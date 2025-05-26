Smallville soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Smallville premiered on The WB on October 16, 2001, before moving to The CW. The show modified Superman's origin story by focusing on Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) early years before he wore the red and blue outfit.
The series blended episodic "freak of the week" stories with in-depth explorations of Kryptonian mythology, Lex Luthor's villainy, and Clark's transformation into Superman.
For 10 seasons, Smallville portrayed Clark's transformation from a puzzled teenager with powers to a confident hero accepting his fate, laying the groundwork for his future as Superman.
Exploring the soundtrack of Smallville
Smallville's soundtrack defined it as much as its story and characters.
To highlight Clark Kent's teenage conflict, love connections, and heroic challenges, the series' music supervisor, Greg Cipes, and the series writers deftly combined late 1990s and 2000s alternative rock, indie, and pop-punk music.
Here is a list of the songs featured in Smallville, organized by season.
Smallville season 1
- The Way It Is – Bruce Hornsby
- Long Way Around – Eagle Eye Cherry
- Eight Half Letters – Stereoblis
- Unstoppable – The Calling
- Wonder – Embrace
- Inside The Memories – Fear The Clown
- Let's Go – Capitol Eye
- Maybe – Stereophonics
- Everything I Own – Jude
- Woodstock Alice – Paul Trudeau
- Everything – Lifehouse
- Last Resort – Papa Roach
- Island in the Sun – Weezer
- I Do – Better Than Ezra
- Underdog (Save Me) – Turin Brakes
- Damaged – Aeon Spoke
- Love You Madly – Cake
- Wherever You Will Go – The Calling
- Renegade Fighter – Zed
- Clint Eastwood – Gorillaz
- Motivation – Sum 41
- Bad Day – Fuel
- What I Want To Give You – Speed
- Never Let You Go – Third Eye Blind
- So Much For Love (Acoustic) – The Contes
- You – Binocular
- Movies – Alien Ant Farm
- Ooh La La – The Wiseguys
- Breathe You In – Stabbing Westward
- Up All Night – Unwritten Law
- Analyse – The Cranberries
- Unbroken – Todd Thibaud
- Wall In Your Heart – Shelby Lynne
- Rescue – Eve 6
- 21 Girls – Steve Ancliffe
- Let Your Shoulder Fall – Matthew Jay
- Dreams – Maec Ferrari
- We're At the Top of the World – The Juliana Theory
- Every Word – Bosshouse
- On Your Side – Pete Yorn
- Just Gotta Know – Bosshouse
- So We'll Drive – Matt Beckler
- Standing Still – Jewel
- Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor (Presto, Non Tanto) – Frederic Chopin
- 5/4 – Gorillaz
- Piano Sonata No. 1 in C Minor (Finale) – Frederic Chopin
- Time Served – Dispatch
- Crush – Kevin Clay
- Slide – Dido
- What's Your Name – Big Paul Strange
- Innocent – Fuel
- Invisible – Third Eye Blind
- If I Could – Elusive
- The Crown Jewels – He's So Zen
- There Are No Answers – Aeon Spoke
- Hero – Enrique Iglesias
- Pacific Coast Party – Smash Mouth
- The People That We Love – Bush
- My Bridges Burn – The Cult
- Bad Idea – Bad Ronald
- Tie Me Up – Handsome Devil
- Step It Up – Stereo
- I Have Seen – Zero 7
- Numb – Grant Park
- Angel – Massive Attack
- Love in December – Club 8
- Breathing – Lifehouse
- She Lives by the Water – Club 8
- Take Your Time – Radford
- Not Looking Back – Driver
- When I'm With You – Simple Plan
- Evolution Revolution Love – Tricky
- Galaxy (Gonna Be Alright) – Vigilantes of Love
- If I Go – Thrift Store Halo
- Blend – Something Else
- Poor Misguided Fool – Starsailor
- S.O.S. (The Crush of Velvet Glove Starlight) – Vigilantes of Love
- Caught In The Sun – Course of Nature
- Let Me Take You There – Syd Dale
- Knowing You – Sidney James
- Into You – Jennifer Knapp
- On A Mission – Sucker Pump
- Mistaken I.D. – Citizen Cope
- Slow Down – Wayne
- Have a Nice Day – Stereophonics
- Into the Lavender – Rubyhorse
- Fade – Staind
- Elevation (Remix) – U2
- Snapperhead – Mark Cherrie
- Fat Lip – Sum 41
- Amplify My Soul – Keith Kohn
- Bonecracker – Shocore
- Inflatable – Bush
- Set It Off – P.O.D.
- New World Order – Onesidezero
- 1 A.M. – Beautiful Creatures
- I Wanna Make You Yell – Sucker Pump
- Perfect Memory – Remy Zero
- Battleflag (Lo-Fidelity Allstars Remix) – Pigeonhead
- God Is a DJ – Faithless
- Big T – Fred Rapoport
- Zulu – Richard Butler
- Let's Go For a Ride – Eleventeen
- Lonely Road of Faith – Kid Rock
- Saturday Night's Alright – Hal Lovejoy
- Theme from The Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys) – Waylon Jennings
- Sadie Hawkins Dance – Relient K
- I Will Make U Cry – Nelly Furtado
- I Have Seen and Destiny – Zero 7
- Supernatural – By Divine Right
- Love Sweet Love – Josh Clayton-Felt
- Big Day – Puracane
- Beautiful Day – U2
Smallville season 2
- Time And Time Again – Stretch Princess
- In My Place – Coldplay
- My Friends Over You – New Found Glory
- Hot In Herre – Nelly
- A Little Less Conversation – JXL vs Elvis
- Truth Or Dare – N.E.R.D. featuring Kelis
- Tomorrow – Avril Lavigne
- Seventeen and I'm Feeling Lonely (Top 40 Mix) – Diana Walters
- Southbound Train – Travis Tritt
- Ordinary – Greg Jones
- Goodbye – Stephanie Simon
- Leading With My Heart – Alice Peacock
- Unexpected – Sprung Monkey
- Break Off Your Wings – Bosshouse
- American Made – Sprung Monkey
- In California – Bosshouse
- Breakable – Fisher
- It's Time To Party – Andrew W.K.
- Tattoos – Jackpot
- Breathe In – Frou Frou
- Stop Crying Your Heart Out – Oasis
- Don't Ask Me – OK Go
- Underneath It All – No Doubt
- Nocturne In C Minor – Chopin
- Crazy Richie – Cactus Grove
- Love Song – Sheila Nicholls
- Boom, Boom, Boom – The Outhere Brothers
- Be Aggressive – The Jockjam
- I Don't Know – Tom Racer
- All My Life – Foo Fighters
- Mickey – B*Witched
- U Girl – Sophie Agapios
- You Ugly – The Jockjam
- Can I See You – Buva
- I Feel Fine – Riddlin' Kids
- Ivanka – Imperial Teen
- Somewhere Out There – Our Lady Peace
- Blame It On Me – Bosshouse
- Otherwise – Morcheeba
- 17 Years Down – Wonderful Johnson
- Put It Off – Pulse Ultra
- Yesterday (Demo Version) – Chris Heifner
- Start Again – Sander Selover & Jeremy Kay
- Un Bel Di Vedremo (Madame Butterfly) – Renata Tebaldi
- Inside Out (unplugged) – Von Ray
- News Makers – Dave Hewson
- Angels Or Devils (Live From The Lounge version) – Dishwalla
- In A Young Man's Mind – Mooney Suzuki
- Uneven Odds – Premonition
- I Ain't Waiting Here For You – Bosshouse
- I Want This Perfect – Son Of Adam
- I Wish I Cared – A-Ha
- Settle Hills – Dem Hills
- Outtathaway – The Vines
- Don't Know Why – Norah Jones
- The Game of Love – Santana & Michelle Branch
- Psycho Ballerina – Jackpot
- Little Bit Strange – Walkabout
- American Rock And Roll – Bumblefoot
- The Anthem – Good Charlotte
- Days Go By (guitar version) – Dirty Vegas
- Love – Rosey
- Feel Like A Man – Susan Barth
- Mad World – Michael Andrews ft. Gary Jules
- Invisible Man – Theory Of A Deadman
- Bittersweetheart – Ed Harcourt
- Tomorrow – SR-71
- La Wally (Ebben Ne Andro Lontana) – Alfredo Catalani
- The Tequila Don't Kill Her – Tim Buppert and The Nashville Six
- Never Gonna Come Back Down – BT
- Somewhere – Stephen Phillips
- Integrity – Amy Drum
- Just Wanna Be Loved – AM Radio
- Forever Yours – Bosshouse
- Bread and Water – Sheila Nicholls
- Don't Dream It's Over – Sixpence None The Richer
- China – Mystica
- Don't Tempt Me – The Contes
- Burn Baby Burn – Ash
- Home Sweet Alabama – Lizzie
- Gentle Healing – Sounds From The Ground
- Like a Dream – Morphic Field
- Shooting Star – Darran Falcone
- When It's All Over – Janelle Sadler
- Fight Test – Flaming Lips
- Not That Simple – Jamestown
- Wave Goodbye – Steadman
- Leaving Town Alive – Pancho's Lament
- The Scientist – Coldplay
- Nuclear – Ryan Adams
- Satellite – Kid Lightning
- Superman Theme – John Williams
- Diamonds and Guns – Transplants
- Wartime – Stephanie Simon
- Phantasmagoria In Two – Neil Halstead
- Kiss The Moon – Hathaway
- The Other Side – David Gray
- Princess – Matt Nathanson
- Let Me Be the One – Sammi Morelli
- Don't Forget Me – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Boom – Jan Cyrka
- Becoming – Adam Tenenbaum
- Shakedown! – The Start
- (Don't Fear the) Reaper – Gus
- No Room To Bleed – Ben Lee
- Swing, Swing – The All-American Rejects
- Anybody Listening – Marty Irwin and Peter Northcote
- Safe Enough To Wake Up – The Ben Taylor Band
- The World Outside – Paloalto
- No Blue Sky – The Thorns
- Gone Away – Stretch Nickel
- Chariot – Gavin DeGraw
- I'm With You – Avril Lavigne
- Everything To Me – Elza
- Telling You Now – Jessy Moss
- Signs of Love – Moby
- Wastin' My Time – Boomkat
- In This Life – Chantal Kreviazuk
- Take Me Away (acoustic) – Lifehouse
- Strange and Beautiful (I'll Put a Spell on You) – Aqualung
- Weapon – Matthew Good Band
- Jesu, Joy Of Man's Desiring – Bach
- High On Sunshine – Kelly Brock
- Bridal Chorus (Slow Version) – Wagner
Smallville season 3
- Girls & Boys – Good Charlotte
- Hey Mama – The Black Eyed Peas
- Frantic – Metallica
- All The Stars – Eastmountainsouth
- Calling All Angels – Train
- Goodtalk – Shocore
- Phoenix
- Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics
- In The Sky – Ginger
- Salut Demeure – Charles Gounod
- White Flag – Dido
- Way Away – Yellowcard
- Give It To Me – Vishiss
- I Give, You Take – Maria
- Goodbye Again – Vertical Horizon
- Imitation of Life – R.E.M.
- Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
- Losing My Religion – R.E.M.
- Bad Day – R.E.M.
- At My Most Beautiful – R.E.M.
- I Love This Bar – Toby Keith
- Arms Down (Demo Version) – Xolie Morra
- Blue – LeAnn Rimes
- Crossroads – Lizzie
- I'll Be Okay – Q
- Walkin' In Memphis – Lonestar
- Matchbox – Carl Perkins
- In Your Eyes – Aaron D.
- I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos
- Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) – The Penguins
- Amazing – Josh Kelley
- Over You – Michelle Featherstone
- Hey Now – Black Toast Music
- Trouble – Bonnie McKee
- Stupid Girl – Cold
- Trouble – Pink
- She'll Be The One – Bosshouse
- Hurt – Johnny Cash
- Future Proof – Massive Attack
- So Far Away – Staind
- Cold and Empty – Kid Rock
- Try – Nelly Furtado
- So Damn Lucky – Dave Matthews
- The Reason – Hoobastank
- 100 Years – Five for Fighting
- I Owe You – Stegala Music
- Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini – Sergei Rachmaninoff
- Two Steps Closer – Static
- Evilution – Shocore
- Fix Up, Look Sharp – Dizzee Rascal
- The Way I Am – Knoc-Turn'Al
- You Know – Saq
- Rawkfist – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Wonderwall – Ryan Adams
- Last Call – Barry Schleifer
- One Thing – Finger Eleven
- Parking – The Fuzz
- Echo – Blake Hight
- Setting of the Sun – Ben Jelen
- Infatuation – The Rapture
- Everything (Radio Edit) – Alanis Morissette
- Maybe – Jim Gorman
- Coming Around – Melodine
- Les Pécheurs De Perles: Je Crois Entendre Encore – Georges Bizet
- Once In A Blue Moon – Edie Brickell
- Love's Divine – Seal
- Mona Lisa – Grant-Lee Phillips
- Someday – Fastball
- Selling Out – The Fuzz
- Forever – Jennie Cathcart
- Better Don't Do – Ing
- Stabat Mater – Paul Schwartz
- My Immortal – Evanescence
- Chase Me – Katie Herzig
- From Afar – Red Letter Day
- Reason Why – Rachael Yamagata
- I Don't Know What You're Thinking – Christopher Jak
- When The Sun Goes Down – Charlie Mars
- La Fille Du Regiment (Convien Partir) – Gaetano Donizetti
- One Moment More (acoustic) – Mindy Smith
- Requiem: I. Introitus: Requiem Aeternam – Mozart
Smallville season 4
- Better Days Will Come – Tahiti 80
- O Euchari – Hildegard Of Bingen
- Plus Pres De Moi – san.drine
- Flower Duet (from 'Lakme') – Delibes
- Faraway – Dara Shindler
- She Will Be Loved (acoustic) – Maroon 5
- Eight Half Letters – Stereoblis
- Devils And Angels – Toby Lightman
- F**k N' Spend – High Speed Scene
- What Do You Do In The Summer (When It's Raining) – Beu Sisters
- Ghetto – John Gold
- My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne
- Better Off By Myself – Bosshouse
- Revolution – Authority Zero
- California – Hawk Nelson
- Medicated – Sub Space Radio
- Meltdown – Ash
- On The Run – Sam Roberts
- Disco MF – The Penfifteen Club
- Our Mystery – Bebo Norman
- Don't Say Nuttin' – The Roots
- Welcome To My World – Kyle Newacheck
- Cruel Sun – Silver
- Feels Like Today – Rascal Flatts
- Pain – Jimmy Eat World
- Walk Idiot Walk – The Hives
- I Believe – Shiloh
- Fall Behind Me – The Donnas
- I'm All Gone – Bosshouse
- Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Green Day
- Reach For The Sky – Social Distortion
- Impromptu No. 2 In E Flat – Schubert
- Blame – Black Toast Music
- What You Waiting For? – Gwen Stefani
- We Might As Well Be Strangers – Keane
- Chopin Etude, Opus 10, No. 3 in E Major: Lento, ma non troppo – John Rusnak
- I Want More: Part 2 – Faithless
- Daddy's Little Girl – Amanda O'Connor
- Falling – Mindy Smith
- Laura – Scissor Sisters
- Beautiful Soul – Jesse McCartney
- Life for Rent – Dido
- Welcome To My Life – Simple Plan
- It's Now Or Never – Elvis Presley
- Funny Little Feeling – Rock N Roll Soldiers
- Break So Easy – Jonathan Rice
- I Love Rock 'N' Roll – originally by Joan Jett. Performed by Erica Durance and Allison Mack.
- Die For – Dan Zweben
- Deeper Water – Minnie Driver
- Wonderful Night – Fatboy Slim
- It's All Behind – Anthony Michaelanglo
- The Thunderer – APM Music
- Finding Out True Love Is Blind – Louis XIV
- Wild West Show – Big & Rich
- How Could This Happen To Me – Simple Plan
- Anodyne – Speechwriters LLC
- Give A Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls
- Hold On – Newcomers Home
- Club Foot – Kasabian
- I Hold On – Newcomers Home
- Spaghetti Streetwalker – Speechwriters LLC
- Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Major (Allegro Molto Moderato) – Brahms
- Fly – Mark Joseph
- I Drive Alone – Esthero
- Come Back Down – Lifehouse
- Higher Mathematics – Split Habit
- Good To Know – Tim Cullen
- La La – Ashlee Simpson
- Not Gonna Wait – Lamar
- Blind – Lifehouse
- Undone – Lifehouse
- You and Me (Wedding Version) – Lifehouse
- 24 – Jem
- Satie – Paco
- Let Me Go – 3 Doors Down
- This Is Your Life – Switchfoot
- Ms. Vandersanden – Split Habit
- On The Down – Tim Cullen
- Around The Way – Wonderlife
- Pomp & Circumstance – Edward Elgar
Smallville season 5
- Precious – Depeche Mode
- A Message – Coldplay
- Breathe (2 AM) – Anna Nalick
- Supernatural – Wild Whirled
- Collide – Dishwalla
- Disappearing World – David Gray
- All The Money Or The Simple Life Honey – The Dandy Warhols
- Waiting For Your Letter – Cary Brothers
- Everyday Is Like The Weekend – Amy Ward
- Wikked Lil' Grrrls – Esthero
- Set The Grass On Fire – Elysian Fields
- Guiltless – Martin Grech
- Deadfall (Abandoned) – The Swear
- The Girl's Attractive – Diamond Nights
- Bela Lugosi's Dead – Bauhaus
- How Do You Do It – Molly M.
- Don't Cha – The Pussycat Dolls
- All Jacked Up – Gretchen Wilson
- I'm Human – Flashlight Brown
- Cold Hands (Warm Heart) – Brendan Benson
- Forget It – Breaking Benjamin
- Superman – Stereophonics
- Homeward Angel – Moby
- Wicked Game – HIM
- That Spirit of Christmas – Ray Charles
- Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky
- I Want It All – Depeche Mode
- You're Beautiful – James Blunt
- I Grieve – Peter Gabriel
- Life After Love – Colored Shadows
- Casta Diva (Chaste Goddess) – Bellini (from Norma)
- Almost Honest – Josh Kelley
- Dirty Little Secret – The All-American Rejects
- D899 Impromptus for Piano No. 3 in G Flat Major – Schubert
- I Got The Funk – Nik Frost
- Your Kiss – Amy Roberts
- If Only I Could – Lucas Hoge
Smallville season 6
- Dark – Telepictures
- Club Young – Telepictures
- I Won't Wait – Fred Spigelman
- It Ends Tonight – The All-American Rejects
- Ache (demo version) – James Carrington
- Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variation 21: Canon on the Seventh – John Rusnak
- Reunion Of Old Friends – Chris McGeary
- Ease My Pain – Brian Wayy
- Fresh Asimiz – Bow Wow
- Cain and Able – Josh Kelley
- Prelude 12/21 – AFI
- I'll Wait For You – Jay Condiotti
- High and Low – Greg Laswell
- Yesterday – Hefshill (aka Chris Heifner)
- Our Finest Hour – Ginger
- Roadside – Rise Against
- Money – Dirty Children
- Closer To You – Samantha Mollen
- You Could Be Happy – Snow Patrol
- Cathedral Largo – Handel
- Toccata And Fugue In D Minor – Bach
- Cathedral Prelude B – Bach
- Bridal Chorus – Richard Wagner
- Wedding March – Mendelssohn
- Heavenly Day – Patty Griffin
- Steppin – Telepictures
- As You Get Closer – Brian Wayy
- Scruggs – Telepictures
- Figured Out Love – Fred Spigelman
- Overture: The Flying Dutchman – Richard Wagner
- Tannhauser (Overture) – Richard Wagner
- The Finger Points To You (Instrumental) – Maxayn
- Somebody Else – Venessa Rojo (Performed by Erica Durance)
- Is This Where – Julie Gribble
Smallville season 7
- Sober – Kelly Clarkson
- Eastside Glamour Queen – Boink!
- Mind Full Of Daggers – Juliette and The Licks
- Baby Blue – Homy
- Bomb – Boink!
- Gained The World – Morcheeba (ft. Manda Zamolo)
- Stolen Earrings – Two Hours Traffic
- Cell Suite No. 1 in G Major (Prelude) – Bach
- Where I Stood – Missy Higgins
- Dirty Little Rockstar – The Cult
- Super Sexy Free – Bosshouse
- Lucid – Eek
- My Eyes – Travis
- So Down – Salim Nourallah
- Girl From Petaluma – John Dwyer & Ronald Mendelsohn
- Spell – Marie Digby
- Deck The Halls (Instrumental) – The Transcenders
- Joy To The World – Stan Reynolds
- Jingle Bells (Instrumental) – Henry Stuck
- Cancelling Christmas – Michelle Featherstone
- Pioneer To The Falls – Interpol
- 11/22 – Buddy
- Last Page – Unease
- Is This Where – Julie Gribble
- Say It Again – Marie Digby
- Apologize (Instrumental) – OneRepublic
- Stop And Stare – OneRepublic
- Mercy – OneRepublic
- Apologize – OneRepublic
- Der Holle Rache – Mozart
- One More Day – Vast
- Mercy – Duffy
- Shiver – Madita
- Dirty Laundry – Bitter:sweet
- The Beat Is – Channel Two (ft. Black Shakespear, Edee & Jantey)
- Fetish – Redana & M1
- Loch Lomond (music box version)
- Enough Is Enough – Homy
- Perfect – Michelle Featherstone
Smallville season 8
- Dance To The Beat – Brian Wayy
- Get On Up – Carl Burnett
- It Don't Matter To Jesus – Emily Zuzik
- The Beat Is – Channel Two (ft. Black Shakespear)
- Just Like This – EEK
- Rescue Dog – Jill Cohn
- Club Young – Telepictures
- Chuggernaut – Stuart Burrows
- It's True – Brian Wayy
- Luxury – Matthew Gerrard
- Sad Girl – Blue
- Under The Gate – Libby Johnson
- Canon In D Major – Pachelbel
- Why Did I Wait – Nicholas Alan
- Wild For You – Ian David & Regan Ryzuk
- Sidewalk Stroll – Ian David & Regan Ryzuk
- Keep Your Heart Ready – Emily Baker
- Possibilities – Nadia Fay
- Don't Take Your Love Away From Me – Vast
- Empty Road – Natalie Walker
- Goodnight, Travel Well – The Killers
- Dreamer – Uh Huh Her
- I Don't Care – Apocalyptica (ft. Adam Gontier)
- Just Believe – Brian Wayy
- My Brother-In-Law Dresses In Drag – Asteroid
- What You Feel – Chris Levy
Smallville season 9
- Siegfried's Funeral March – Richard Wagner
- Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm – Crash Test Dummies
- One Moment More – Mindy Smith
- Hate Fueled Man – Brian Tichy
- Majia Negra (as Heard On Shark) – Patricio Castillo
- Daisy – Brand New
- End of the World – Dead By Sunrise
- Coffee Break – APM Music
- Precious – Depeche Mode
- Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- Feel of Your Laughter – Linda Nygren
- Smooth – Car Stereo Wars
- Miles – Justin Mather
- Love's A Boomerang – Julie Griffin
- You're Stealing – Stuart Roslyn / Vasco
- What Is Not Yours – Chris Lind
- A Story of Us – Chris Lind
- Big Ballroom – Harold Lester
Smallville season 10
- One More Day – VAST
- Everything I Say Is a Lie – Crush
- Church Voluntary – Mike Hankinson
- Baby I Need You – Kim Taylor
- Everything – Lifehouse
- College Band – Telepictures Music
- You And Me – Lifehouse
- Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Cary Brothers
- Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky
- City Lights – Paul Taneja
- Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss
- Your Kiss – Bosshouse Music
- Time And Time Again – Thai Stick
- How Do We Do? – Swank (Performed by Alessandro Juliani and Cassidy Freeman)
- Never Been Born – Swank
- Alas We Aspire – Amy Stroup
- Those Tiller Girls – KPM Music
- Norma - Casta Diva – Vincenzo Bellini
- Shot In The Dark – The Jetboys/Extreme Music
- Canon in D – Johann Pachelbel
- Breathe Again – Sara Bareilles
- Superman March (Main Theme) – John Williams
- Love Theme From Superman – John Williams
- The Prison Yard And End Title – John Williams
What is Smallville all about?
Smallville was always about the path of self-discovery and the great weight of destiny. It focused on Clark Kent's struggle to balance his extraterrestrial background with his human upbringing.
Also, the series examined the classic Superman story from a very personal point of view.
Beyond Clark's own path, the series explored ideas of friendship, love, treachery, and the meaning of courage.
Key to the story of the series, Smallville, were his interactions with Lana Lang, Lex Luthor, Chloe Sullivan, and Lois Lane, which helped him to define humanity and his purpose within it.
Smallville crafted Lex Luthor's plunge into villainy, highlighting the gradual, agonizing process by which his friendship with Clark turned into bitter enmity.
As viewers saw Lex's good gradually getting tainted, this gave their legendary battle a really sad and human component.
Moreover, Smallville regularly explored moral conundrums, asking Clark to decide between the greater good and personal satisfaction or between safeguarding his secret and preserving life.
It showed that being a hero was about character, sacrifice, and a dedication to justice — even if the environment he lived in, particularly Smallville, appeared set to draw him into darkness — not simply about abilities.
Is Smallville connected to the new Superman film?
Directed by James Gunn, the forthcoming 2025 Superman movie marks a reboot of the Superman franchise by having David Corenswet as a younger Clark Kent.
Unlike the previous Smallville series, which concentrated on Clark's adolescent years and his path to becoming Superman, this movie shows a more seasoned Clark Kent negotiating his double identity as a journalist in Metropolis and a superhero.
Although Smallville and the 2025 Superman movie have the same basic character, they live in different continuities inside the DC Universe.
The series was part of the Arrowverse, a television universe unique from the cinematic DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and its successor, the DC Universe (DCU).
With new actors and a plot unrelated to the events or characters of Smallville, the 2025 film presents a novel narrative and character dynamics. Consequently, even if each shows Clark Kent's path, their continuity or plot is not aligned.
Smallville created a major niche in television history by offering a unique and prolonged view of the early years of one of the most famous superheroes worldwide.
From its ambitious narrative and gripping character arcs to its well chosen soundtrack, the series presented a whole and emotionally moving examination of Clark Kent's path to become Superman.
Meanwhile, Smallville is available for streaming on Hulu. It can also be watched on Max and Amazon Prime Video.