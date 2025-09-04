South Park season 27 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

South Park season 27 moves forward with its fifth installment, continuing the bi-weekly release schedule that has defined this season. Episode 4 introduced major developments, including Satan’s announcement of his pregnancy linked to Donald Trump, setting the stage for what comes next.

With the season unfolding through political and cultural storylines, audiences are preparing for the arrival of South Park season 27 episode 5. The upcoming episode will air on Comedy Central before becoming available for streaming on Paramount+, which now hosts the full back catalog and new releases under its current agreement.

When does South Park season 27 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 episode 5 airs on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. As with the rest of the season, the episode will stream the following day on Paramount+ in the United States. International viewers will have access shortly after through Paramount+ depending on their region’s release cycle.

Here’s a breakdown of release times across major time zones:

Region Date Time Platform US (ET/PT) Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 10 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Comedy Central US (CT) Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 9 p.m. CT Comedy Central UK Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 3 a.m. BST Paramount+ Europe (CET) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 4 a.m. CET Paramount+ Australia (AEST) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 12 p.m. AEST Paramount+ Japan (JST) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 11 a.m. JST Paramount+ Philippines (PHT) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 10 a.m. PHT Paramount+ Singapore (SGT) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 10 a.m. SGT Paramount+ Hong Kong (HKT) Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 10 a.m. HKT Paramount+

After airing, Paramount+ will host the latest episode along with the full back catalog and 50 newly commissioned installments under the streaming deal signed earlier this year. This makes Paramount+ the primary home for season 27 of South Park and future content.

How many episodes are left in South Park season 27?

South Park season 27 is scheduled for 10 episodes in total. With episode 5 arriving mid-September, the season is nearly at its halfway point. Episodes continue to release every two weeks, a shift from the weekly format of past years. If the schedule holds, the finale will air in late November 2025.

This marks the longest season run since 2019, when the show last reached 10 episodes. The extended arc ensures that storylines like the Trump-Satan subplot, cultural satire, and ongoing community drama in South Park have time to develop across multiple installments.

A brief recap of South Park season 27 episode 4

Donald Trump (Image via South Park Studios)

Episode 4, Wok is Dead, closes with one of the season’s most notable twists. During a press conference, Satan publicly announces that he is pregnant with Donald Trump’s child.

The scene quickly shifts focus to how media institutions within the show react. Fox News, in caricature form, cheers the revelation instead of condemning it, reflecting the exaggerated media spin often satirized in the series.

Elsewhere in the episode, Butters struggles with tariffs while attempting to purchase a Labubu doll for his girlfriend, linking the bizarre central storyline with ongoing satirical commentary on economics and consumer trends.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 5

Expansion of the Trump-Satan storyline : Episode 5 will likely build on Satan’s announcement and how the broader South Park universe reacts. Expect the subplot to continue intertwining political satire with supernatural elements.

: Episode 5 will likely build on Satan’s announcement and how the broader South Park universe reacts. Expect the subplot to continue intertwining political satire with supernatural elements. Community fallout in South Park : The residents of South Park often reflect exaggerated versions of societal debates. Episode 5 may feature townspeople responding to the pregnancy reveal, adding comedic tension between local characters and larger political figures.

: The residents of South Park often reflect exaggerated versions of societal debates. Episode 5 may feature townspeople responding to the pregnancy reveal, adding comedic tension between local characters and larger political figures. Broader parody of institutions: Following episode 4’s focus on media reactions, the next installment could expand its satire toward government agencies, religious groups, or social movements, tying them to the surreal pregnancy twist.

What’s next for South Park season 27?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

With five episodes left after September 17, season 27 continues to build interconnected arcs rather than self-contained stories. The Trump-Satan subplot drives the season, while side plots like Butters’ financial troubles and consumer fads add contrast.

The biweekly release gives creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone time to respond to real-world events while keeping the satire current.

South Park season 27 episode 5 arrives on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams the following day on Paramount+. To keep up with the latest twists and the rest of the 10-episode season, fans can tune in on Comedy Central during its scheduled airing or stream the episode afterward on Paramount+.

