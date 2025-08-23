“straight up f**k you to that universe”- Internet reacts to retconning that introduced Justice Gang in Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 has created a whirlwind of excitement and controversy. As a continuation of the popular 2022 series, Peacemaker returns for its highly anticipated second season, premiering on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Building on the success of the first season, it carries forward the story of the anti-hero Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, following the events of Superman (2025). The series, helmed by James Gunn, serves as a "soft reboot" within the new DC Universe (DCU).

The Justice Gang, which takes the place of the DCEU's Justice League, is one of the most talked-about changes in season 2. Fans will find this retconning shocking, but it gives the DCU a new feel.

The internet, particularly Twitter, exploded with reactions. One fan tweeted,

"This is just a straight up f**k you to that universe and I love it”

Fan Reacts to the Justice Gang introduced in Peacemaker season 2 (Image via Twitter/@somebodyoncepoo)

This expresses a sense of rebellion against the previous DCEU continuity. Others joined the conversation, praising or mocking the sudden changes with varying degrees of enthusiasm.

Fans flooded Twitter with their thoughts on the retcon.

Vicente @TheVicenteJr @CQuill97 Yet PM was in The Suicide Squad with Quinn....who was in Suicide Squad we with the Joker, who was with Batman, who eventually was with Cavill Superman....soooooooo yeah

Bibek Basa @bibekkbasa @CQuill97 Supergirl got hella aura

J Lillian @jellylillianxx @CQuill97 Honestly this is the most comic-accurate move they’ve made yet

Bossman ⚡️💫 @BossManGotDrip @CQuill97 James Gunn is a GENIUS

Fans on Twitter have embraced the change, with many appreciating the new direction.

スペクター @dunestryder @CQuill97 im glad he did this. why would james spend any more time figuring out how to deal with that shit of a universe when he could just do this. brilliant

Everything to know about Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 continues the story of Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, a character who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The series dives deeper into his complicated relationships with those around him, especially after the events of Superman (2025).

The season starts with a review of the controversial appearance by the Justice League in season 1, which introduces the Justice Gang as the new team in the DC Universe. This is a big change for the DCU, and it brings the show in line with the way that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking the universe as a whole.

Peacemaker season 2 is about Chris's continued journey as he deals with the effects of what he did in the past. He is torn between being a hero and an anti-hero, and he is trying to show that he deserves to be in the Justice Gang, the new group in the DCU.

The season primarily revolves around the personal and professional challenges Peacemaker faces, including threats from other dimensions. The show also has Gunn's trademark dark humor and action.

The fight between Peacemaker and his counterpart in the alternate world, which ends with the death of the alternate Peacemaker by accident, is one of the most important plot points. This event makes it possible for more chaos to spread across dimensions.

Adding the Justice Gang, which includes Superman (David Corenswet), Supergirl (Milly Alcock), and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), gives the story more depth and makes it more interesting to compare it to the original Justice League.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via HBO)

DC Studios is making Peacemaker season 2, and James Gunn is back as the writer and director of most of the episodes. Gunn's choice to focus on the Superman movie pushed back the start of filming, but work started up again in 2024. Shooting for the season took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

John Cena, who plays the title character again, is in charge of the group. Fans prefer how Cena plays Chris Smith, and season 2 is all about how the character grows and changes. Along with Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are also coming back.

This season has some new actors. Frank Grillo plays the main bad guy, Rick Flag Sr., and Michael Rooker plays Red St. Wild. The new Justice Gang members, like Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, give the show a new lease on life.

There are also some surprises in season 2, thanks to guest stars like Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord again, and a lot of characters from the DC movies, like Terence Rosemore and Stephen Blackehart.

The released episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are available to stream on Max.

