Hey Now – Black Toast Music

Trouble – Bonnie McKee

Stupid Girl – Cold

Trouble – Pink

She'll Be The One – Bosshouse

Hurt – Johnny Cash

Future Proof – Massive Attack

So Far Away – Staind

Cold and Empty – Kid Rock

Try – Nelly Furtado

So Damn Lucky – Dave Matthews

The Reason – Hoobastank

100 Years – Five for Fighting

I Owe You – Stegala Music

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini – Sergei Rachmaninoff

Two Steps Closer – Static

Evilution – Shocore

Fix Up, Look Sharp – Dizzee Rascal

The Way I Am – Knoc-Turn'Al

You Know – Saq

Rawkfist – Thousand Foot Krutch

Wonderwall – Ryan Adams

Last Call – Barry Schleifer

One Thing – Finger Eleven

Parking – The Fuzz

Echo – Blake Hight

Setting of the Sun – Ben Jelen

Infatuation – The Rapture

Everything (Radio Edit) – Alanis Morissette

Maybe – Jim Gorman

Coming Around – Melodine

Les Pécheurs De Perles: Je Crois Entendre Encore – Georges Bizet

Once In A Blue Moon – Edie Brickell

Love's Divine – Seal

Mona Lisa – Grant-Lee Phillips

Someday – Fastball

Selling Out – The Fuzz

Forever – Jennie Cathcart

Better Don't Do – Ing

Stabat Mater – Paul Schwartz

My Immortal – Evanescence

Chase Me – Katie Herzig

From Afar – Red Letter Day

Reason Why – Rachael Yamagata

I Don't Know What You're Thinking – Christopher Jak

When The Sun Goes Down – Charlie Mars

La Fille Du Regiment (Convien Partir) – Gaetano Donizetti

One Moment More (acoustic) – Mindy Smith

Requiem: I. Introitus: Requiem Aeternam – Mozart

Ad

Smallville season 4

The cast of Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Better Days Will Come – Tahiti 80

O Euchari – Hildegard Of Bingen

Plus Pres De Moi – san.drine

Flower Duet (from 'Lakme') – Delibes

Faraway – Dara Shindler

She Will Be Loved (acoustic) – Maroon 5

Eight Half Letters – Stereoblis

Devils And Angels – Toby Lightman

F**k N' Spend – High Speed Scene

What Do You Do In The Summer (When It's Raining) – Beu Sisters

Ghetto – John Gold

My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne

Better Off By Myself – Bosshouse

Revolution – Authority Zero

California – Hawk Nelson

Medicated – Sub Space Radio

Meltdown – Ash

On The Run – Sam Roberts

Disco MF – The Penfifteen Club

Our Mystery – Bebo Norman

Don't Say Nuttin' – The Roots

Welcome To My World – Kyle Newacheck

Cruel Sun – Silver

Feels Like Today – Rascal Flatts

Pain – Jimmy Eat World

Walk Idiot Walk – The Hives

I Believe – Shiloh

Fall Behind Me – The Donnas

I'm All Gone – Bosshouse

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Green Day

Reach For The Sky – Social Distortion

Impromptu No. 2 In E Flat – Schubert

Blame – Black Toast Music

What You Waiting For? – Gwen Stefani

We Might As Well Be Strangers – Keane

Chopin Etude, Opus 10, No. 3 in E Major: Lento, ma non troppo – John Rusnak

I Want More: Part 2 – Faithless

Daddy's Little Girl – Amanda O'Connor

Falling – Mindy Smith

Laura – Scissor Sisters

Beautiful Soul – Jesse McCartney

Life for Rent – Dido

Welcome To My Life – Simple Plan

It's Now Or Never – Elvis Presley

Funny Little Feeling – Rock N Roll Soldiers

Break So Easy – Jonathan Rice

I Love Rock 'N' Roll – originally by Joan Jett. Performed by Erica Durance and Allison Mack.

Die For – Dan Zweben

Deeper Water – Minnie Driver

Wonderful Night – Fatboy Slim

It's All Behind – Anthony Michaelanglo

The Thunderer – APM Music

Finding Out True Love Is Blind – Louis XIV

Wild West Show – Big & Rich

How Could This Happen To Me – Simple Plan

Anodyne – Speechwriters LLC

Give A Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls

Hold On – Newcomers Home

Club Foot – Kasabian

I Hold On – Newcomers Home

Spaghetti Streetwalker – Speechwriters LLC

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Major (Allegro Molto Moderato) – Brahms

Fly – Mark Joseph

I Drive Alone – Esthero

Come Back Down – Lifehouse

Higher Mathematics – Split Habit

Good To Know – Tim Cullen

La La – Ashlee Simpson

Not Gonna Wait – Lamar

Blind – Lifehouse

Undone – Lifehouse

You and Me (Wedding Version) – Lifehouse

24 – Jem

Satie – Paco

Let Me Go – 3 Doors Down

This Is Your Life – Switchfoot

Ms. Vandersanden – Split Habit

On The Down – Tim Cullen

Around The Way – Wonderlife

Pomp & Circumstance – Edward Elgar

Ad

Smallville season 5

Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristen Kreuk as Clark Kent, Lex Luthor, and Lana Lang in Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Precious – Depeche Mode

A Message – Coldplay

Breathe (2 AM) – Anna Nalick

Supernatural – Wild Whirled

Collide – Dishwalla

Disappearing World – David Gray

All The Money Or The Simple Life Honey – The Dandy Warhols

Waiting For Your Letter – Cary Brothers

Everyday Is Like The Weekend – Amy Ward

Wikked Lil' Grrrls – Esthero

Set The Grass On Fire – Elysian Fields

Guiltless – Martin Grech

Deadfall (Abandoned) – The Swear

The Girl's Attractive – Diamond Nights

Bela Lugosi's Dead – Bauhaus

How Do You Do It – Molly M.

Don't Cha – The Pussycat Dolls

All Jacked Up – Gretchen Wilson

I'm Human – Flashlight Brown

Cold Hands (Warm Heart) – Brendan Benson

Forget It – Breaking Benjamin

Superman – Stereophonics

Homeward Angel – Moby

Wicked Game – HIM

That Spirit of Christmas – Ray Charles

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

I Want It All – Depeche Mode

You're Beautiful – James Blunt

I Grieve – Peter Gabriel

Life After Love – Colored Shadows

Casta Diva (Chaste Goddess) – Bellini (from Norma)

Almost Honest – Josh Kelley

Dirty Little Secret – The All-American Rejects

D899 Impromptus for Piano No. 3 in G Flat Major – Schubert

I Got The Funk – Nik Frost

Your Kiss – Amy Roberts

If Only I Could – Lucas Hoge

Ad

Smallville season 6

Dark – Telepictures

Club Young – Telepictures

I Won't Wait – Fred Spigelman

It Ends Tonight – The All-American Rejects

Ache (demo version) – James Carrington

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variation 21: Canon on the Seventh – John Rusnak

Reunion Of Old Friends – Chris McGeary

Ease My Pain – Brian Wayy

Fresh Asimiz – Bow Wow

Cain and Able – Josh Kelley

Prelude 12/21 – AFI

I'll Wait For You – Jay Condiotti

High and Low – Greg Laswell

Yesterday – Hefshill (aka Chris Heifner)

Our Finest Hour – Ginger

Roadside – Rise Against

Money – Dirty Children

Closer To You – Samantha Mollen

You Could Be Happy – Snow Patrol

Cathedral Largo – Handel

Toccata And Fugue In D Minor – Bach

Cathedral Prelude B – Bach

Bridal Chorus – Richard Wagner

Wedding March – Mendelssohn

Heavenly Day – Patty Griffin

Steppin – Telepictures

As You Get Closer – Brian Wayy

Scruggs – Telepictures

Figured Out Love – Fred Spigelman

Overture: The Flying Dutchman – Richard Wagner

Tannhauser (Overture) – Richard Wagner

The Finger Points To You (Instrumental) – Maxayn

Somebody Else – Venessa Rojo (Performed by Erica Durance)

Is This Where – Julie Gribble

Ad

Smallville season 7

Sober – Kelly Clarkson

Eastside Glamour Queen – Boink!

Mind Full Of Daggers – Juliette and The Licks

Baby Blue – Homy

Bomb – Boink!

Gained The World – Morcheeba (ft. Manda Zamolo)

Stolen Earrings – Two Hours Traffic

Cell Suite No. 1 in G Major (Prelude) – Bach

Where I Stood – Missy Higgins

Dirty Little Rockstar – The Cult

Super Sexy Free – Bosshouse

Lucid – Eek

My Eyes – Travis

So Down – Salim Nourallah

Girl From Petaluma – John Dwyer & Ronald Mendelsohn

Spell – Marie Digby

Deck The Halls (Instrumental) – The Transcenders

Joy To The World – Stan Reynolds

Jingle Bells (Instrumental) – Henry Stuck

Cancelling Christmas – Michelle Featherstone

Pioneer To The Falls – Interpol

11/22 – Buddy

Last Page – Unease

Is This Where – Julie Gribble

Say It Again – Marie Digby

Apologize (Instrumental) – OneRepublic

Stop And Stare – OneRepublic

Mercy – OneRepublic

Apologize – OneRepublic

Der Holle Rache – Mozart

One More Day – Vast

Mercy – Duffy

Shiver – Madita

Dirty Laundry – Bitter:sweet

The Beat Is – Channel Two (ft. Black Shakespear, Edee & Jantey)

Fetish – Redana & M1

Loch Lomond (music box version)

Enough Is Enough – Homy

Perfect – Michelle Featherstone

Ad

Smallville season 8

Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Dance To The Beat – Brian Wayy

Get On Up – Carl Burnett

It Don't Matter To Jesus – Emily Zuzik

The Beat Is – Channel Two (ft. Black Shakespear)

Just Like This – EEK

Rescue Dog – Jill Cohn

Club Young – Telepictures

Chuggernaut – Stuart Burrows

It's True – Brian Wayy

Luxury – Matthew Gerrard

Sad Girl – Blue

Under The Gate – Libby Johnson

Canon In D Major – Pachelbel

Why Did I Wait – Nicholas Alan

Wild For You – Ian David & Regan Ryzuk

Sidewalk Stroll – Ian David & Regan Ryzuk

Keep Your Heart Ready – Emily Baker

Possibilities – Nadia Fay

Don't Take Your Love Away From Me – Vast

Empty Road – Natalie Walker

Goodnight, Travel Well – The Killers

Dreamer – Uh Huh Her

I Don't Care – Apocalyptica (ft. Adam Gontier)

Just Believe – Brian Wayy

My Brother-In-Law Dresses In Drag – Asteroid

What You Feel – Chris Levy

Ad

Smallville season 9

Siegfried's Funeral March – Richard Wagner

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm – Crash Test Dummies

One Moment More – Mindy Smith

Hate Fueled Man – Brian Tichy

Majia Negra (as Heard On Shark) – Patricio Castillo

Daisy – Brand New

End of the World – Dead By Sunrise

Coffee Break – APM Music

Precious – Depeche Mode

Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler

Feel of Your Laughter – Linda Nygren

Smooth – Car Stereo Wars

Miles – Justin Mather

Love's A Boomerang – Julie Griffin

You're Stealing – Stuart Roslyn / Vasco

What Is Not Yours – Chris Lind

A Story of Us – Chris Lind

Big Ballroom – Harold Lester

Ad

Smallville season 10

Clark Kent in Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One More Day – VAST

Everything I Say Is a Lie – Crush

Church Voluntary – Mike Hankinson

Baby I Need You – Kim Taylor

Everything – Lifehouse

College Band – Telepictures Music

You And Me – Lifehouse

Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Cary Brothers

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

City Lights – Paul Taneja

Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss

Your Kiss – Bosshouse Music

Time And Time Again – Thai Stick

How Do We Do? – Swank (Performed by Alessandro Juliani and Cassidy Freeman)

Never Been Born – Swank

Alas We Aspire – Amy Stroup

Those Tiller Girls – KPM Music

Norma - Casta Diva – Vincenzo Bellini

Shot In The Dark – The Jetboys/Extreme Music

Canon in D – Johann Pachelbel

Breathe Again – Sara Bareilles

Superman March (Main Theme) – John Williams

Love Theme From Superman – John Williams

The Prison Yard And End Title – John Williams

Ad

What is Smallville all about?

Smallville (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Smallville was always about the path of self-discovery and the great weight of destiny. It focused on Clark Kent's struggle to balance his extraterrestrial background with his human upbringing.

Ad

Also, the series examined the classic Superman story from a very personal point of view.

Beyond Clark's own path, the series explored ideas of friendship, love, treachery, and the meaning of courage.

Key to the story of the series, Smallville, were his interactions with Lana Lang, Lex Luthor, Chloe Sullivan, and Lois Lane, which helped him to define humanity and his purpose within it.

Smallville crafted Lex Luthor's plunge into villainy, highlighting the gradual, agonizing process by which his friendship with Clark turned into bitter enmity.

Ad

As viewers saw Lex's good gradually getting tainted, this gave their legendary battle a really sad and human component.

Moreover, Smallville regularly explored moral conundrums, asking Clark to decide between the greater good and personal satisfaction or between safeguarding his secret and preserving life.

It showed that being a hero was about character, sacrifice, and a dedication to justice — even if the environment he lived in, particularly Smallville, appeared set to draw him into darkness — not simply about abilities.

Ad

Is Smallville connected to the new Superman film?

Smallville (Image via Amazon)

Directed by James Gunn, the forthcoming 2025 Superman movie marks a reboot of the Superman franchise by having David Corenswet as a younger Clark Kent.

Ad

Unlike the previous Smallville series, which concentrated on Clark's adolescent years and his path to becoming Superman, this movie shows a more seasoned Clark Kent negotiating his double identity as a journalist in Metropolis and a superhero.

Although Smallville and the 2025 Superman movie have the same basic character, they live in different continuities inside the DC Universe.

The series was part of the Arrowverse, a television universe unique from the cinematic DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and its successor, the DC Universe (DCU).

Ad

With new actors and a plot unrelated to the events or characters of Smallville, the 2025 film presents a novel narrative and character dynamics. Consequently, even if each shows Clark Kent's path, their continuity or plot is not aligned.

Smallville created a major niche in television history by offering a unique and prolonged view of the early years of one of the most famous superheroes worldwide.

From its ambitious narrative and gripping character arcs to its well chosen soundtrack, the series presented a whole and emotionally moving examination of Clark Kent's path to become Superman.

Meanwhile, Smallville is available for streaming on Hulu. It can also be watched on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More