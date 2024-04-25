Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14 recap: Did the squad arrive in Tantiss?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 arrived at its penultimate episode with episode 14 on April 24, 2024.

The squad arrived on the planet that holds Omega. Hemlock and his soldiers learned about the squad arriving on Tantiss and prepared to intercept and fight them.

The last two episodes had seen the Bad Batch members and Omega struggling at different places, thanks to Doctor Hemlock's efficient team of stormtroopers and thugs.

Despite the hurdles in episode 13, unable to get the coordinates, the Bad Batch took Echo and Rampart aboard a Tantiss-bound shuttle to reach Omega. Meanwhile, Omega met the other subjects of Project Necromancer and informed them about wanting to escape again as she did before.

For the newly indicted, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is the finale of the story arc that arrives after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and explains the rise of the Galactic Empire and the withdrawal of the Jedi power from the Republic. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 premiered in February 2024.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14: Hemlock knows about the squad's arrival

Hemlock sent patrol after the infiltrating Bad Batch (Image via YouTube@Star Wars)

While the Bad Batch gang, Echo and Rampart approached Tantiss in the Empire's disabled shuttle, Hemlock was tipped off about the attempted breach. As expected, the evil scientist sent stormtroopers to hold the gang outside the premises in this episode titled Flash Strike.

With their vehicle shot down, the Bad Batch made a daring escape dragging Rampart along, adding humor to the otherwise tense situation. Rampart accidentally got involved with a beast while fleeing through the jungle. Unfortunately, he got separated from the rest of the gang and was chased by the Empire's patrol team.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14 lands Echo inside the facility

Echo met Emerie inside the facility (Image via YouTube@Star Wars and Instagram)

While Rampart, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair fought the wild beast, Echo infiltrated the facility and started looking around for Omega.

He was disguised as a stormtrooper and escaped identification in most places. However, Emerie recognized him from the descriptions she had heard from Omega.

Emerie confronted Echo about his presence demanding to know how and why he was there. While Echo came clean, Emerie decided to side with the morally right.

She decided to help the Bad Batch free the children locked as experimental subjects. As such, she informed Echo about the children.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14 finds Omega embarking on an escape plan

Omega came to know that the facility was on high alert realizing it must be her brothers.

However, she needed to know if there was a foolproof way of escaping. She didn't want to try fleeing and not find any vehicle to make it out of Tantiss. As such, she decided to snoop around.

Omega crept into the ventilation system by pulling open a part of the panel. She discovered a beastly creature in an enclosure and deduced that it must be another item for experiments of Project Necromancer.

Racing back to her cell, she informed the other children about her find and sought their cooperation to escape together.

What will the last episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 be about?

The Bad Batch story arc is going to end with episode 15 (Image via YouTube@Star Wars)

The finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 will give closure to this story arc. As is clear from the plot across the three seasons, the mutated clones of the Bad Batch would not have been involved in this action if not for Omega.

Omega is the core of the story of the Bad Batch. However, where she lands by the end of the finale episode remains to be seen. There's hope that the squad escapes the shackles of the empire to relocate to some planet where they spend the rest of their existence. However, the plot may take a tragic turn as a climax.

Watch out for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 15 scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on May 1, 2024. Meanwhile, stream the previous episodes available on the platform.