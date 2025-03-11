Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Suits spinoff teases an exciting turn of events in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4, with one of the beloved characters from the original series making an appearance. That said, it remains to be seen if he will be part of the present timeline storytelling or the flashback from over a decade ago in New York.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 will be airing next Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET to continue the Stephen Amell-led legal drama. In the next episode, Amell's Ted will find himself facing another roadblock in the murder case he is handling. Meanwhile, the rest of the team will have their own legal drama to face.

Episode 4 will be directed by No Good Deed director, Silver Tree, who has also helmed 10 episodes of the OG Suits series.

When will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 be released?

With the series following the traditional Sunday evening release every week, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 will be airing next Sunday night, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release timings can vary from region to region. Those who want to catch the next episode the moment it airs can check the table below for its exact release dates and times in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 16, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 16, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 17, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 17, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 17, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025

11:00 am

Please note that these release times already account for daylight saving time.

Also read: Suits LA weekly release schedule

Where to watch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4

Like the first three episodes of the spinoff, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 will drop on TV first before it arrives on streaming. It will debut on the NBC channel on the scheduled release date as mentioned above and will arrive for streaming exclusively through Peacock the very next day, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Peacock is also the streamer to check out for watching the previous episodes of the series and the original Suits as well as NBC.com.

A brief recap of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3

Previously in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3, Ted and Kevin found themselves in a bind after learning more shocking news about Lester's partner's murder. It turns out that Lester's wife was sleeping with his partner, and that's enough reason that he would kill someone, although Ted still believes in his innocence.

Episode 3 also saw Leah proving herself valuable as Erica's assistant, earning her trust in the process, especially after she betrayed her in Episode 1. Together, they made their client, Brian Baumgartner, happy enough and feel supported to stay with the firm. Ted also made the choice to go to his father's funeral despite not wanting to in the beginning. His conversation with his hallucination of Eddie change his mind.

What to expect in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 is titled Batman Returns, which is expected to see the OG Suits' character, Harvey Specter, make an appearance. NBC released a short trailer for the upcoming episode on March 9, 2025, teasing Gabriel Macht's character from the original series coming back to the franchise.

The 16-second teaser sees them at a bar, with Harvey ordering them both some Macallan 25. Here's everything else fans can expect in the upcoming episode, per the logline:

"Ted and Erica confront Samantha over Lester's film, risking his trial. Rick needs Stuart's help with an arrested actor. In flashbacks, mob threats drive Ted to seek an ally."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Suits LA Season 1 and similar TV shows as 2025 progresses.

