Task season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Task season 1 episode 3, Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness, airs on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO and Max. The episode will likely resume the action as the FBI task force closes in on Robbie and Cliff, following the dramatic events of the last episode. With Sam remaining in hiding, tempers are high as Robbie tries to keep the boy safe while being unknowingly pursued by the Dark Hearts gang.In Task season 1 episode 3, there is anticipation of higher stakes as new partnerships are forged and older ones break. The Dark Hearts will likely become more desperate to reclaim their hijacked fentanyl shipment while also searching for Sam. Moral struggles and familial allegiances will likely become deeper, putting Robbie and Maeve at a critical juncture that threatens to destroy their tenuous cohesion.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Task season 1. Reader discretion is advised.When does Task season 1 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the show (Image via HBO Max)Task season 1 episode 3 will air on September 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO and Max. The release times and dates of the episode might differ depending on the region and local availability for streaming, as outlined below:RegionRelease date and dayTimePacific Time (PT)September 21, 20256:00 PMEastern Time (ET)September 21, 20259:00 PMUK (BST)September 22, 20252:00 AMCentral European Time (CET)September 22, 2025 3:00 AMIndia (IST)September 22, 2025 6:30 AMAustralia (AEST)September 22, 2025 11:00 AMAll episodes of Task season 1 will stream exclusively on HBO and Max, with episodes premiering weekly on Sundays.How many episodes are left in Task season 1?The show’s first season consists of seven episodes, so four more episodes will be released every Sunday after Task season 1 episode 3 airs. The coming episodes will continue to follow the task force's investigation into the robberies while focusing on the personal lives of the characters.It will maintain focus on the cat-and-mouse chase between Agent Tom Brandis, his task force, and Robbie.A brief recap of Task season 1 episode 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Task season 1 episode 2, the repercussions of the catastrophic heist in the pilot episode intensify as Robbie Prendergrast and his associate Cliff Browder battle the aftermath of their actions. Following their failed robbery of a drug den, where they killed several men and kidnapped a young boy called Sam, Robbie is confronted with the fact that the child cannot be abandoned.Although Maeve tries to leave Sam at a neighborhood shop, she brings him home, leading to an uncomfortable standoff in which she questions Robbie's actions. The pilfered bag of money is found to carry 12 kilos of uncut fentanyl, increasing the tension as the drug organization called the Dark Hearts, consisting of Jayson Wilkes and Perry Dorazo, is alerted to the theft.The anger of the gang intensifies as they anticipate the consequences of a lost shipment, suspecting internal treachery or a mole, with their violent hierarchical nature highlighted. Simultaneously, FBI agent Tom Brandis presses on with the investigation, making a call on the fiancée of Peaches to uncover his criminal past.Tom's personal tragedy is also explored further when it is confirmed that his adopted son, Ethan, killed his mother by pushing her down the stairs following a psychotic episode. This intensifies Tom's professional and personal dilemma as he grapples with grief, guilt, and the intensifying complexity in the case.What to expect from Task season 1 episode 3? (speculative)A still from the show (Image via HBO Max)In Task season 1 episode 3, fans are set to witness the tension build as the hunt for young Sam gathers pace. The Dark Hearts, determined to regain their stolen fentanyl cargo and locate the abducted child, will likely step up the pressure on both Robbie and Cliff. The episode may delve into the internal politics and tensions within the gang as paranoia about a mole grows deeper, with new levels of intrigue and treachery laid on top.Robbie and Maeve's relationship will likely further decline as the weight of keeping Sam a secret grows, causing them to experience more emotional clashes. In the meantime, the FBI task force working under Tom Brandis will likely move in on leads that come directly to Robbie and Cliff, raising the stakes for everyone involved.Tom's personal life struggles, especially the conflicted feelings over his son Ethan's offense, may also be pushed more into the forefront, tainting the relationships between his work and family dysfunction.Task season 1 episode 3 will premiere on HBO Max on September 21, 2025.