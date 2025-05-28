Taking the Stand season 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Season 4 of Taking the Stand is scheduled to debut on May 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET on A&E. It is a true-crime documentary series that follows criminal cases in which the accused decide to testify in their own defense.
Hosted by Dan Abrams, the series delves into the intricacies of the judicial process through courtroom footage, cross-examinations, and exclusive interviews. The series seeks to uncover the human stories that lie behind the legal process, and shows how personal circumstances and decisions motivate someone to speak out in court.
Season 4 of Taking the Stand's first episode, titled Richard Acosta, follows the case of a father accused of being an accomplice to murders committed by his 14-year-old son.
Taking the Stand season 4 - Where to watch
The first episode, Taking the Stand season 4, will premiere on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET on A&E. New episodes will air every week on Wednesday at the same time.
Viewers who prefer streaming can watch the episodes the next day on A&E's official website and app. Additionally, platforms like Hulu and Philo will have episodes available the next day.
Hulu offers different plans, with and without ads. Philo offers a free trial, after which a monthly fee is charged. Additionally, episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Some content is also available without a subscription on A&E's website and app.
Time Table for Taking the Stand season 4 release in Different Time Zones
Below is a detailed timetable chart for various time zones:
Taking the Stand season 4, episode 1: Richard Acosta – The Case and the True Story explored
The first episode of season 4, Richard Acosta, focuses on the Texas case in which Richard Acosta Jr. is accused of capital murder. According to CBS News, he is accused of letting his 14-year-old son, Abel, escape after a shooting at a store that killed three teenagers and injured another.
As reported by ABC News, the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras, and the accused son is still at large. The case has also been very high profile because the accused was just 14 years old, and questions have been raised about his father's involvement. The prosecution says Richard knowingly helped his son escape, while the defense claims he had no idea about his son's plan.
The episode features courtroom footage and interviews that highlight the complexity of the case. The episode features testimony from the accused to help viewers understand the risks of testifying, as well as an in-depth look at the strategies of the prosecution and defense.
The series attempts to show criminal cases through the eyes of the accused, who decide to testify in their defense. The series brings out the process and emotional struggles inside the courtroom with realism.
Watch Taking the Stand season 4's Richard Acosta tonight, May 28, 2025, on A&E, at 10 pm ET.