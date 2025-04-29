Suits LA season 1 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As old cases end, new ones find their way to bring even more legal and personal drama in the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 11. As the series heads nears its finale, things are just heating up for Stuart Lane, who found himself dealing with a dangerous client threatening his life in the previous episode.

While the danger looked like ending with Ted's intervention, the next episode's synopsis teases a spiral for Stuart. Meanwhile, the newly minted head of criminal defense at Black & Associates gets her first official case. Suits LA season 1 episode 11 will be airing on NBC next Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the show's official timeslot, 9:00 pm ET.

Episode 11 is directed by Erskine Forde, with the script written by Jon Cowan. Forde was previously an assistant director for the Suits LA premiere episode and dozens of episodes of the original Suits series.

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 11 be released?

Suits LA continues its streak of releasing one new episode every week on Sunday evenings. Hence, fans can expect the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 11 to air next Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note that the release timings will vary from one region to another. The table below should help viewers figure out the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, May 4, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 4, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 5, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, May 5, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, May 5, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 11

Like every week, a new Suits LA episode will be released on television first before it arrives on streaming platforms. Suits LA season 1 episode 11 will make its television premiere only on NBC on Sunday evening before it arrives for streaming fans exclusively on Peacock the very next day, on Monday.

Consequently, new episodes will also be available via NBC.com on Mondays for those with TV link access.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 10

In Suits LA season 1 episode 10, it was legal drama after the other as the series showed the overarching narrative of Ted Black and Stuart Lane's rivalry and friendship. Episode 10's flashback brings Ted and Stuart to New York in 2005. They are friends but also rivals for the top spot at Columbia Law School.

For their tie-breaker, they fought against each other in a mock trial that got ugly after they came for each other's personal weaknesses. Stuart started by bringing Ted's actual father into the trial, while Ted tore down Stuart's then-girlfriend, Helen, while on the stand. Meanwhile, Eddie was caught in the middle.

In the end, Stuart withdraws from the case after seeing firsthand how Ted's father is as awful as Ted has always told him. However, Ted also withdraws as the prosecutor in the mock trial following his friend's selfless choice. Neither of them won, and the top student remains undecided, but they won in the friendship department.

Meanwhile, in LA in the present, Stuart's David Bowie murder case turned horrible after he realized that Bowie was the real killer. However, it was too late because the case was dismissed. On his way to right his wrong, Bowie threatened Stuart that he would kill him, but Ted was there to rescue his friend from the dangerous Hollywood fixer.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 11

Suits LA season 1 episode 11 is titled Tearin' Up My Heart, and it's expected to bring even more drama and tension as Stuart deals with the aftermath of having a dangerous client threaten his life and his family. Meanwhile, Amanda is set to step up as she gets his first case as Black & Associates' new head of criminal defense.

Patton Oswalt will also be rejoining the Suits LA cast in the next episode. Here are some of what audiences can expect to go down in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"Ted must deliver on a request from client Patton Oswalt; Amanda goes to Erica for help defending a star accused of attacking her dad; Stuart's accident causes him to a spiral; in the past, Ted and Eddie go to Los Angeles for Stuart's bachelor party."

Stay tuned for more Suits LA news and updates as the year progresses.

